What Happens After General Electric Closes At New Lows This Week?

General Electric (GE) is in danger of closing at new lows this coming week. After looking like the stock could rally back to the $14 - $15 level, momentum faded. At just 1.93 percent above yearly lows, chances are high the stock will close at new lows this week. Selling pressure accelerated when GE revealed problems with its 9FB turbines. This week, investors may continue worrying over the downgrade on GE stock and the problems with the power unit. This could send the stock close to the $10-$11 range, at which point, the stock is a more compelling buy.

9FB Turbine Problem is Small

GE said that oxidation would weaken metal turbine blades, affecting no more than 75, or less than 1 percent, of the company’s global gas turbine fleet of 7,500 turbines installed worldwide. The market is ignoring that the 9FB is part of a previous generation of turbines called the F-Class. Its market share has been in decline since 2015, with Siemens and Mitsubishi taking more of the market. This is expected, since the reliability of the F-Class prior to 2015 was lower than that of the M501G.

Between 2015 - 2017, GE addressed the 9FB first stage buckets, as user Skid42 pointed out. Addressing the problem will have little impact on GE’s bottom line. Seeking Alpha User swarfer explained succinctly that the 9FB’s blade failure is something that happens with advanced machinery and equipment:

Every manufacturer faces these issues, Pratt & Whitney's geared fan jet engine development, look at Boeing's KC-46 tanker refueling boom issue. The problem is analyzed, the design is improved, fixes are implemented and the world keeps turning. This is what companies like GE do [every day] and why they build gas turbines and Google and Amazon don't. The impact to the bottom line will be negligible as future sales benefit with the shakeout of the unknowns. To downgrade the company billions of dollars is beyond ridiculous.

GE may have the majority market share for older F-Class gas turbines, but its future depends on selling more advanced turbines. The company is currently trailing Siemens and MHPS:

Source: Reuters Graphics

Even though the global production of turbines will not change over the next decade and beyond, General Electric faces low-profit margins:

Source: Reuters

Solar energy costs plunged from $160 per megawatt hour in 2011 to just $50 in 2017. Wind energy is also down by around half in that time. These lower costs will hurt profitability for gas and steam turbines.

Near-term Risks with GE Stock

GE may face liability costs related to Exelon’s (EXC) shutdown of its electrical power plant in Texas. This could support JPMorgan’s price target cut on GE stock of $10 a share. At its current price of around $12, GE stock trades at a discount to other conglomerates on a price/book metric:

Ticker Company Name Market Cap Price/Book EV/EBITDA MMM 3M Company $121.95B 11.77 14.22 HON Honeywell International, Inc. $122.61B 6.97 12.59 JNJ Johnson & Johnson $374.22B 5.95 12.88 PG The Procter & Gamble Company $208.12B 4.07 12.81 GE General Electric $105.77B 1.92 29.57 XOM Exxon Mobil Corporation $351.07B 1.88 21.82

Source: Seeking Alpha

Both Proctor and Gamble (PG) and Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) are valued at more than double that of GE stock. On a sum of the parts basis, GE stock is trading at a very large discount to its peers. Markets are assigning so big a discount to GE that it is not pricing any chance of the company’s business recovering.

$15 Price Target

JPMorgan’s ‘Sell’ call is the lone bear call on Wall Street. 11 analysts have a hold call and 2 rate the stock a buy. The average price target is around $15:

Source: Tipranks

In the near-term, GE shareholders may expect more selling pressure ahead. Short interest surged from a low of 67.6 million shares on July 12 to nearly 100 million shares at the end of August:

Source: Tipranks

Should GE fall to the $10 - $11 range, bargain hunters may build a speculative position.

Takeaway

GE shareholders still get shares from the spinoff or a split-off of Wabtec ( announced in May). If history repeats itself, shareholders will be better off. When GE spun off Synchrony Financial (SYF) in 2015, Synchrony traded in the low $20’s but topped $40 at the start of 2018.

GE data by YCharts

