PCQ: Does It Make Sense To Buy?

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to explain why I believe the California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) could be an attractive investment option at its current market price. While the fund is still richly priced, it may be worth buying, depending on each investor's long-term objectives. If an above-average tax-free yield is the main objective, PCQ may fit the bill. The fund has a strong track record of paying its distribution, and recent undistributed net investment income (UNII) figures indicate there is plenty of income in reserves available going forward. Furthermore, while the premium to NAV is high, it has come down a bit over the past few weeks, making positions now seem more reasonable in comparison. Finally, thanks to a recent Supreme Court ruling, states will now have the ability to tax online retailers that do business in their jurisdiction. This should be an important tailwind for state and local revenue, across the country and in California, for the long-term.

Background

First, a little background about PCQ. "The fund invests primarily in California municipal bonds, and therefore seeks to provide current income which is exempt from federal and California income tax, as well as the alternative minimum tax". Currently the fund is trading at $16.01/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.077/share, which translates to an annual yield of 5.77%. The fund's share price is just slightly under where it stood during my May review, when I cautioned investors about how expensive the premium had gotten. Of course, this still translates to a positive return of around 1.5% since that time, once distributions are accounted for. However, PCQ has come under some pressure over the past few weeks, so I decided now was an opportune time to take another look at the fund. Depending on one's tolerance for risk and their objective for entering the fund, PCQ could make sense as an investment, and I will explain why in detail below.

Valuation and NAV Discussion

Let us begin the discussion with a look at PCQ's valuation. This is probably my biggest sore point on the fund, and a key reason why I have been reluctant to recommend it in the past. While the fund has plenty of positive attributes, this is a consistent problem for me, as the fund has a history of trading at a rich valuation over the long-term. That said, because of its history of a consistent premium to NAV, it should not in and of itself be a reason to automatically exclude it as an investment choice. Regardless, with a current premium to NAV of 18.59%, PCQ does look expensive indeed, so value investors will want to take special note of this metric.

But just how expensive is an 18% premium, when considering PCQ? On the surface, it seems high, but it may not be as bad as you would think once we put this in to perspective. In fact, this premium is right on track with the fund's average premium for 2018, and is roughly the same as it was back in May. Furthermore, this premium is much lower than its high for the year, and is also lower than its 1-year average, as illustrated in the chart below:

Current Premium to NAV 18.59% 2018 Average Premium 18.06% 1-Year Average Premium 19.11% 1-Year High 27.80% 1-Year Low 5.79%

Source: Pimco

As you can see, at its current valuation, PCQ is right around its average. This tells me that it is certainly not a bargain, but it is not wildly overpriced either. With that perspective, if an investor is interested predominately with finding a steady, tax-free income source, PCQ should not be excluded outright.

However, it is clear from the chart that PCQ certainly has the ability to trade at a much lower valuation. With a premium low over the past year just under 6%, it is clear that current investors have plenty of downside risk if the market begins to go against the fund. Furthermore, one of the reasons for the fund's high premium is because of a declining NAV, which is never a positive sign. Over the past year, PCQ has seen its NAV decline by just over 5%. Worse, this drop has come almost exclusively in 2018, with PCQ registering 4.93% of that drop since the year started. Clearly, the fund is having some trouble maintaining its value, which is expected considering the increasing interest rate environment. Therefore, the fund's valuation and NAV are two items investors need to pay close attention to going forward, and are two metrics to carefully consider before initiating any positions.

Income Production and UNII Report

My second point on PCQ paints a much more favorable picture. This point is in regards to the fund's income production, which is of paramount importance for municipal bond investors. Fortunately, the history here is very solid, as the fund has consistently paid out its distribution since it was created in 2001. This is an important consideration, and largely explains why it has a history of trading at such a high premium to NAV. Investors are willing to pay up for an income stream that they know has passed the test of time.

While past history is just that, in the past, we have reasonable assurance that PCQ's reliability will continue going forward. According to Pimco's recent UNII report, which was released last week, PCQ currently has UNII of $.49/share. This represents almost 6 1/2 months of income in reserves to act as a cushion in case current income production falters. Clearly, the fund would need to see a period of prolonged issues for fund managers to have to tap in to all of this reserve. Furthermore, while current income production is not astounding, it is important to note it has been improving. What I mean by this is that PCQ has a fiscal year-to-date distribution coverage ratio just above 86%, which is not too impressive. Yet, I am not too worried about this metric at this time because short-term income production is on the rise. While the fund's six month rolling distribution coverage metric is only 85.6%, the fund's three month distribution coverage ratio is just under 89%, which is higher than the longer term metrics. Therefore, I am able to conclude that income production is improving, which means we are headed in the right direction. Couple an improving coverage ratio with 6 1/2 months of income in reserves, and I can confidently say PCQ will be paying its $.077/share for some time to come.

Supreme Court Ruling To Help States

While I have laid out some important considerations for PCQ specifically, I want to turn to a broader development that has occurred recently that will impact municipal debt across the board. The development I am referring to was a landmark Supreme Court decision that came out this June, stemming from the case: South Dakota v. Wayfair, 17-494. At issue was a state or local government's right to collect sales tax on internet purchases from online retailers. While the majority of state governments collect sales tax on items purchased in brick and mortar stores, as well as from online retailers who have a physical presence in the state, many online retailers found ways to avoid such taxation. For online retailers with no physical presence, the ability to collect tax was challenging at best, and ripe with exemptions. Now, however, the Supreme Court ruled state and local governments could force online retailers to remit taxes on online purchases. This opens the door for states and local jurisdictions to craft their own tax plans, which may expand how much revenue is collected each year.

Of course, the impact of this decision will vary by state and locality, and it could be some time before there is a noticeable increase in revenue. In fact, prior to this ruling case decision, California already required some online retailers to collect tax. In California, online retailers have been required to collect tax if they have affiliates who sell at least $10,000 in merchandise annually through referrals to sales platforms (i.e. Amazon (AMZN) or Ebay (EBAY)) through links or ads and/or if they sell at least $1 million a year in merchandise to California residents.

The bright side is, while California was indeed already collecting some tax in this regard, the Supreme Court decision should widen the scope of who is obligated to collect and remit these taxes. And this has the potential to bring in billions in revenue across the country, providing a new source of revenue to states such as California. In fact, California is one state which is in-line to benefit the most, as the state has a sales tax rate of 7.25%, with many cities adding their own tax on top of that. For example, LA County imposes an additional 2.25% tax.

So just how much of an impact could this ruling have? Based on recent estimates, it is substantial. The Government Accountability Office estimated the total gain to governments across the country will be between $8 billion to $13 billion annually. And California is actually expected to be the top beneficiary of new revenue, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: LA Times

My takeaway here is this is positive for state and local coffers, especially in California. This should bring in additional revenue to municipalities that impose their own sales tax, such as LA County, and to the state as a whole. In isolation, this will improve local finances, giving them greater flexibility and a greater ability to make good on their bond interest and principal payments. As far as I can see, this is a positive development for California debt investors, and that includes investors in PCQ.

Bottom-line

PCQ is a fund always on my radar, but I have a hard time recommending it, mainly due to its valuation. However, recent developments, such as the Supreme Court ruling, have made me more optimistic about municipal debt as a whole, and especially in high-tax California. With this improved outlook, I expect PCQ to continue to sustain a double digit premium, so I am not excluding the fund from consideration due to its valuation alone anymore. Furthermore, the fund's income production remains attractive. There is plenty of excess income in the bank, and current income production is trending higher. This tells me the tax-free, 5.77% yield of PCQ is safe, and that is the most important consideration. In summary, for investors willing to pay a bit of a premium for tax-free income, PCQ could fit the bill. The yield is safe, and the valuation is right about average for this particular fund, which gives investors plenty to consider at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.