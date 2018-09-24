We think that ultimately this is going to provide against the share count.

The acquisition of Artilium is giving the company another boost, and contracts are coming in fast with backlog ballooning.

Pareteum is booming, yet shareholders have to exert a little more patience as the share count is ten-folding in the space of a couple of years.

Pareteum (TEUM) is a global SaaS-based communications network (handy introduction here). To get an idea, from its September investor presentation:

The company doesn't own its own infrastructure, but it has a myriad of alliances to tap into that of others:

By the company's own admission, it competes with mobile network operators, companies that do invest in infrastructure. It almost seems like companies which do this are sort of silly and get outflanked by those that leverage the infrastructure of others. Here is a slide from the August presentation:

So investing in hard assets seems for suckers, but somebody has to do it... Management claims two advantages versus those mobile network operators:

Delivering services in a way the market demands, which refers to the flexibility and integration possibilities with all kinds of applications that customers use.

Global reach, that is, its customers aren't tethered to a particular telco and/or a particular region.

With respect to the first advantage (Q2CC):

I just want to add that, that's the beauty of having a technology in the cloud, is that it set up an established -- and customers can effectively check up on the menu what they would like, and be integrated within that service.

For orientation, we usually look at a five-year period:

TEUM Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

We seem to be in the early innings of a recovery from a loss of a big customer (Iusacell) a couple of years ago, and the recovery has been put into place more firmly by the first net profit in quite some time in Q2.

One of the more curious things about this company is that backlog seems to pile up while revenues were flat (until this quarter):

That backlog grows very fast (Q2CC):

On Slide 15 of our Presentation, details of our year end 2017, 36 month contractual revenue backlog, which then stood at $144 million -- $147 million it now stands at $276 million subsequent to June 30, it's grown to $300 million.

All it has to do is to convert that backlog into actual revenues (or better, recurring revenues). On the slide above, you see that the company boasts a conversion rate which is generally above 100%; in Q2, it was 106%.

How rapidly can the company convert that backlog? Well, it's added additional personnel to deal with that, but it's also less employee intensive as the software is fully automated (Q2CC):

It doesn't require us to do a whole lot to them to get online and start leveraging the platform. So, one of the things that our SuperAPI does, which I'll allude it to is it provides these workflow-based capabilities that they can understand right away and get the developers working on right away.

Management also argues that the acquisition of Artilium helps here as the company now expands its employee base to some 150 people and there seems to be some overlap here. Management also argued using its ecosystem ("best-of-breed third-party software") to help, but it didn't specify.

A couple of years ago the company was hobbled when a big customer didn't renew its contract, and this remains a considerable risk, given the size of its biggest customers (Q2CC):

Our two largest customers in the managed services platform now represent only 78% of our revenue. That's down from 85% and 97% in recent years.

On the other hand, management boast a dollar-based net expansion rate of 161%, although that's for the 2017 cohort only (prior years would have included that large client that left, so perhaps that's why it only provided 2017 cohort figures).

Q2 figures

Q2 figures were surprisingly good as the market expected a loss and revenues also came in better than expected. Most of the revenues are recurring (Q2 10-Q):

Guidance

Given the rapid increase in the 36-month backlog and the company's conversion rate, it's not much of a surprise that management increased guidance for 2018 and now expects revenue growth above 80%, even suggesting that this could be raised again.

And management is clearly excited (Q2CC):

We're going to new and larger contracts which will be acquired. And you will see in our proxy solicitation meetings, there'll be a discussion of a very large sales opportunity in there.

The proxy the company is referring to is the paperwork for closing the acquisition of British company Artilium for $104.7M announced early June this year after a successful strategic alliance since last year.

Based on that proxy filing, the company came out with longer-term guidance (Q2CC):

The combined revenue is growing and ranging from $74.9 million to $175.2 million during this 2019 to 2022 period. And the combined adjusted EBITDA is growing in ranges from $17.2 million to $55.9 million respectively, before applying the impact of what we consider to be growing and recurring cost synergies.

Artilium

Artilium is (in its own words) a leading Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE) and Internet of Things Enabler (IoT) through its own state-of-the-art cloud platform.

Its core product is its ARTA Mobile Applications Platform which enables network operators to open networks to third-party developers and launch new services which feature elements from the telecoms and web environments.

The latest filing on its website is from March and has figures for the last six months of 2017:

Revenue for the six months to 31 December 2017 was € 5.5 million (2016: € 5.1 million), an increase of 7.8%. Adjusted EBITDA of € 0.6 million (2016: € 0.1 million). Record results reported and Artilium is upbeat on full year forecasts.

So we can fairly safely argue that the acquisition will add some $12M to Pareteum's bottom line. This could easily be more, as the combination of both seems to have more cloud in the market.

The filing also noted that its strategic alliance with Pareteum had already borne fruit:

Artilium is pleased to announce that Pareteum has signed its first contract in China. Artilium is enabling the new customer's China-based subscribers to connect and transact on their mobile devices anywhere in the world. Pareteum is powering this new customer to expand its subscriber revenues through global connectivity and data, without the need for investment in infrastructure or software. Fully integrated cloud-based product sets are continuing to enable the Artilium philosophy of connecting any device, anywhere, on any network.

The filing also noted an acceleration in growth of customers for IoT services:

The start of 2018 calendar year has been very positive, with Artilium selling an IoT platform that has been developed for Telenet, our largest customer. Under this agreement, Artilium will sell products and services within Telenet's customer base which should increase our sales potential for the whole Group.

Earnings while still negative are improving, while adjusted EBITDA is already positive:

Artilium had €2.9M in cash and €700K in debt.

iPass

Perhaps there is another acquisition in the make, as the company entered into a strategic alliance with iPass, giving it access to 64M WiFi hotspots globally. There seem to be several advantages. From the Q2CC:

The iPass alliance has quickly led to revenue. We made a sale shortly after signing the alliance, $2 million supplemental agreement for WiFi services to one of the existing contracts that we have sold, actually in the U.S. it's a wireless internet service provider... The WiFi technology that we have licensed will soon be fully embedded at the -- in our software stack at the code level. That will serve to make these solutions for Pareteum products, a greatly improved margins versus reselling and co-marketing, as is the case in our alliance agreement currently. These Wi-Fi capabilities also facilitate our working in tandem with mobile and cellular access actually for any access for that matter, and it provides secure wireless services in areas where connectivity options have previously been very limited and unreliable.

Margins

TEUM Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Operating margins have been improving rapidly this year after spending years in deep red.

Cash

TEUM Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

The company is still bleeding cash, although the last two quarters it produced a positive cash flow from operations.

The company has issued really lots of shares to plug that hole:

TEUM Stock Based Compensation (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

There is another 10.9M warrants outstanding, so this will get worse. And then of course the Artilium acquisition. From the Q2 10-Q:

On August 3, 2018, the Company filed a DEFM14A (the "Proxy Statement"), announcing the proposed acquisition of Artilium plc, a public limited company registered in England and Wales ("Artilium"). In connection with the proposed acquisition, Artilium shareholders would be entitled to receive, for each Artilium ordinary share held by such shareholders, 1.9 pence in cash and 0.1016 new shares of the Company's common stock, resulting in the issuance of an aggregate of approximately 37,852,076 new shares of the Company's common stock. Following the transaction, Artilium shareholders will own approximately 35.14% of the Company's fully diluted common stock and the Company would acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary shares of Artilium.

And more (Q2 10-Q):

Further, under the Proxy Statement, the Company announced its proposed 2018 Long-Term Incentive Compensation Plan, including the reservation of eight million (8,000,000) shares of common stock with a 15% annual increase to the total number of reserved shares there under.

That adds up to at least 115M shares.

Valuation

TEUM EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

Analysts expect a 2018 EPS loss of 2 cents rising to an 11 cent profit next year. It's not yet useful to value the company from a P/E perspective and the sales multiple is steep, considering the dilution that is coming.

Based on 115M shares, the market capitalization is $300M with sales expected to be $23-25M.

Conclusion

There are several reasons for being optimistic:

Three-year backlog is increasing at breakneck speed.

The company reported its first profits in years.

The acquisition of Artilium seems to offer a number of advantages.

The IoT market will get a big impulse with the advent of 5G.

We assume most of its revenues are recurring.

But we also see some signs not to jump on board head over heels:

The company has a (recent) history of losses and share issues.

It is very promotional (the CC reads like a sales pitch and the company even provides a valuation slide in its deck, a little over the top for our liking).

The valuation is steep.

While retention rates seem to be very high, we shouldn't forget that a couple of years ago the company suffered considerably when a large customer didn't renew.

However, if the company keeps raking in contracts at the speed it has done recently, investors are still likely to enjoy considerable returns, in our view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TEUM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.