Lee Enterprises: Implications Of The Berkshire Hathaway Deal

LEE will become a taxpayer in late 2018. However, free cash flow will be stable because income tax payments will be offset by interest rate reductions.

The company has a very strong cash flow that it uses to pay off debt and will soon be in an excellent position to refinance debt.

I model 10-15% yearly revenue declines in the organic print segment until 2020. The digital revenue, a small strategic acquisition, and the Berkshire deal offset some of the declines in.

Lee Enterprises Investment Thesis

Lee Enterprises (LEE) is a debt loaded company seeing declining revenues in a sector that is experiencing a lot of difficulties. The newspaper sector is seeing print volume declines of 15%. Such is the case for Lee Enterprises, so why am I so interested in this company? The main reasons I see LEE as an excellent investment are:

A recent deal to manage the newspapers of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) adding approximately $10 million in revenue & EBITDA, without LEE incurring any costs. Print revenues are declining but are becoming a substantially smaller part of the business. Print revenues were 51.0% in 2015, 37% in Q3 2018, and I forecast print revenues to be 31% in 2020. Digital revenue has been growing steadily. LEE saw a slowdown in digital revenue in Q1 and Q2 2018, but digital revenue growth is accelerating in Q3. LEE has the best EBITDA margins in the industry.

Lee Enterprises and the deal with Berkshire Hathaway

On June 26, 2018, Lee Enterprises reported it struck a 5-year deal to manage the newspaper and digital operations in 30 markets for Berkshire Hathaway. Berkshire choose LEE as a partner because LEE has the best EBITDA margins in the industry (more on this later). LEE will receive a flat fee of $5 million per year and a portion of the profits above a certain EBITDA threshold. LEE expects to gain approximately $50 million from the strategic partnership, which translates to $10 million per year on average. However, the company mentioned profits may fluctuate year by year. It is important to mention LEE will bear no additional costs in this partnership. Therefore, the $10 million in revenue results in $10 million of additional EBITDA on a yearly basis.

Lee Enterprises Revenue Growth

Print media is in decline and it is declining fast. LEE hasn't been immune to the decline in print media. The revenue of the company took a substantial hit in the last 5 years, as shown below.

LEE Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

Figure 1: Lee Enterprises annual revenue

On August 3, 2018, LEE reported Q3 2018 results. Total revenue was $132.6 million. Digital revenue was $24.8 million (+4.7% YoY) or 18.7% of total revenue. Subscription revenue was $48.2 million (+1.6% YoY) or 36.4% of total revenues. Revenue from Townnews was $3.61 million (+13.7% YoY) or 2.6% of total revenues. Offline advertising and marketing services were $48.7 million (-15.2% YoY) or 36.7% of total revenues. Other offline revenues excluding townhouse were 7.5 million (-3.2% YoY) or about 5.5% of total revenues.

Over the last years, a clear pattern emerged. Digital revenue keeps growing while print advertising revenues are experiencing double-digit declines. The declines in the offline print and advertising segment are the main reason for the declining revenues at LEE. However, the offline segment is becoming a substantially smaller part of the business. In Q3 2018, offline revenue was 36.7% of total revenue compared to 51% in 2018. I have modeled the offline revenue as a percentage of total revenue up to 2020. In the future, the declines in the print segment will be less of a drag on total revenues.

Figure 2: Lee Enterprises percentage of offline advertising revenue.

Digital revenue is steadily growing. I dove into Lee Enterprises' 10-Ks and was able to separate online and offline growth. I have assigned growth rates for both print and online growth to model total revenues up until 2020. Furthermore, I assign growth rates to the subscription revenue and other revenues (consisting of digital services, commercial printing and other). As of Q1 2018, LEE stopped reporting detailed revenue segments. However, with the information provided in the 10-Q and the previous 10-K, there is enough information for a solid model.

It is important to realize the model takes into account the Dispatch-Argus strategic acquisition. The acquisition provided an additional $17 million in revenues in 2018. The $17 million is deducted from comments given by Lee management. Management said it paid less than the current LEE EBITDA multiple for the acquisition. I assume they would have paid a 4x EBITDA multiple. The acquisition price was $7.15 million. This would mean approximately 1.8 million in EBITDA. Let's say the company has a 10-15% EBITDA margin. This translates to roughly $14 million to $15 million in revenues. The assumption is further confirmed by the results of Q1-Q2 2018. The difference between total revenues and revenues on the same property basis is $7.4 million (Source: 2018 Q2 10-Q p.26). The $7.4 million can be divided into $2.1 million subscription revenue and $5.3 million advertising revenues. I have contributed approximately $14 million to the revenue growth model to be conservative. Of the $14 million, $4 million is allocated to online revenue while the other $10 million is allocated to the print segments.

LEE had the first full quarter of revenue from the acquisition in Q4 2017. In Q4 2018, LEE will cycle the acquired revenue and operating expenses. Going forward, I expect revenues to decline on a same property basis which is approximately an additional -2% on top of the current revenue declines.

Table 1: Lee Enterprises Revenue Forecast 2018-2020 (all numbers in millions)

The model combines the effect of the acquisition and the current information provided in Q1-Q3 2018. I will first discuss 2018 before I move on to 2019-2020. Online revenue growth will stall in 2018, this is mainly due to problems with digital classified revenue. Digital revenue was strong in Q3 with 4.7% growth (4.0% on a same property basis). As I mentioned before going forward, the effect of the Dispatch-Argus acquisition will wear off. I expect digital revenue to grow another 4% in Q4 2018 resulting in 3.5% year over year growth.

Digital retail is the largest category. Revenue grew 8.6% in Q3 2018 and is up around 7% year to date. National revenue grew 14% in Q3 2018 and is up about 20% year to date. Classified revenue is down about 10% year to date. LEE does not report offline revenue but one could deduct it from the 10-Q. Print revenue will decline approximately 15% in 2018, which is in-line with the 16.6% decline in newsprint volume offset by stronger pricing. I expect total advertising and marketing services revenue to decline by 9.2% for 2018. The category has declined 8.8% year to date but I expect larger declines in Q4 as the acquisition wears off.

Subscription revenue grew 1.6% in Q3 (-0.8% on a same property basis). Year to date subscription revenue growth is 0.8. I expect -0.8% growth in Q4 2018 based on the current same property basis growth. Full year subscription revenue growth will be approximately 0.4%. Digital services revenue (Townnews) will grow about 14% to 16 million. Lastly, I expect LEE will earn approximately $2.5 million from the Berkshire Hathaway deal in 2018.

I expect digital retail revenue to remain robust and stable until 2020. I've modeled 7% growth for this category. Digital classified revenue will take a hit in 2018 mainly due to the employment and auto advertising categories (Source: 2018 Q2 conference call transcript). I expect classified revenue growth to improve a bit in 2019 and 2020. National revenue (programmatic revenue) is seeing very strong growth in 2018. I expect the growth to continue driven by the Edison and Sweep programs at LEE. I estimate print revenue to grow -12% for 2019 and 2020. These declines are still significant and I do not expect to see a turnaround in print revenue any time soon.

I expect subscription revenue to be relatively stable and grow 0.2% in 2019 and 0.0% in 2020 based on stronger pricing. Digital services growth will remain strong fueled by Townnews. Commercial printing and the other segment will see further declines. Lastly, in both 2019 and 2020, I expect LEE to earn $10 million from the Berkshire agreement as discussed before.

Lee Enterprises Debt

One of the burdens of Lee Enterprises is its debt and the ability to pay it off. In the last 10 years, Lee Enterprises has paid off a tremendous amount of debt. Long-term debt was over $1.3 billion ten years ago and is down to $463 million. Lee Enterprises uses almost all of its free cash flow to pay off debt. This is forced upon the company by debt covenants. The company will obtain more financial flexibility when the leverage ratio reaches 3.25x adjusted EBITDA (more on the importance of the leverage ratio later). The current leverage ratio is 3.57x adjusted EBITDA (Source: Q3 2018 conference call transcript).

LEE Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

Figure 3: Lee Enterprises long-term debt

The debt of Lee Enterprises is comprised of three tranches with different interest rates. The debt structure is shown below (Source: 2018 Q3 10-Q)

Table 2: Lee Enterprises debt structure

The first tranche of debt is a 1st Lien Term Loan with a floating interest rate of 8.23% and $14.3 million of debt outstanding. The second tranche of debt consists of notes with a fixed 9.5% interest rate and $385 million outstanding. The last tranche of debt is a 2nd Lien Term Loan with a fixed 12.0% interest rate and $100.4 million of debt outstanding. The weighted average cost of debt as of 24 June 2018 was 10%. The total interest expense for 2016 is approximately $51 million compared to $58 million in 2017 and $65 million in 2016 (Sources: 2017 10-K, p75 & 2018 Q3 10-Q, p4). Interest expenses still significantly impact the business but are declining every year.

Some other important things are coming up that will affect the debt structure. In 2017, Lee Enterprises used most of its free cash flow to pay off the 1st Lien Term Loan (with the lowest interest rate). Because of the covenants, it was practically impossible to pay off principal on the Notes and 2nd Lien Loan. The notes become callable in March 2018 for 104.75% of the principal amount. The call percentages will decrease in 2019 and 2020 as displayed below (Source: 2017 Annual report).

Table 3: Lee Enterprises notes call premium

The 2nd Lien Loan became callable in March 2017 for 106% of principal. Coming March 31, 2018, this will be 103 percent of principal.

Table 4: Lee Enterprises 2nd Lien Loan call premiums

There is one more positive aspect that should not be overlooked. The company states in the 10-K:

Prior to March 31, 2017, we were required to offer the Pulitzer Excess Cash Flow to the 2nd Lien Lenders to prepay the 2nd Lien Term Loan at par, which payment the 2nd Lien Lenders could accept or reject. After March 31, 2017, the 2nd Lien Lenders cannot reject, and Pulitzer Excess Cash Flow is used to prepay the 2nd Lien Term Loan, at par."

Furthermore, the company can use excess cash obtained through the sale of Pulitzer assets to pay off the 2nd lien loan at par. The excess cash flow from Pulitzer assets was $4.5 million in Q2, $5.5 million in Q3, and $5.2 million in Q4 2017 respectively. In the first 3 quarters of 2018, the company paid off another 17.8 million in excess cash flow towards the 2nd term loan. The company stated in the most recent 10-Q it will make another payment of $3.6 million in August 2018. In 2018, the company will pay off a total of $21.4 million on the 2nd lien loan reducing interest expenses on the 2nd lien loan by $2.6 million.

Lee Enterprises Debt Refinancing

One of the key catalysts for Lee Enterprises is to refinance the debt. The company mentioned in the Q3 conference call it is looking to refinance the debt for several reasons. The priorities are to maximize interest expense deductibility under the new tax laws and simplification of the capital structure. Under the new tax law, companies can deduct interest expenses to up to 30% of EBITDA. LEE uses non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, but even under these measures, it can deduct just $40.5 million in interest expenses ($135 million adjusted EBITDA *30%). This will change to 30% of EBIT in 2022 (LEE currently has an EBIT of $92 million). The benefits of refinancing are abundantly clear. However, refinancing today will be costly. If LEE finances today, it has to pay $22 million in call premiums and probably another $10 million or so for costs of the new loan. I think LEE will wait until the call premiums are significantly reduced in March 2019 and March 2020.

In 2018, the company will most likely pay off the remainder of the 1st lien loan that has a current balance of $14 million. The company is obligated to pay quarterly installments of $6.25 million and management said in the Q3 10-Q it will pay off $8 million in August 2018. This will leave $6 million on the balance which the company is obligated to pay off in the next quarter. The company has ample resources to do so with an expected free cash flow of $60 million in 2018 (more on this later). The company will further pay off as much of the 2nd lien loan at par as possible with the excess cash flow it generates from its Pulitzer assets. I assume this will be $15 million in the next three quarters.

LEE generates about $15 million in free cash flow per quarter. In the next three quarters, the company will pay off the entire 1st lien loan and use the excess Pulitzer cash flow to pay off the 2nd lien loan at par. The company will pay off $29 million in total (14 million on the 1st lien and 15 million on the 2nd lien). This means there will be $16 million left to pay off the 2nd lien loan at par coming March 31, 2019. I expect LEE to instantly pay off the $16 million at this point.

As of March 2019, LEE will have paid off the 1st lien loan and will have an outstanding balance of $69 million on the 2nd lien loan ($100 million current balance - $15 million divided over 3 quarterly payments - $16 million excess cash flow).

First of all, this will significantly reduce interest expenses this year because LEE is significantly reducing the debt on the 12% 2nd lien loan. Secondly, the company will be in an excellent position to refinance the debt. There will be no call premiums on the 2nd lien loan and the call premium on the notes will be reduced to 102.38% from 104.75%.

I assume at this point, LEE will refinance both the notes and the 2nd lien. If LEE calls the notes, it would have to pay $9 million in call premiums, but it will significantly simplify its capital structure.

Saibus Research reports LEE could get a loan package of 10-12 years for a fixed interest rate of 6.5%. They base this assumption on the fact that McClatchy (MNI) recently obtained a 13-year package with a rate of 7.0%, while LEE has the better financial performance and position (Source: Saibus Research analyst report). However, McClatchy refinanced the debt with an existing holder which was a special situation. I assume LEE can refinance its debt with a blended rate of 7.5%. LEE was rated B- (S&P credit rating) when it refinanced the debt in 2014. LEE is in a much better shape at the moment and could be rated B for refinancing purposes.

If LEE refinances in March 2019 it will have an outstanding debt balance of approximately $450 million. The current weighted average interest rate is 10%. Refinancing of the loan could reduce yearly interest from $45 million to $34 million (based on a weighted average interest rate of 7.5%) which translates to $11 million in yearly savings. The cost of the new loan will be approximately 18 million. This is comprised of 9 million in call premiums and a 2% discount on the loan.

This will maximize interest expense deductibility under the new tax law and reduce interest expenses from $51 million for 2018 to $34 million in 2019. The reduction in interest expenses will significantly increase free cash flow. Lastly, but importantly, when LEE refinances the debt it could discuss the current covenants that prohibit buybacks and dividends.

Lee Enterprises Free Cash Flow

LEE Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Figure 4: Lee Enterprises Free Cash Flow

Lee Enterprises still throws off large amounts of free cash flow. Free cash flow for 2017 was 68 million, and the TTM free cash flow inches closer to $70 million. Even though revenue is declining the company has been able to keep free cash flow stable. The reason is twofold. First of all, LEE has been able to significantly reduce costs. Secondly, the company pays off 70 million in debt each year which added another 5 million in free cash flow.

For future cash flows, it is important to take into account LEE has not paid a lot of taxes in the last couple of years due to large NOL carryforwards. LEE will become a tax-payer in late 2018 or early 2019 (Source: 2017 10K, p.73). Without the NOL the company will pay somewhere around $13 million in taxes in 2019 and 2020. The company currently has $92 million in operating income and could deduct $40.5 million of interest. The current effective tax rate of 26% translates to $13 million in taxes.

In 2018 the company will pay almost no tax so the free cash flow will be $70 million. I assume cash flow from operations (excluding interest expenses) will decrease by $5 million per year.

In 2019 Lee will pay $13 million in tax, but reduce interest expenses by approximately 14 million as mentioned before (based on 7.5% refinancing) LEE will gain $10 million in EBITDA per year from the Berkshire deal which translates to about $7.5 million after taxes. The OCF (operating cash flow) will decrease by 5 million. Free cash flow was $70 million in 2018. We add $14m in interest expense declines and $7.5m from the Berkshire deal, then we subtract $13m in taxes and $5 mil of OCF. Free cash flow will end the year at $73 million.

Alternatively, if LEE does not refinance the debt in 2019, I assume LEE will use all free cash flow to pay off the 2nd lien loan. Lee will pay of $70 million at 12% which reduces interest expenses by $8.4 million. In this scenario, cash flow will decrease by approximately $2 million to $68 million. Even if LEE is not able to refinance the debt cash flow will remain very strong.

In 2020 I assume LEE will use all free cash flow to pay off debt. It will use the $73 million to pay off a part of the new 7.5% loan. Interest will decline by approximately 5.5 million. If operating cash flow declines 5 million total cash flow will increase by 0.5 million. Based on these assumptions, free cash flow will be $73.5 million in 2020. To be a bit conservative I will use free cash flow of $70 million in 2018, $65 million in 2019 and $65 million in 2020 for valuation purposes.

Lee Enterprises EBITDA

Lee Enterprises reports adjusted EBITDA reported in the graph below. Adjusted EBITDA for the LTM Dec 2017 was 142 million. As of Q3 2018 TTM was $135.6 million. However, this excludes any future effects from the Berkshire deal.

Figure 5: Lee Enterprises adjusted EBITDA (Source: Lee Enterprises 2018 Meeting of Stockholders Presentation)

Although EBITDA has been in decline for the last years the company was able to keep EBITDA margins stable. EBITDA margins have been consistent between 22.5%-24% for the last 8 years. I assume for the next three years LEE is able to keep EBITDA margins stable, especially because the Berkshire deal will add $10 million in EBITDA. LEE also has very strong EBITDA margins compared to peers. The average industry margin is 12.9% while the margin of LEE is 23%.

Figure 6: Lee Enterprises Adjusted EBITDA margin (Source: Source: Lee Enterprises 2018 Meeting of Stockholders Presentation ).

LEE has been managing its cost structure well, and with revenues not bleeding as much as they did EBITDA margins should remain stable. The adjusted EBITDA forecast is based on the revenue forecast from table 1 and the impact from the Berkshire deal. For 2018 I expect the Berkshire deal to add $2.5m in EBITDA, therefore, the 2018 estimate is slightly higher than the TTM EBITDA of $135.6m. For 2019 EBITDA will decline just slightly because the Berkshire deal will add another $7.5 million in EBITDA (on a YoY basis). I assume operational EBITDA will decline $9 million in 2019 for a total EBITDA decline of $1.5 million in 2019. In 2020 I assume EBITDA will decline slightly faster than revenues.

Table 5: Lee Enterprises EBITDA forecast (All numbers in thousands)

Lee Enterprises leverage ratio

I've talked briefly about the importance of the leverage ratio for LEE when I discussed the debt. As a reminder, the current leverage ratio net of cash is 3.57x adjusted EBITDA. Debt covenants restrict LEE from buying back its own shares, paying dividends, selling the company and making large investments. LEE will regain the opportunity to buy back stock and pay dividends when the leverage ratio is lower than 3.25x adjusted EBITDA.

Table 6 provides the leverage ratio forecast based on previously made assumptions about Lee Enterprises cash flow and adjusted EBITDA. The leverage ratio forecast is 3.44x for 2018 and 3.11x for 2019. I assume LEE will reach a leverage ratio of 3.25x mid-2019 and will regain financial flexibility which is advantageous for shareholders.

Table 6: Lee Enterprises leverage ratio forecast All numbers in thousands expect leverage ratio)

Lee Enterprises valuation

As of 17 September 2018, Lee has an enterprise value of $595 million and a market capitalization of $160 million. Based on the TTM adjusted EBITDA of $135 million LEE trades at a 4.4x EV/adjusted EBITDA multiple. For valuation purposes, I've assumed LEE will trade at 4.64x EV/Adjusted EBITDA. I chose 4.64x EV/EBITDA because EBITDA is stabilizing and at the end of 2017 LEE was trading at 4.64x EV/EBITDA. Lee should trade at a higher multiple since it will have paid off more debt and is closer to refinancing.

Table 7 provides a share price forecast under the assumption LEE will trade at a 4.64x EV/EBITDA ratio. Based on this assumption, coupled with EBITDA and free cash flow forecasts LEE will trade at $3.80 a share by the end of 2019.

Table 7: Lee Enterprises share price forecast (All numbers in thousands expect EV/EBITDA and value per share)

However, I think LEE is due for a substantial re-rating and the 4.6x adjusted EBITDA multiple is too low, there are several reasons why:

The industry comparison. Figure 6 shows the EV/EBITDA ratios of LEE and its competitors. LEE has the lowest EV/EBITDA ratio, while it has the highest EBITDA margin. Competitors have a different capital structure and return more cash to shareholders. LEE is moving towards a better capital structure and with far better margins it should trade closer to peers. Refinancing of the debt. This will significantly lower the current 10% cost of debt and interest burden. This will also possibly lift covenants on the giving LEE the possibility to return cash to shareholders. Financial flexibility. LEE will obtain far larger financial flexibility mid-2019 when it reaches a leverage ratio of 3.25x adjusted EBITDA. This would have the same effect as lifting covenants due to refinancing. LEE will still throw off $65m in free cash flow the next three years. Lee currently spots a market cap of $130m, basically trading at 2x FCF. If LEE uses 30% of its free cash flow to pay shareholders it would pay out approximately $20 million a year. This would translate to $0.35 per share in dividends or buying back 10% of shares per year assuming a share price value of $3.60. A combination of the two would be the most likely scenario.

LEE EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts (The table is based on EV/EBITDA and not EV to adjusted EBITDA, therefore, it shows somewhat higher ratios. Furthermore, the implications of the Berkshire deal are reflected in EV value but not yet in the EBITDA)

Table 8 provides a sensitivity analysis to show the effect of an EV/EBITDA re-rating (The numbers are based on 2018 assumptions). I think a re-rating to 5.5x EV/EBITDA is not out of order. The EV/EBITDA multiple will still be the lower than the industry average. The table shows LEE will trade at $4.84 with an EBITDA multiple of 5.5x and EBITDA growth of -6.0%. The table also shows multiple expansion has far more effect than EBITDA growth. One should keep in mind the EBITDA forecast for 2019 and 2020 shows declines far less than -6%

Table 8: Lee Enterprises EV/EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA growth sensitivity analysis.

Conclusion

Based on the analysis above is think LEE should be worth around $3.60-3.80 mid-2019. LEE should aggressively pursue refinancing. The refinancing will not only stabilize free cash flow but it also gives LEE a chance to distribute significant amounts of free cash flow to shareholders. The refinancing and subsequent financial flexibility warrant a higher EV/EBITDA multiple than LEE currently trades at. The multiple expansion will further increase LEE shares price. A multiple of 5.5x EV/ adjusted EBITDA could lead to a $5+ share price after mid-2019. All in all, LEE is seeing declining revenues in a boring business but is doing all the right things to warrant a revaluation.

