TD Ameritrade Might Have To Disgorge Years Of Payments For Order Flow

For TD Ameritrade shareholders looking to limit their risk while staying long, I present a couple of ways of doing so.

At stake is the practice of accepting money for order flow from high frequency traders: if TD Ameritrade loses it could be forced to disgorge years of revenues from it.

John Dizard reported in the Financial Times over the weekend that a lawsuit against TD Ameritrade could have a huge impact on that company and other discount brokers.

Stephanie Quirk talks Tesla on TD Ameritrade's "Fast Market" (via TD).

The Case That Could Shake Up An Industry

In Saturday's Financial Times, John Dizard reported on a decision in a case called Klein v. TD Ameritrade that could have serious consequences for TD Ameritrade (AMTD) and other brokerages that accept payment for order flow. Dizard's column is paywalled here, but I'll quote the relevant part below, and then show a couple of ways AMTD shareholders can stay long while limiting their downside risk.

The Crux Of The Case

If you've ever wondered why discount brokerages such as TD Ameritrade and E-Trade can offer such cheap trading commissions, one reason is that they're getting paid for order flow by high-frequency trading firms (in TD Ameritrade's case, John Dizard points out, this amounted to $320 million in 2017). As Dizard notes in his column, if the HFTs (high frequency traders) are making a profit from reselling these securities in the market, it stands to reason that this is at the expense of best execution for the discount brokers' retail investors. What's kept this going as long as it has, has been the assumption that impact to each retail investor was too small to complain about:

The retail brokers have been assuming that the order flow payments borne by each individual small customer would be so small as to be not worth complaining about, let alone litigating over.

Dizard writes that individual lawsuits about this have not been an "economically significant" threat. Until this month:

On September 14, though, that assumption was shattered in Nebraska in a case called Klein v. TD Ameritrade. The court found that instead of requiring each single brokerage customer to prove harm from payment for order flow under the rule covering securities fraud, the losses from the entire class could be determined by "the same algorithm the defendant (TD Ameritrade) uses to round orders in the first place". This is big. If the court does determine that the customer class has been harmed, TD Ameritrade (and maybe other brokers accepting payment for order flow) could have to disgorge years of revenues from the practice, and, possibly, other penalties and charges. If that happens, and the Klein v TD Ameritrade district court rulings are affirmed on appeal, it will be an existential blow to the current model for much of the retail brokerage industry in America.

This is something that should be of concern to investors in other companies getting paid for clients' order flow too, not just Ameritrade and E-Trade (ETFC). But let's look at a couple of ways AMTD shareholders can stay long while limiting their risk now.

Limiting Your Risk In TD Ameritrade

Let's assume, for these two examples, that you own 1,000 shares of AMTD and are willing to risk a 15% decline over the next several months, but not one larger than that. The screen captures below are via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Positive Cost, Uncapped Upside

As of Friday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge 1,000 shares of AMTD against a >15% decline by mid-February.

As you can see above, the cost here was $1,500, or 2.7% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts).

Negative Cost, Capped Upside

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 8%, this was the optimal collar to give you the same >15% downside protection over the same time frame.

In this collar, the cost of the put leg is the same as in the previous hedge, $1,500, or 2.7% of position value. But that cost is more than offset by the income generated from selling the call leg: $1,600, or 2.88% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls).

So the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $100, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up

There's a lot of non-actionable content in financial media, including the Financial Times - equivocations about the impact of interest rate changes, etc. John Dizard's column is an exception to that. Here he's warned you of a real risk facing AMTD and discount brokers. Consider the hedges above with that in mind.

To be transparent and accountable, I post a performance update for my Bulletproof Investing service every week. Here's the latest one: Performance Update - Week 42.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.