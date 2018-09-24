Ozark Pipeline Expansion: Upside For MPLX And Marathon Petroleum

During the first quarter of 2017, MPLX LP (MPLX) agreed to pay Enbridge Inc. (ENB) $220 million for the Ozark Pipeline (ultimate figure paid was $219 million due to closing adjustments). The Ozark Pipeline carries crude from the Cushing, Oklahoma oil hub to Patoka, Illinois, another oil hub with growing importance. More importantly, supplies running along the Ozark Pipeline can service Marathon Petroleum Corporation's (MPC) various refineries in the Midwest and in Kentucky. Let's dig in.

Overview

For starters, MPLX LP's purchase of the Ozark Pipeline officially closed on March 1, 2018. Enbridge Pipelines had already secured enough firm commitments to expand the Ozark Pipeline system's capacity from 230,000 bpd to 345,000 bpd, which made the asset more appealing to MPLX. Readers should note MPLX LP is going a step further and will further boost the capacity of the Ozark Pipeline by 15,000 bpd (up to 360,000 bpd). The first expansion has already been completed and the second project should be completed by the end of Q3 if it isn't operational already.

The Ozark Pipeline runs for 433 miles through three states as you can see below. MPLX upgraded the capacity of numerous pump stations running along the pipeline and added drag-reducing agents to the oil being transported. Imagine that you have a highway that runs for 100 miles. If cars that used to travel along that highway at 20 miles per hour all of a sudden start traveling at 40 miles per hour, more cars will be able to travel along that highway in any given day (assuming there is no traffic, of course).

Going over the logistics

The American Midwest stretches from North Dakota down to Kansas and over to Ohio. Covering 12 US states (OH, IL, IN, MI, WI, MO, IA, MN, SD, ND, NE, and KS), the Midwest is full of consumers of petroleum products. Marathon Petroleum owns and operates three refineries in the Midwest; the Robinson Refinery in Illinois which has 245,000 bpd of crude throughput capacity, the Detroit Refinery in Michigan which has 139,000 bpd of oil throughput capacity, and the Canton Refinery in Ohio which has 93,000 bpd of crude throughput capacity. It appears that Marathon Petroleum's Catlettsburg Refinery in Kentucky, which has 277,000 bpd of oil throughput capacity, can also access supplies along the Ozark Pipeline for reasons I'm about to go into.

To enable the Canton Refinery to tap supplies at Patoka, crude first needs to travel along the Patoka to Lima (Ohio) pipeline system. That system runs for 302 miles and can carry 267,000 bpd. From there, the Lima to Canton (Ohio) pipeline system finishes the job. The Lima to Canton pipeline system runs for 153 miles and has 84,000 bpd of capacity. Readers should note the Patoka to Lima system also caters to Marathon Petroleum's Detroit Refinery, a process aided by the Detroit pipeline system which originates in Samaria & Romulus (Michigan) and ends in Detroit. That system travels for 61 miles and has 197,000 bpd of transportation capacity.

Pivoting now to Marathon Petroleum's other two refineries in this region. The Catlettsburg and the Robinson refineries are supplied by the namesake Catlettsburg & Robinson crude pipeline system. That system starts in Patoka and runs through both Robinson (Illinois) and Catlettsburg (Kentucky) for a total length of 484 miles and has 515,000 bpd of transportation capacity.

Why this matters

This information is needed to understand why expanding the Ozark Pipeline is about much more than just MPLX LP raking into tariffs on large oil volumes. It showcases the synergies of having a midstream unit complement Marathon Petroleum Corporation's downstream (refining) operations. Readers should note MPLX is effectively run by Marathon Petroleum and that Marathon Petroleum has a major economic interest in MPLX. Marathon Petroleum's CEO and Chairman, Gary Heminger, is also the CEO and Chairman of MPLX.

What Marathon Petroleum Corporation gets out of this endeavor is better access to cost-advantaged light sweet oil supplies. It is possible some of the light sweet oil Marathon Petroleum is refining comes through the Capline Pipeline, which routes crude from the Gulf Coast up to the Midwest (specifically, from St. James in Louisiana to Pakota). This isn't by choice but due to logistical limitations.

The kicker here is that those supplies, priced at Louisiana Light Sweet, trade at a hefty premium to West Texas Intermediate (the benchmark for crude deliveries to Cushing). Having greater access to Cushing oil supplies ensures Marathon Petroleum won't be forced to utilize the Capline system. Readers should note that while the Capline Pipeline operates at a fraction of its capacity, purchasing any amount of oil at a $5-10/barrel premium to WTI really hurts crack spreads.

Readers should also note Marathon Petroleum owns a stake in and operates the Capline Pipeline and is actively considering reversing the flow of the pipeline. Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) and BP (BP) are Marathon Petroleum's partners in the Capline asset.

Beyond supplies from the Capline Pipeline, Midwest refineries are also sometimes supplied by imports from PADD 1 (the East Coast). In June 2018, PADD 1 imported 957,000 bpd of crude most likely at prices based on Brent, which as things stand today trades at an $8-10/barrel premium to WTI. The Ozark Pipeline seeks to enable US producers to steal market share from those foreign suppliers by allowing Midwest and East Coast refineries to tap greater amounts of light sweet oil produced in the US.

For MPLX LP, what the Ozark Pipeline represents is the midstream company's ability to utilize acquisitions to generate growth opportunities. Buying a cash flow generating asset doesn't necessarily lead to upside due to the need to use either cash on hand or equity/debt issuance to fund that purchase. Growing the cash flow of an existing asset through organic expansion projects generally sports much higher returns.

Last year, MPLX generated $64 million in revenue and $20 million in operating income from the Ozark Pipeline. That was as of March 1, 2017, so when you factor in two additional months of operations that would probably grow to around $74.7 million in revenue and $23.3 million in operating income. Readers should note that a lot of the operating expenses relating to this pipeline are non-cash DD&A expenses, which means the Ozark Pipeline is generating significantly more cash flow than its operating income figure suggests (the DD&A expense specific to the Ozark Pipeline wasn't given).

Final thoughts

Readers should expect the Ozark Pipeline to start generating significantly more revenue, operating income, and cash flow come 2019. By itself, the Ozark Pipeline isn't enough to have a significant impact on a midstream firm as large as MPLX LP. But when viewed as part of a grander scheme, the Ozark Pipeline exemplifies MPLX LP's ability to leverage multiple growth avenues to reward its investors and why Marathon Petroleum Corporation benefits from having a midstream unit. Interested readers that want to learn more about MPLX LP's growth strategy should check out its Appalachian growth machine by clicking here. Note that due to its enormous economic interest in MPLX LP, Marathon Petroleum Corporation wins when MPLX LP grows. Thanks for reading.

