Value Investors, It's Not Your Fault.

Value investing style has lagged in 2018. As evidence, the value ETFs in the S&P 500 (SPYV) and the Russell 1000 (IWD) have lagged the broad indexes (SPY, IWB) by about 6% YTD. Since January 2017 (21 months), SPYV and IWD have underperformed their benchmarks by about 15% in total return (8% annualized).

Value and dividend stocks are lagging

The next table shows the annualized returns of the best 20% of the S&P 500 for the usual valuation factors since 2000 and year-to-date. These hypothetical portfolios are rebalanced every week and dividends are reinvested.

Best 20% of S&P 500 for: Since 1/1/2000, annualized YTD on 9/21/2018, annualized Price/Earnings 13.3% 9.6% Projected P/E next year 13.8% 7.2% Price/Sales 13.2% 12.8% Price/Free Cash Flow 14.6% 9.2% Price/Book 10.4% 5.7% Dividend Yield 11.7% 10% SPY (Benchmark) 5.7% 15.3%

Not only are the 20% best value stocks for all factors below the benchmark in 2017, but they are also far below their historical averages, whereas SPY is far above it.

The size bias is also having bad times: the equal-weight S&P 500 ETF (RSP) has outperformed SPY by 3.3% annualized since 2000, and is lagging by almost 3% in 2018 YTD.

Quality and momentum are outperforming

Best 20% of S&P 500 for: Since 1/1/2000, annualized YTD on 9/21/2018, annualized Return on equity 10.3% 18.4% Gross margin 10.3% 20.3% 12-month momentum 8.4% 16.4%

At the opposite, the "best 20%" on ROE, gross margin and momentum show better returns in 2018 than SPY and their historical averages.

Long term view

We know from the work of Fama and French that value stocks have outperformed growth stocks for decades, but we must keep in mind it is a long-term bias. Long periods of under-performance are possible and we are in one. Value investing needs patience. The authors of Quantitative Value (W.E. Gray and T.E. Carlisle) write:

Over the long term, inexpensive value stocks have consistently outperformed expensive, glamour stocks.

However, they have calculated that the 10-year rolling annualized return of Greenblatt’s Magic Formula would have fallen below zero between 2008 and 2010. Their own strategy's simulation beats the benchmark about 94% of the time on a rolling 5-year period and 99% of time on a rolling 10-year period. But not ALL the time, and it is much more sophisticated that a single factor filter. In his other book Quantitative Momentum, W.E. Gray shows that excellent portfolio strategies focused either on momentum or on value may fall in negative rolling 5-year return during several years. Should we switch from value to momentum and the other way based on the trending style? It is a dangerous game. Even if you are not a Wall Street Journal subscriber, you can read the first lines of this article: CGM Focus Fund was the best fund of the 1999-2009 decade with an annual gain over 18%, but the average shareholder has lost 11% annually for buying close to peaks and selling close to bottoms. Tracking the short-term performance and trying to time a strategy may transform a winning strategy in a big loser: in this case bad timing is responsible for a 29% annualized spread between the fund performance and the average shareholder performance!

Value investing has been a tough place for a while, but not worse than other styles at other times. Periods of drawdown or underperformance may be tempered in three ways:

- adding quality or momentum factors in a value model,

- diversifying in several models with different logic,

- maintaining a certain sector weighting, especially between defensive and cyclical sectors.

And when it comes to designing quantitative models, do your check list to avoid The Deadly Sins Of Backtesting.

Anyway, patience is required with a dynamic portfolio like for a buy-and-hold investor. The difference is at the conceptual level: instead of investing in named companies, we invest in abstract models of value. In both cases, keeping a long-term vision (5 years and more) is recommended.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am net long in stocks, mostly in value-based quant models.