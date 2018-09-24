American Software: The SaaS Narrative Collapses

American Software has tried to frame itself as an SaaS company - but 'cloud' sales still represent less than 12% of revenue.

Over the past few quarters, American Software (AMSWA) has pushed the narrative that it's becoming an SaaS company. Each quarterly press release starts with the company's calculation of Cloud Services Annual Contract Value, or ACV, which highlights cloud revenue to be generated over the next twelve months under existing contracts. On several conference calls, management has called out the effect of GAAP accounting treatment of SaaS deals on license revenue. President Allan Dow was quoted in the Q4 release in June as saying that customers' increasing preference for SaaS engagement "will result in our becoming one of the faster growing SaaS companies".

I've been somewhat skeptical of that narrative, as I've written before, most recently in January. But as 2018 rolled on, that skepticism looked like foolishness. By mid-August, AMSWA was up about 60% for the year - and touched a 25-year high in the process.

After the company's fiscal first quarter release earlier this month, however, that optimism vanished quickly:

source: finviz.com

And I'm not sure it's coming back any time soon. The SaaS shift simply isn't that material to AMSWA, either in terms of its reported results or its future prospects. Competition remains intense, with American Software's own numbers suggesting revenue growth is underperforming its end markets. Even after the pullback, AMSWA isn't particularly cheap on an earnings basis. This is, as it's been for some time, a small, slow-growing software company, despite management's protestations to the contrary. And it seems to be appropriately priced as such.

The SaaS Shift

The optimism toward AMSWA heading into the Q1 report did make some sense. FY18 (ending April 30) results look strong on the bottom line, with Adjusted EBITDA rising 33% to $21 million and non-GAAP EPS climbing 50%+ ($0.44 vs $0.29). ACV continues to rise nicely, increasing 108% year-over-year in Q4 and 71% in Q1.

And the shift to SaaS billing - driven by customers choosing the cloud offerings from subsidiaries Logility, Demand Management, and New Generation Computing - has had an impact on GAAP revenue. FY18 sales rose 6% year-over-year, which doesn't sound all that impressive. But SaaS bookings lead to deferred revenue; as such, the increasing amount of customers choosing cloud options (60%+ per the Q4 release) over perpetual licenses means that GAAP figures understate current top-line growth.

For each of the first three quarters of FY18 (though not after Q4 or Q1), management gave its estimate of the impact on license revenue growth solely from the shift from perpetual licenses to SaaS contracts. The estimated license fee growth rates, per conference calls, were 20% in Q1, 40% in Q2, and ~125% in Q3 (based on commentary that revenue would have been ~$3 million higher).

That accelerating growth sounds much more impressive than the 6% revenue growth for the full year. In Q1, American Software started breaking out cloud revenue specifically - and the figure rose an impressive 96% year-over-year. And so even after a disappointing quarter (more on that in a moment), it seems like there's still a solid bull case here, with profit growing nicely in recent quarters and increasing cloud demand being obscured by GAAP accounting and the shift to SaaS.

How Fast Is American Software Growing?

It's precisely that case, however, of which I've been skeptical for some time. American Software has performed well of late. But the focus on SaaS seems remarkably outsized given its importance to the overall business.

That's shown by the ACV figure itself. Trailing twelve-month GAAP revenue coming out of Q1 is $113.2 million. ACV (again, annual contract value) in cloud is $13.2 million - or 11.7% of total revenue.

The issue is that license fee revenue is a small part of American Software's revenue stream. Here's the FY18 breakdown using figures from the 10-K:

Category Revenue % Total License fees $15.3M 13.6% Services and other (ex-ITC) $35.1M 31.1% IT Consulting $18.5M 16.4% Maintenance revenue $43.8M 38.9%

So even if license fee revenue is being obscured by the SaaS shift, it's not necessarily that meaningful relative to the overall revenue base. Commentary after individual quarters suggest the shift hit revenue by about $6.4 million through the first nine months; assuming the figure was ~$8 million for the full year (owing to a quieter Q4), the shift cost about 7 points of overall revenue growth. (It's possible there was an impact in the services business as well; but with "other cloud services" ACV of just $2.3 million as of Q1, that effect is minimal.)

Still, that does suggest 'true' revenue growth in FY18 closer to 13% - a more impressive figure. And it implies that license fee growth would have been in the range of 50%, instead of a reported -2%.

There's two problems on that front, however. The first is that it's not clear how management is calculating that figure - or that the consolidated impact necessarily was as large as license fee estimates suggest. Year-over-year, the deferred revenue balance rose less than $4 million - which puts billings growth (defined here as revenue plus the net increase in deferred revenue) in the range of 9%. It's hard to square that figure with an $8 million impact from contracts generally recognized over one to three years, per filings.

Secondly, AMSWA had a very easy comparison in terms of overall revenue and license fees. License fee revenue declined 29% in FY17. To be fair, there likely was some cloud effect in those numbers as well:

source: American Software presentation, June 2018

Still, the 'adjusted' license fee number looks to be in the $23-$24 million range for FY18 - against a GAAP figure of $22 million in FY16. That's 4-5% annual growth in a supply chain management market that per Gartner (via AMSWA's presentation) grew double-digits over that time and is expected to grow nearly 10% a year going forward. (SCM drove about 81% of FY18 sales, with most of the remainder from an IT consulting business.)

The consolidated business has had a similar performance. GAAP revenue in FY18 actually was down 1% from FY16 levels. Credit the full $8 million, and American Software's top line expanded about 6% over the two years.

The lack of growth isn't a two-year problem, either:

source: author from AMSWA press releases

This isn't to dismiss the entirety of FY18 - which was a good year. And it's not to suggest, at all, that accounting isn't impacting the reported numbers.

But FY18 was not a year where demand suddenly accelerated, or an inflection point for the business. Comparisons were hugely helpful, as witnessed by the much slower growth in the back half (Q4 in particular) when the comps got tougher. License fee performance was impressive - but rival Kinaxis (OTCPK:KXSCF) has grown much faster:

source: Kinaxis presentation

And it appears that a weak Q1 may have reminded investors of that fact.

An Ugly Q1

Q1 numbers were a huge disappointment across the board, save for the growth in cloud. Revenue did rise 2% year-over-year - but deferred revenue decreased almost $4 million, per the 10-Q, which suggests a double-digit decline in billings.

The near-doubling in subscription revenue seems positive - but license fees fell 58%, due to customers choosing the SaaS option. The two categories combined (ie, the license fee category reported last year) saw revenue drop nearly 14% year-over-year. Gross margin performance was even worse: license gross margin was actually negative 1%, which the Q attributed to the fixed cost of amortization expense. Subscription fee margin did rise thanks to higher revenue - but not enough. Gross profit dollars combined fell almost 40%. Higher R&D and G&A, due in part to a recent acquisition of analytics and BI provider Halo, further pressured margins. Adjusted EBITDA dropped 47% to $2.8 million.

There's a case that investors shouldn't overreact to the quarter. Particularly on the license side, Q1 is seasonally light. On the call, management cited the timing of implementation projects as hitting services gross margin (21% vs 30% the year before); that effect should in theory reverse in Q2 and possibly Q3. Q1 likely isn't as bad as some investors seem to think - and doesn't necessarily suggest that American Software's growth is coming to a quick end.

But the broader point is that FY18 wasn't as good as investors seemed to think - and it in turn didn't suggest same massive acceleration in growth is on the way. And Q1 provides further evidence of how much FY18 benefits (particularly in the first half) were aided by comparisons to a weaker FY17. This remains, from a long-term standpoint, a modestly growing company - and one with a not particularly cheap stock.

Valuation and the Business

After the pullback, valuation is a bit of a mixed bag. EV/EBITDA is just over 15x - which from a 'feel' standpoint doesn't necessarily seem attractive against recent growth, but isn't terribly out of line in the software space. EV/revenue, however, is about 2.5x, which is toward the lower end of multiples in the sector. Kinaxis trades at over 11x EV/revenue, but owing to much stronger margins about 40x EBITDA. Product lifecycle management software provider Centric Software, who competes with NGC' Andromeda cloud platform sold itself to Dassault Systems (OTCPK:DASTY) for 4-6x revenue depending on performance over the next two years - but it's growing at more than 60%. (Andromeda's top-line performance hasn't been broken out.)

The EV/revenue multiple, in particular, does seem to open up some upside if American Software decided to sell itself to a larger provider. That said, the company is controlled by founder James Edenfield through a dual-class structure, and there is no evidence of a potential sale at the moment. If anything, with $85 million in cash on the balance sheet, American Software is a more likely acquirer. EV/EBITDA seems reasonable (again, for that space in this market), though I'd note that AMSWA has capitalized almost $4 million in software development costs, over 20% of trailing twelve-month EBITDA.

In this market (a notable caveat at the moment), valuation isn't necessarily out of line. A 3.75% dividend yield helps the case as well. But American Software still needs to accelerate growth to support that type of multiple, and narrow the gap between it and Kinaxis from a valuation standpoint. And I simply don't think that's all that likely.

Even accounting for the SaaS shift from both a recognition standpoint and a demand standpoint, demand isn't rising that fast. In fact, AMSWA seems to be lagging its market. Margins are down over the past few years, and dropped substantially in Q1. And the company still has two tough comparisons ahead of it - and has struggled to lap harder comps in each of the last two quarters.

This isn't necessarily a bad business. SCM demand should rise, and AMSWA's Logility and Demand Solutions offerings are well-respected:

source: Gartner

But I'm skeptical it's a great business - or necessarily a better business simply because customers are shifting to the cloud. As such, the big pullback of the last few weeks doesn't look like a buying opportunity - it looks like a market resetting its expectations to a more reasonable level. And it looks like AMSWA is priced back around where it should be.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.