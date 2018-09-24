DowDuPont And Bayer, Post-Merger Opportunities?

There are three basic ways to improve crop yields: a) supply plants with the fuel they need to thrive including fertilizers, b) beat away competitive plants and damaging pests with herbicides and insecticides, and c) select or modify the genetics of plants to augment desired traits including relative to specific growing conditions. These things are foundational to feeding the world and, therefore, worthy of investor attention.

Given this, over the last few years there has been a lot of pushing and pulling in the agrochemical and crop genetics industry as competitors have postured to dominate through M&A’s. ChemChina (state owned) acquired Syngenta, Dow and DuPont (DWDP) merged, and most recently, Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) consummated its acquisition of Monsanto. A global oligopoly has formed before our very eyes.

Dow + DuPont

Dating back to just after the crash, I have been accumulating DuPont to the point where we now have over a 100% unrealized gain on our converted shares in DWDP. With roots in the Midwest, my interest in the company sprouted from my interest in their Pioneer Seeds operation. One doesn’t need to drive but a few miles in Iowa before seeing one of those distinctive signs, with a perfect ear of corn, advertising their hybrids. Or was that Monsanto DEKALB’s sign; never mind, read on.

Accordingly, I was delighted when Dow and DuPont announced in December 2015 that they would unite. I felt that the combination would be compatible if not friendly, strategic and synergistic, and potentially / eventually result in alpha-level value for investors. Even after its planned breakup into three companies, the merger will create perhaps the dominant transnational force in agrochemicals and cropgenetics.

But, as I pointed out in my first article on the subject, most mergers and acquisitions fail and those that succeed take time to develop. Indeed, unless all the stars are in alignment, in that piece I admonished readers / investors, to, “consider 'hanging back' for a year or so after [a] deal closes before buying shares in the acquirer.” As a someone experienced in M&A integration, I know first-hand that there are just too many moving parts not to expect some fallout with the predictable pullback in share price.

In spades this has played out in the case of Dow and DuPont. Since their merger-of-equals closed and they first opened as one stock on September 1, 2017, DWDP has significantly underperformed the S&P. This has been disappointing but, again, perfectly understandable given the dynamics that surround almost all M&A’s:

Price 09/01/17 Price 09/21/18 Apprec-iation B/W than the S&P Dividend Yield B/W than the S&P DSWP $66.66 $69.69 +4.54% -13.86% 2.17% +0.27% S&P 2,474.42 2,929.67 +18.40% n/a 1.90% n/a

Bayer + Monsanto

It’s been much worse for Bayer and Monsanto. Although, we owed Monsanto (MON then) as the stock ran up following their announced sell-out, I admit bailing early when I became frustrated with all the pre-closing falderal including with regulators. I completely avoided Bayer, the acquirer, knowing about M&A dysfunction and feeling there was bad karma bordering on mistrust between the would-be German parent and its Missouri target.

Sure enough, things have gotten off to a rough start. BAYRY has grossly underperformed the market from Friday, June 8, 2018 the first day it traded following the closing of their buyout of Monsanto. Added to their problems are persistent questions about Roundup; questions that Bayer surely drilled into as a part of their due diligence.

Price 06/08/18 Price 09/21/18 Apprec-iation B/W than the S&P Dividend Yield B/W than the S&P BAYRY $29.97 $22.50 -24.92% -30.67% 3.62% +1.72% S&P 2,770.37 2,929.67 +5.75% n/a 1.90% n/a

But, make no mistake about it, Bayer, like DowDuPont, has taken a chair at the now small table of international agrochemical and cropgenetics giants. The company is formidable across the world in helping grow and protect a wide range of soft commodities including grains, fiber / cotton, fruits and vegetables, pods, flowers and hops. The company’s solutions extend into such areas as water and bee management.

Global Oligopolies

Bad M&A news notwithstanding, I bring you back to another article I wrote last year about major oligopolies. In that piece, I documented alpha-level returns delivered by concentrated global businesses. I drew on the examples of personal operating systems, credit card companies, and commercial and fighter jet manufacturers. I also documented the case of such an oligopoly that hasn’t been delivering alpha; the grain trade.

So, the premise of this article is straightforward. On the one hand, we have two companies that have recently completed complex M&A’s and have, predictably, experienced setbacks as reflected in poor stock price performance. On the other hand, both organizations are now positioned as global oligopolists with all those implications for the potential of alpha-level performance longer term.

I therefore hypothesize that we are seeing a near-ideal entry point for buying DWDP and BAYRY. And, I’m not alone in my thinking. Most of the analysts that cover these two companies recommend the stocks as “buys” with 12-month median forecasts materially above current prices.

DWDP BAYRY Buy 21 15 Outperform 1 1 Hold 5 12 Underperform 0 0 Sell 0 0 Total Analysts 27 28 Median Forecast $81.00 $28.19 Current Price $69.69 $22.50 Est. Appreciation 16.23% 25.29%

My one reservation is that I would like to see the first full-year financials on these two combinations. I’d like to know that setbacks they have suffered from M&A integration are being compensated synergistically. However, investing is about risk-taking, and I am personally comfortable jumping through this unique window of opportunity. Therefore, in addition to our existing holdings in now DWDP, last week I established a position in BAYRY.

Upon Reflection

I get the impression that there are many SA contributors who would have readers do as they say, not as they do. The most obvious indication of this is when authors beat the drum for investment ideas – whether long or short – that they are not aligned with themselves. No positions, no skin in their intellectual games.

On the other hand, one should be mindful of contributors who “talk their book”. Because I tend to fall into this camp, I report transparently our positions (also as required by SA), and I usually refer readers to the opinions of professional analysts as I have above. On top of that, I add my own disclosure that starts, “Always do your own due diligence in consultation with a licensed and competent financial adviser who understands your unique needs and puts your interests ahead of their own.” Is it time to talk with your adviser about DowDuPont and Bayer?

Additional disclosure: Always do your own due diligence in consultation with a licensed and competent financial adviser who understands your unique needs and puts your interests ahead of their own. Remember, there are added considerations in owning foreign securities including those associated with ADR sponsorship, buying and selling the pinks, foreign withholding taxes on dividends, and fees. (All my proceeds from contributing to SA go to charity.)

