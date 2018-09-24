Mobile TeleSystems: Stable Business With Upside Potential

And almost 10% of the dividend yield and about 2-2.5% additional yield due to the implementation of the shares buyback program.

The weakening of the ruble and tension around the company's main shareholder, Vladimir Yevtushenkov, led to a decrease in capitalization. At the moment, these risks look greatly exaggerated.

Since early 2018, Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) shares have fallen by 17% due to news about possible sanctions against the main shareholder of the company and a strong weakening of the ruble. In my opinion, this fall is extremely unreasonable, since the impact of these risks on the company's business is extremely limited. MBT is the leader in the Russian telecom sector, which is confirmed by revenue and OIBDA growth. Based on the comparative analysis and the values of historical multiples, the company's shares have the potential for growth of 21.5%. That, together with the additional yield from dividends and shares buyback, makes the company's shares extremely attractive for purchase.

Key Risks

At the end of June, a letter from two congressmen to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin began circulating in the media, asking him to investigate the possibility of imposing sanctions against Vladimir Yevtushenkov, the owner of AFK Sistema, which is, in turn, the largest shareholder (with a 50% stake) in Mobile TeleSystems. The main arguments were the participation of Sistema in investment projects in the Crimea and the accusations of MBT in the corruption activity in the territory of Uzbekistan. This letter marked the beginning of the sale of shares of Sistema and MBT. In addition, in July-August, there was a strong weakening of the ruble against the dollar, which is also negative for MBT. This works for the domestic market.

This letter should not be considered a serious threat to MBT activity for several reasons: 1) There is currently no evidence of illegal activities of Sistema and MBT, and until now the U.S. Treasury Department has not made specific decisions on Yevtushenkov. 2) The U.S. government has repeatedly stated that it does not pursue its objectives to impose sanctions on specific companies, especially as the situation with Rusal shows, these sanctions do not harm even the export company, working with customers from the U.S. Mobile TeleSystems is a company whose business is concentrated within Russia and CIS countries. In addition, even a debt portfolio almost entirely consists of loans in the domestic currency of Russia.

The weakening of the ruble against the dollar, which took place this summer and in early September, in my opinion, has only a short-term effect. Oil prices are at historical highs, and the Central Bank of Russia temporarily stopped buying foreign currency on the open market and recently raised the interest rate from 7.25% to 7.5%. Therefore, most likely in the near future we will see the ruble in the usual range of 57.5-62.5 rubles per dollar.

Stable Business

The company's business remains stable for a long time despite all the difficulties that have occurred in the last two years. At the end of August, Mobile TeleSystems presented (better than expected) results for the second quarter of 2018.

Compared to the second quarter of 2017, revenue grew by 7.6%, OIBDA increased by 5.1%. Capital expenditures increased by 14.7% Y/Y, mainly due to the expansion of the network of stations operating in the LTE standard.

In the first half of the year MBT also significantly increased sales of handsets and accessories to 23.4 billion rubles +20% Y/Y.

The net debt of the company at the moment is 191.4 billion rubles, while the Net Debt/OIBDA ratio remains unchanged at 1.1x. Quite low debt load makes MBT more stable (in comparison with other Russian telecoms) in the situation with the increased need for capital expenditures for the implementation of the Yarovaya law, as well as for updating the network of stations.

The major areas of the company's activity: Improvement of data networks, investing in new digital projects and stable dividends; source: MBT website

In addition to the core business, MBT is actively increasing its presence in digital projects, which is described well by the picture above. Not so long ago the company acquired the largest data center in the country, and also invested in one of the largest online stores in Russia - Ozon, and the Russian analog of Fiverr - YouDo.

Valuation

The current situation with the Mobile TeleSystems multiples looks very unusual. Despite more robust financials, MBT is currently the cheapest telecom in Russia by the EV/EBITDA multiple.

author's calculations based on the financial reports

The discount to the average value of the sector of Russian telecoms is 12%, while the discount to the historical values of the EV/EBITDA multiple is even stronger. The average EV/EBITDA for the last three years of MBT is at the level of 4.5-4.6, which leaves the potential for growth of 21.5%.

Determining the price target at $10.3, investors can get a 21.5% return due to the stock price growth and even more than 10% of the yield by dividend payments and shares buyback.

The consensus forecast for the price target and the general mood of investment companies about MBT is even more optimistic. HSBC set a target price of 390 rubles per share (on the Moscow Stock Exchange), which is 40% higher than the current price, VTB Capital sets the target price at $11 with the potential for growth of 30% from the current price.

Final Thoughts

The current price looks extremely attractive for the purchase of shares of Mobile TeleSystems. At the same time, I believe that due to various kinds of tensions around the company, the target price will not be reached in a short period of time, therefore investments in MBT are suitable only for long-term investors. The company's shares are also excellent for Income investors due to stable dividend payments and high yield. For the last 4 years, the annual dividend is 25-26 rubles per share, which is about a 10% yield from the current price. In addition, not so long ago the company announced the start of a shares buyback program for 30 billion rubles for a period of two years, which may add about 2-2.5% additional yield annually.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.