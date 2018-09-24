Beacon Roofing Supply: A Value Gem With Upside Catalysts

BECN appears to be fundamentally undervalued. The stock’s valuation implies a bleak and overly pessimistic future. The reality is that BECN is doing very well.

The company's scale allows it to control its prices due to stronger negotiating power than its peers. This will help BECN to keep its cost structure more or less stable despite inflationary pressures.

BECN is well positioned to capitalize on the increased demand for repairs on the east coast.

Hurricane Harvey was a catalyst for the upside for BECN last year. Hurricane Florence is estimated to produce one-third of the damages that Harvey produced.

BECN's technicals suggest a big incoming move to either the upside or downside. I analyze the key factors that I believe could propel the stock upwards.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) is a homebuilder stock. Evidently, its specialty is roofing houses. BECN also offers door and tile replacement/installment services, but its bread and butter is roofing. Most of its clients are repairs, rather than installments.

The recent seasonal events make the stock an interesting play. The third and fourth quarters are usually the strongest for BECN. Hurricane Florence's damage on the east coast will create additional demand for roofing repairs. Moreover, the company appears to be fundamentally undervalued. Also, BECN's technicals suggest an incoming breakout to either the upside or downside. I believe BECN is likely to breakout higher due to these factors, which is why it deserves a closer look.

Technical analysis on BECN

First, let's take a look at BECN's chart.

One should always take technical analysis with a grain of salt. After all, not all information is priced into the charts (the EMH does have its flaws). However, we shouldn't throw the baby out with the bath water either. Price action does capture much information. In particular, supply and demand zones. But also, the ebb and flow of buyers and sellers in relation with price levels.

Source: An archetype of a falling wedge pattern.

Above you can see that BECN's price chart fits nicely with the falling wedge pattern. This pattern usually means that a big move is close, typically to the upside. It occurs when a stock is running out of sellers and buyers are accumulating shares. Eventually, it culminates with a breakout upwards as short sellers cover and there is a limited supply of shares due to buyers holding. Hence, this pattern is typically bullish.

I wouldn't trade/invest based on the chart alone. However, there are also other catalysts that could benefit the stock. BECN appears to be undervalued, has excellent business operations, insiders are purchasing the stock and hurricane Florence should provide the company with favorable short-term tailwinds. These factors coupled with enticing technicals make BECN an exciting play.

Source: Finviz, quote BECN.

A couple of negatives on BECN

As you can see, the bull case for BECN is solid. However, there are a couple of issues with the stock which I think investors should be aware of.

Rising interest rates

Rising input prices

Both of these risks affect all homebuilding stocks late in the economic cycle. These risks are consequences of rising inflation, which has to be contained by the Fed with rising interest rates. The ten-year yield is already at multiyear highs. These two variables tend to stifle economic growth and contract valuations. Thus, the whole sector is sensitive to the effects of being late in the economic cycle. The market anticipates this dynamic, and it's heavily discounting all stocks in the homebuilder industry (including BECN).

Source: Multpl plus author's annotations.

BECN's valuation multiples are almost recessionary. It trades at a PE of 8.56, PS of 0.42 and PB of 1.44 (2018 estimates). The broader market is trading at an average CAPE of 33.54. Thus, it's clear that BECN's first risk is already priced in. In fact, it's valued as if we were already in a recession. However, the reality is that the US economy remains strong. Most economists and experts see a couple more years of growth until the next downturn. JP Morgan's (JPM) CEO, Jamie Dimon, sees the bull market lasting for another two to three years. Hence, there's an opportunity here due to excessive investor's pessimism.

Source: GDOT.

The second risk (rising inputs) impacts BECN through tariffs and general inflation. The principal item investors should be on the lookout for is the price of asphalt. This raw material is used to produce roof shingles. If asphalt prices rise, this should translate into lower margins for BECN. The last two years we've seen an approximately 60% rise in asphalt costs.

Source: BECN, Q3 2018 earnings call, Seeking Alpha transcript.

Unfortunately, higher asphalt costs should have a negative impact on BECN's margins. Nevertheless, management seemed confident about their ability to control costs and deliver investors good results in 2018. Moreover, since BECN is the second biggest roofer in the US, it can purchase raw materials in large quantities. This gives BECN strong negotiating power to reach deals at favorable prices. In my view, BECN is capable of overcoming macroeconomic headwinds and maintaining a profitable cost structure.

Source: BECN, investor relations.

Hurricane Florence's impact on Beacon Roofing

Thankfully, Florence wasn't as bad as initially expected. At first, meteorologists said that Florence was a CAT4, but then revised it down to CAT1.

Source: The Wall Street Journal, hurricane tracker.

When it made landfall on the Carolinas, Florence was mostly a tropical storm. Still, it's estimated that Florence will cause damages of $50 to $60 billion (for context, hurricane Harvey's damages were of $150 to $180 billion). My thoughts and prayers go to those affected by the storm and its consequences.

Source: BECN, investor relations.

Above you can see that BECN has a robust geographical base on the east coast and in particular the Carolinas. Florence will undoubtedly increase the demand for roofing repairs. This should translate into a favorable macroeconomic tailwind for the next couple of quarters.

Competition and growth

BECN's market is highly fragmented. There are many one-man operations and small firms in the roofing industry. BECN is the only publicly traded company that focuses explicitly on roofing. BECN is a close second to ABC supply, which is privately held. BECN's growth strategy is through acquisitions. After all, its market is highly fragmented and ripe for consolidation. It's likely that BECN will consolidate the industry even further and become the largest player in the sector.

Source: BECN, Q1 2018 investors' presentation.

The company is a serial acquirer. BECN recently purchased Allied Building Products. BECN is still digesting this acquisition. The resulting company will benefit from synergies due to lower overhead expenses and increased negotiating power for purchasing materials. Management expects to realize $110 million in annual synergies within two years of the acquisition. Thus, it's evident that BECN hopes to become a significant player in its sector through mergers and acquisitions.

Debt can become a problem after many acquisitions. BECN has roughly $3 billion in debt and a quarterly interest expense of $53 million. However, its FCF covers the interest expense easily. Plus, the total debt is within reasonable levels relative to the company's cash flows.

Beacon Roofing's valuation

For my valuation of BECN, I've used a two-stage model and discounted its estimated 2018 earnings. For the 5-year growth rate I've used the analysts' forecast, and for the perpetuity stage, I've used a third of that. The discount rate is the one suggested by the CAPM.

The potential upside for the stock is as high as 182.71%. This would bring BECN's valuation in line with the overall market. However, I do think it's fair that BECN should trade at some discount relative to the rest of the market. After all, the homebuilder sector is susceptible to macroeconomic slowdowns, and we are in the late stage of the cycle. Also, BECN is a highly leveraged stock (although my valuation discounts BECN's debt), which can punish the stock's valuation to some extent. Nevertheless, BECN's current discount is far too high and implies an unjustified and overly pessimistic outlook. It's also worth noting that my inputs in the model are conservative to neutral.

Investor's takeaway on BECN

Management is upbeat about the company's prospects for this year. They are aware of the risks of rising input costs and remained confident about their ability to manage them.

I believe that hurricane Florence will be a favorable tailwind for the next couple of quarters. Moreover, the stock appears to be massively undervalued and implies an extremely pessimistic outlook for BECN. However, in reality, BECN's outlook is quite bright, even after factoring in a potential macroeconomic slowdown in the next 2-3 years. As I previously showed, the stock's price action suggests that a potential breakout from its wedge is close. Because of these reasons, I believe that such breakout will be to the upside.

