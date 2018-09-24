Biotech Stocks: Niche Operators Scientifically, Competing Directly As Investments

This article is aimed at investors operating from time-efficient Active Investing strategies. Those operating under passive, low-return, buy&hold, fear-driven concerns perhaps ought to read elsewhere.

All investment choices should come back to investors as Reward-to-Risk comparisons. There time (required to accomplish reward or as risk exposed to) is a meaningful consideration.

Let history tell how well they’ve guessed previously. About investing dimensions most important to you.

Let well-informed medics research the science forecasts; let well-informed market pros forecast what big-money clients expect stock prices are likely to do.

Medical Technology: Advancing too rapidly for we who are not immersed

But we are all involved, like it or not. If you are under 50, it's almost a certainty that you will live to be 100, so get your retirement portfolio mission adequately defined. The "3 most-fatal Cs" are being minimized. Cancer and Coronaries by medical technology. Cars by auto-driving electronics technology? Maybe eventually.

It's only fair that medical technology which creates the need for longer-lived investment portfolio financial resources may be a major contributor to its accomplishment through Biotech Stock successes. But achieving that end requires certain information technology adaptations.

Information Technology: Also rapidly Advanced for we who are immersed

The detailed record-capture, storage and retrieval, combined with communication resources availability and competitive strategy advances, have all imparted major changes in the way markets react with equity prices. The last century's investment-war strategy of "conservative long-term buy&hold" is now a losing game for those who have not yet adapted to what the market's experience has been in this 21st century.

The signal-to-noise ratio of equity prices has dramatically shrunk when the signal consists of multi-year trend and noise is represented by shorter-term (but productively useful) price volatility.

An example of that is the impact on price-gain opportunities in the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY). That security spends more than half of the number of its daily-measured next three-month holding periods in price decline. The long-term, buy&hold "investor" wastes over half of the time he/she could be capturing capital gains elsewhere. Worse yet, that wasted time is being spent in losing part of the gains once earned in prior holding periods.

The benefit of using investment time commitments efficiently is most apparent in the compounding of gains resulting from the immediate reinvestment of expanded capital when gains are captured. Staying fully invested but in the most promising securities at the day eliminates the "market-timing" question. When a bad market turns up with increased velocity, you are there to enjoy it.

This effect is magnified significantly where individual securities, rather than ETFs or mutual funds, are considered.

But the opportunity to win has an evil twin: The opportunity to lose. Still, those opportunities are not symmetrically distributed through time or extent, much as some persistent, fatally flawed and illogically constructed theories (like CrAPM) would like to insist.

What is needed (and is available) is information technology assisted guidance as to where and when the odds for gain predominate over the likelihood for loss. Also needed is the extent to which both gain and loss potentials are present.

That guidance comes from the perceptions of market professionals positioned to know of the intent of investment organizations with sufficient assets under management (AUM) to cause price changes in specific securities. The quality of their perceptions can be evaluated by the success rates of their security-specific prior forecasts having upside-to-downside proportions similar to today's.

We present in Figure 1 the reward-to-risk proportions of such forecasts for some 90 biotech stocks having sufficient history of forecasts in the past 5 years to justify comparison as potential investment candidates.

Figure 1

The potentials for price change during the next 3+ months for these biotech stocks have been determined by the way market-making (MM) firms hedge temporary risks where they must expose some of the firm's capital to unwanted price-change direction. Risks taken as a trade principal to balance sellers with buyers in response to volume "block trade" orders initiated by client investment organizations typically managing $-billion AUM portfolios.

Shown as Reward (for the "long" investor) in Figure 1 on the green horizontal scale is the upper price limit of undesired prospective change worth protecting MM short exposures against. Similarly, measured as Risk on the red vertical scale is the actual experienced worst-case percentage price drawdowns occurring after prior forecasts like this day's forecast. Both scales are from zero to 25%. Issues with more Risk than Reward are above the dotted diagonal line.

From the investor's viewpoint, good is down and to the right. For market index perspective, their intersection for SPY is at location [28]. All of these stocks have more potential for both risk and reward than SPY, as the MM community currently views its prospects.

This map is a good starting point, but it can only cover some of the investment characteristics that often should influence an investor's choice of where to put his/her capital to work. The table in Figure 2 covers the above considerations and several others.

Figure 2

The Figure 2 table has two distinctive parts. The first 4 numeric data columns are products of the analysis of current behavior of market professionals. Those columns and the one headed Range Index tell what that behavior implies about the current expectations of investment professionals for the likely range of stock prices in the coming 3-4 months.

The remaining columns report what actual market price activity produced when prior forecasts for each stock similar to those of today were used to manage investments under a common portfolio discipline. The Range Index column [G] tells what percentage of each stock's current forecast lies below the current market price. Under the Sample Size column heading a count of the number of prior forecasts with Range Indexes like today's is indicated [L], along with the total number of all forecasts available from the past 5 years of market days [M].

Thinking about the credibility of the current forecasts, the proportion of those similar prior forecasts that could produce a capital gain profit becomes a significant measure. It demonstrates the capability of the forecasters to be helpful to the wealth-building investor. Its proportion as a percent of the prior forecasts sample is in the column headed Win Odds [H].

The Win Odds has an important impact on the Realized Payoff column [I] next to it, where the net gains of all the prior forecasts in the sample are reported. These results include the actual losses taken under our standard portfolio management discipline TERMD, applied to all forecast situations.

TERMD sets the top of each implied price range forecast as a sell target for that single forecast. When first reached within the next 3 months' closing market price, that forecast position is closed so that the expanded capital can be immediately reinvested the following market day. If not reached in 3 months, the position is closed and reinvested, regardless of gain or loss.

The Risk~Reward Tradeoff map of Figure 1 presents upside forecast prospects to be pitted against actual prior worst-case downside price exposures during TERMD holding periods. The flavor of the prospective reward carrot, the column headed in the Figure 2 table as %Upside Sell Target [E], was muted there by the worst-tasting next-column experience headed Maximum Drawdown [F].

That drawdown point is viewed as the most likely high-stress point to cause an untimely termination of the adventure. A termination then would be at the least productive, most damaging point. Instead, committing the discipline's full 3-month time investment (but not beyond) might achieve potential recovery to profitability, perhaps even to reach the forecast sell target

Between the target "cup" and the %Payoff "lip" serious adjustments to commitment enthusiasms can (and usually may) occur. They are indicated by the column headed Cred.Ratio [N] where the Realized Payoff accomplishment is contrasted with the %Upside Sell Target offering.

The more critical Reward~Risk comparison draws on the Win Odds (and its complement) to condition the Realized Payoff and the Maximum Drawdown as indicated in the Odds-Weighted columns [O] and [P].

Figure 2's rows provide all these important dimensions issue by issue for the more promising securities in Figure 1. They are accompanied by similar boldfaced measures of SPY to give a taste of "the market" as most frequently observed by the investing public.

At the bottom of the table simple averages of the listed stocks offer comparisons of the group with SPY and with a much broader population of over 2,700 stocks and ETFs as measured on this day. The population data often reveals overly optimistic sell targets and abysmal payoff results. In contrast, the population's "top20" issues, ranked by their odds-weighted prior forecast histories, typically present annual rates of capital accumulation in the +75% to +90% range and even above (this day at 118%).

Keeping Score

The wealth-building score is measured by the portfolio's compound annual growth rate, or CAGR [K]. Each holding in the portfolio contributes its part, given the emphasis of capital commitment dedicated to it. Here each available candidate is viewed as having an equal participation prospect on an all or none basis at this point in time and opportunity.

But CAGR is the meaningful standard. It makes the "speed" of wealth accumulation critical because the efficient use of time provides a non-financial leverage in attaining the portfolio's goals. Recognizing that time presents a powerful (pun intended) function in the CAGR equation's calculation, an understanding of each investment candidate's time investment is important. In the financial community the "speed" of reward is measured in units of "basis points per day". A basis point is 1/100th of one percent.

Under the portfolio management discipline of TERMD, the length of holding periods of capital commitment to various positions may be quite uneven. This is in contrast to the usual methods of measurement for portfolio performance, looking at all holdings during equal calendar periods. That style of measurement tends to encourage buy&hold investing strategies which result in grossly inefficient capital utilization when the significant leverage of time is considered.

This kind of passive investment management behavior is a hangover of 20th century investing economics when making holdings changes was quite expensive. At that time, serious opportunity for positive reward increments was required to justify the cost of making holdings changes. Payback periods for change costs could often be measured in multiple months to years.

Advances in transaction technologies now present paybacks of days to hours, with trends spurred by incentives among competing service providers.

When measuring the attractiveness of investment candidates in a wealth-building mission environment, it makes sense to rank them by their demonstrated rates of capital accumulation. Figure 2 does that in their bp/day order, the last column on the right [R].

The ranking tends to favor stocks with recent favorable experience and degrade those with extended unfavorable market history. The potential for demonstration of significant change in trend may encourage some overstaying positions or new investment choices with an investment losing its market-competitive edge. But it also impedes a too-eager repetition of falling-knife experiences where ultimate recovery may be reasonably expected.

One unfortunate reflection at present is that many of the biotech stocks most widely held by Seeking Alpha contributors, readers, and commenters show less than encouraging near-term price change prospects. Investors whose circumstances urge building capital to meet inflexible coming deadlines may want to consider higher-ranked stocks offering improved prospects for positive basis points per day net gains.

Specific stock comparisons

The comparisons made here are in regard to coming price change prospects of the next few months. No longer-term judgments are being considered explicitly. The longer-term influences are of course wrapped up in the price prospects revealed by the hedging contracts arranged by the MMs for their own protection. A well-established company's stock is less likely to have as wide a range of prices in periods of adversity than one in a make-or-break pending trial setting.

Much has been written about the inherent volatility of the rapidly developing sciences supporting these stocks. That backdrop prompts sudden price changes in both directions. New interesting comers-developers will have better support for their stock prices to the extent they have evidenced their credibility.

But mature developer stocks may have prices which already anticipate much of what is expected to lie ahead. That likely contributes to the less-competitive expectations for many of the biotech stocks of wider interest to the SA community. That does not brand the companies' scientific efforts or results as deficient or disappointing.

It only suggests that in your portfolio's current capital reinvestment contests, there may be better choices for wealth-building than what is presently held. Those dynamics to be productive need to be actively exploited since the differences of opportunity and the usual shortness of the opportunity windows require active continued monitoring.

What "best" choices now?

Your personal preferences need respect, lest bad decisions of early termination of a position be the result of a buy decision made because the size of a potential payoff permitted the choice of a larger possible price drawdown than could actually be stomached. Or the payoff target is taking much longer than there is patience for. Only you can set those parameters.

There is no guarantee that the future for any stock's price will be like that of the past. But where there has been a significant number of examples of high-frequency profitable positions following prior forecasts like today's, then we have some reassurance that those outcomes were not just lucky guesses.

Figure 3 maps out the relationship between frequency of profitable prior positions (on the horizontal) and the size of their odds-weighted net payoff experiences (vertical scale). Its orientation to desirability is the same as Figure 1, good is down and to the right. The attributes of SPY as a market norm of evaluation are seen at location [3].

Figure 3

The substantial, fairly frequent demonstration of double-digit payoffs in a month and a half with 6 to 7 out of 8 Win Odds for both Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) at [15] and Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) at [8], where a worst-case loss is half of the hoped-for sell target, that is very attractive to most investors. Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) at [6] is disqualified due to data deficiency.

Few others in the list compete as well, but Win Odds better than 9 out of 10 for payoffs half as large in comparable holding periods also have appeal. CAGRs of 80% to 90% in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) at [10] and Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) at [16] "ain't chopped liver". But ARNA's forecast history is only about a year and a half, forcing its forecast sample to be less than half of other securities' choices and reducing its payoff credibility [N] down to what some might consider to be a lower edge of acceptability. A stronger choice might be FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) at [12] with a modest give-up on the Win Odds in favor of a more credible history and bigger likely CAGR payoff.

Where it all comes out for many investors is that there are lots of choices along with lots of uncertainty. That keeps these pots boiling productively week by week. All in all, a desirable strategy may be to take far more (in number) smaller positions. Then be prepared to see some run to a TERMD 3-month ultimate double-digit loss of a small capital commitment while others in that same period have turned over two or three times with each gain larger than the average loss.

The investing strategy should fit the market circumstances. Biotechs are not REITs nor consumer durables, and need to be treated differently. Biotechs at least have continuous underlying developments and a large contingent of active evaluation available to be tapped. They have good reason to be actively pursued.

