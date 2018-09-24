The Facebook Toll Road

There is much optionality within the network to drive value outside of advertising which could add significant value.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has become a global network with reach no company has seen before. Now servicing 2.23 billion monthly active users across multiple platforms is an accomplishment in and of itself. To put this into context, there are roughly 2.2 billion Christians in the world and it took almost 2,000 years to form this religious community. Now, don't get me wrong, social networks are quite different, but, to actually think about the reach Facebook has created through very complex systems and technology is mind blowing - especially when you think in terms of social communication just 15-20 years ago.

The brilliant part about Facebook as an investment is users provide their personal data in exchange for the usage of the site - which has created an oil well that keeps on giving. As more user data is captured and then run through their algorithms, optimal news and advertising is displayed, creating a feedback loop that continues to get smarter. Competitors will continue to be far behind as the network expands and the unfathomable amount of data that is being captured for optimization. This virtuous circle is very similar to attributes of Alphabet's Google (GOOG) (GOOGL).

The backbone of the investment thesis is adoption of the internet which is still in the early innings on a global scale, coupled with global economic growth. Estimations are that 51% of the world has internet access. This still leaves a prolific runway for penetration of Facebook services. Think about that for a second, only 51% of the world has internet access. It's hard to even understand and believe this data point. I assume many investors thought this number to be much higher - which gives a much different perspective of the market opportunity. There is only one issue I see with my thought process, China. With such a massive population compared to the whole world leaves a much less total addressable market as Facebook services are blocked in theory. Even with this concern, positive monthly active user growth should continue, just not at the double-digit rates we've seen in the past.

I view Facebook as a toll road for world economic growth as ad markets continue to develop, smartphone and internet penetration increase, and income levels expand. The graph below is a good visualization of this occurring and the long runway Facebook still has.

Exhibit 1: TTM Revenue Per User, By Geography

Source: Author's Work, Earnings Slides

Asia-Pacific alone has 10x and 3x less revenue per user against North America and Europe. This under-penetration should continue to change for the positive and as Facebook creates a global network of toll booths for digital advertising and eCommerce.

With roughly 230 million users alone in India - Facebook has started a payment system and has been testing the service within their WhatsApp. There has been some regulatory hurdles to jump over, but once the service is fully up and running, I see the potential that market share could quickly be captured. There will be no reason for users to leave the ecosystem to make payments for something by a different means, thus removing friction from users' lives. This sounds pretty similar to China's favorite app WeChat.

Valuation

Facebook's valuation has been compressed recently due to forward guidance and social concern. The forward guidance did lower revenue and operating margins. The lower reappraisal value after the guidance was probably justified - but where I don't agree is by how much. On a forward earnings 2019 basis, I see Facebook selling between 18-20x earnings. When compared to the S&P 500 and its much lower growth, this seems like a fair price. Not only that, there is much optionality built into the company that appears to be under-appreciated.

Take for instance the WhatsApp strategy becoming a payment system within India. This shouldn't be forecasted into any valuation currently, but this would have a huge implication on the valuation if market penetration does transpire. Another good example is Instagram Stories, the engine that drives engagement within Instagram but still is under-monetized. It is one of the fastest growing social platforms currently.

Source: recode.net

Final Thoughts

I've provided a link to an email Warren Buffett wrote to an executive at Microsoft (MSFT) responding to questions and thoughts for reasons why Microsoft could be a good investment for him. This email is two decades old now but a great read and has some insights to my thought process on Facebook. Just like Buffett's thoughts on Coke (KO), I see a high probability of the continued expansion for the digital advertising where Facebook will capture share. In addition, the unpredictability of service offering expansions should continue (non-ad source revenue). Facebook is like a funnel that is controlling consumption which in turn controls consumer demand. This is very attractive to advertisers and could be leveraged for other sources of revenue.

