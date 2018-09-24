Transocean: New Contract Analysis

This contract award provides us with clear evidence that the offshore drilling sector is indeed improving and Transocean will likely benefit from this.

The dayrate for this contract is $300,000, which is more than enough to result in positive cash flow generation from the unit.

On Friday, September 21, ultra-deepwater drilling specialist Transocean (RIG) announced that Norwegian energy giant Equinor ASA (EQNR) awarded a six-well contract to the Transocean Norge semisubmersible drilling rig. This comes on the heels of a string of contracts that have been awarded to drilling rigs over the past week and provides us with clear signs that the offshore drilling market has indeed begun to heal. This announcement also naturally proved to be quite good for Transocean's share price as the stock closed up 7.21% on the day and just over 14% on the week. The fact that we have now seen at least four new contracts awarded this week alone is likely to prove beneficial for all offshore drilling companies going forward, especially those with harsh-environment units such as Transocean, Seadrill (SDRL), and Seadrill Partners (SDLP).

About Transocean Norge

The Transocean Norge, formerly the West Rigel, is a Moss Maritime CS90 harsh-environment semisubmersible that is generally considered to be one of the most technically-capable rigs of its class anywhere in the world.

Source: OilVoice

Unlike many of the rigs in its fleet, Transocean only owns a 33.3% interest in this rig with the remainder owned by a fund managed by Hayfin Capital. The rig was formerly being built in the Jurong Shipyard on behalf of Seadrill, which sold it as part of its Chapter 11 restructuring agreement. As the rig was and is still under construction, it is not yet available for work but it is expected to leave the shipyard within the next few months.

The Contract

As might be expected then, the contract with Equinor is the Transocean Norge's first contract and starts in July 2019. As mentioned in the introduction, the contract is for the drilling of six wells in the Norwegian Continental Shelf and so is expected to last about 300 days. In addition to this, the contract can be extended for up to an additional four wells. Thus, if Equinor is pleased with the way that the drilling program is proceeding, we could see this rig employed for over a year. Thus far, contracts of this length have been quite hard to come by in the current environment so this is certainly a promising sign.

Transocean stated that the contract backlog is approximately $89 million, including bonuses and other opportunities. We can likely assume that this figure is just for the firm period and is therefore exclusive of the options, although the company did not explicitly state this. It is actually somewhat rare for a company to disclose the backlog of an individual contract in the current environment but the fact that Transocean did gives us a datapoint that we can use to judge the market. A backlog of $89 million over a period of 300 days works out to an approximate dayrate of $297,000. This is relatively in line with the dayrate that Seadrill Partners was awarded for the West Aquarius earlier this week.

New Market Dayrate

As I discussed in a recent article, IHS Markit places the leading new contract dayrate for an ultra-deepwater semisubmersible rig at approximately $150,000. However, contracts such as this one and the one awarded to the West Aquarius indicate that the new contract dayrate for harsh-environment semisubmersibles, or at least sixth-generation ones, is somewhat higher at approximately $300,000. Bassoe Offshore appears to share this sentiment, as shown here:

Source: Bassoe Offshore

This higher dayrate for harsh-environment semisubmersibles is clearly an indication that exploration & production companies have been placing an increasing emphasis on developing the resources of the Arctic. This does make some sense as some estimates place the quantity of Arctic petroleum reserves at nearly a quarter of the world's undiscovered resources. It is also quite good for Transocean as the company has restructured its fleet solely around harsh-environment and ultra-deepwater rigs over the past few years:

Source: Transocean

The increasing strength in the harsh-environment drilling market that we have seen in the past week alone should therefore prove beneficial for Transocean going forward and ultimately the company's ability to secure new contracts for its fleet should boost its revenue and cash flows as we head into the next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.