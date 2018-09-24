Global Medical REIT 7.50% Preferred: Q2 Update

This is a second update on Global Medical REIT preferred stock (NYSE:GMRE; NYSE:GMRE.PA). I published an article in October 2017 and another one last April. In these articles, I recommended not to buy the common stock but rather to look at the preferred stock which was issued in September 2017.

Recent months have me wrong. GMRE common’s price has rallied from c. $6.50 to c. $9.90 a share between March and September 2018. Part of the price movement is due to the REIT rally following the sell-off of the beginning of the year. On the other hand, GMRE succeeded in covering its dividend by AFFO (but not by FFO). The company continued to invest by borrowing through its credit facility, resulting in higher AFFO. Despite this success, I still think some of my concerns on the common stock remain valid. Moreover, I still prefer the preferred stock. In this article, we will recap the issues with the common stock first; then we review the preferred and assess its safety based on 2nd-quarter numbers.

Avoid the common stock because of the misalignment of interest

Just as a reminder, here is the company’s description:

Global Medical REIT Inc. is a Maryland corporation engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to leading clinical operators with dominant market share. We intend to produce increasing, reliable rental revenue by leasing each of our healthcare facilities to a single market-leading operator under a long-term triple-net lease.

In short, GMRE is a small triple-net healthcare REIT. It's important to add that the REIT is externally managed. I argued in previous articles that:

external managers are bad for common stockholders, especially because of a misalignment of interest. The contract between the company and its external manager stipulates that GMRE must pay a fee of 1.5% of equity. This type of contract provides a strong incentive to grow equity, but there is no incentive to grow shareholder value or value per share. External management can grow equity through continuous issuance of shares diluting previous common shareholders.

GMRE didn’t issue any common stock in 2018 so far. However, it’s likely to happen in the near future. In fact, the company used its credit facility to buy more properties resulting in an increase in leverage. Currently, GMRE debt amounts to $327mm against its $602mm in real estate investments; leverage thus standing at 54%. Under its updated credit facility agreement (10-Q, pp. 14-15), the maximum leverage authorized is 65% until October 2019 and 60% thereafter. There isn’t a lot of room to grow by using debt. Therefore, if GMRE want to continue its growth, it has to issue some kind of equity.

Moreover, even if the number of shares has not grown during the few past quarters, common shareholders have been diluted by management share-based compensation (LTIP units) and OP units issued to third parties related to acquisition. These units are also entitled to a dividend, effectively diluting common shareholders.

In the previous article, I argued in favor of the preferred stock:

Unlike the common issue, the preferred stock is somewhat protected from the misalignment of the external management. The potential dilution from issuing additional stock to fund the company’s growth and from the management’s compensation paid in shares is worrisome for common shareholders but has a neutral or even a positive effect on preferred shareholders’ position. In fact, common stock’s issuance strengthens the balance sheet and provides a buffer as the preferred has seniority on the common. Payment of compensation in shares has no effect because no cash leaves the company and there is no deterioration of the balance sheet.

These remarks remain valid today. For this reason, I still don’t like the common stock. But what about the preferred? Let’s review it.

GMRE preferred's description

On September 15, 2017, GMRE issued its first preferred stock at par $25 and 7.50% yield. This issue pays $1.875 per annum or $0.46875 per quarter on 1/31, 4/30, 7/31 and 10/31 to holders of record on the record date which will be 1/15, 4/15, 7/15 and 10/15 respectively. The preferred is callable as of September 15, 2022. From the press release:

Global Medical REIT Inc. (the “Company”), today announced that on September 15, 2017 it closed on the issuance of 3,105,000 shares of its Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value per share (“Series A Preferred Stock”), inclusive of 405,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock issued in connection with the underwriters’ exercise of their over-allotment option, raising aggregate net proceeds of approximately $75 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses paid or payable by the Company. The Series A Preferred Stock has an initial liquidation preference of $25 per share. The Company expects trading of the Series A Preferred Stock on the New York Stock Exchange to commence on October 16, 2017 under the symbol “GMRE PrA.”

As the characteristics of this new issue are fairly standard, I will jump to the question of whether or not the preferred shares are safe. You may find the prospectus here.

Preferred stock safety: dividend coverage

To assess the safety of a preferred share, we have to consider the coverage of the interest charge and preferred dividends. I compute the coverage as follow: Start with AFFO, add back the interest charge and quarterly preferred dividends, then compare the results with the sum of interest and quarterly preferred dividends. Let’s review the last 4 quarters:

17Q3 Coverage AFFO 3,614,295 Pf dividend 1,455,469 Interest 2,174,683 3.33 Total 7,244,447 Interest+div 3,630,152 2.00

17Q4 Coverage AFFO 3,352,000 Pf dividend 1,456,000 Interest 2,168,000 3.22 Total 6,976,000 Interest+div 3,624,000 1.92

18Q1 Coverage AFFO 3,786,000 Pf dividend 1,456,000 Interest 2,684,000 2.95 Total 7,926,000 Interest+div 4,140,000 1.91

18Q2 Coverage AFFO 4,716,000 Pf dividend 1,456,000 Interest 3,942,000 2.57 Total 10,114,000 Interest+div 5,398,000 1.87

The coverage ratio on the preferred dividend and the interest charge has dropped from 2x to 1.87x. It’s the result from funding the growth by using debt. We can clearly see that the AFFO number is growing, and the interest charge as well. The trend seems somewhat worrisome as the coverage deteriorates slowly. However, as I said earlier, the new credit facility agreement does not provide a lot of room for further leverage without issuing some kind of equity first. So hopefully, the trend of deteriorating coverage is coming to an end.

Conclusion

I’m long GMRE’s preferred since October 2017. I added some on the February sell-off. Then I trimmed the position a bit as the price rose higher than $25. The dividend coverage needs to be reviewed periodically to ensure sufficient protection. Moreover, the evolution of the capital structure and the discipline of acquisition need to be monitored carefully. I expect some issuance of common stock going forward (which is good for the preferred).

I would stay away from the common stock for now. The dividend is now covered by AFFO but there is dilution from the share-based compensation which is a real cost for common shareholder. I could reconsider it only if an internalization of management happens.

