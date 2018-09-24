A Second Chance For Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) stock has been left for dead by Mr. Market. Despite a rally from abysmal lows of more than 100% over the last year, this stock is a small fraction of the price it once was during its heyday. But that may be about to change for the benefit of long-suffering shareholders.

Mr. John C. Goff, a private investor purchased through various controlled companies, an 18% stake in the company. Mr. Goff and Mr. Wilkie Colyer Jr. have joined the board of directors. Mr. Wilkie Colyer Jr. has also been appointed the interim President and CEO. That has to be an improvement over the current situation.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website September 2, 2018

The previous president and CEO, Mr. Alan Keel, took over the position not long after the death of Kenneth Peak, CEO, who amassed an impressive track record of growth while building the company from its founding. A few years later, Alan Keel took over during one of the worst oil price downturns in the industry history. However, at the time, Contango was mostly a gas producer with some liquids production.

Mr. Peak specialized in the shallow offshore waters of the Gulf. Every few years the company announced a significant discovery. The company then built a steady business from that discovery. But then Mr. Peak passed away. That left a huge knowledge gap the company has been trying to fill ever since.

Originally, the board used the offshore business as an ATM to begin a steady onshore business under Alan Keel. Contango merged with a very sick Crimson Exploration company in a bid to restore the company's luster as a growth company. But as shown above, Alan Keel never managed to restore the growth momentum that was apparent under Kenneth Peak. Instead, the stock dropped along with the rest of the industry but never recovered. Business followed the stock downhill as results continued to decline.

Evidently, Mr. Goff knows some decent assets when he sees them and decided to do something about the corporate decline. If Mr. Goff is successful in turning the company around, the potential return to investors is astronomical. As shown above, this stock traded for a huge multiple of the current price. That gives some idea of the recovery potential of this stock should operations return to their former growth state.

Source: Contango Oil & Gas Second Quarter, 2018, 10-Q

Cash flow has dropped significantly despite the latest oil price rally. The acquired Crimson properties never produced the desired result. Therefore, the company remained heavily dependent upon the offshore gas production. This once proud growth company has not grown production for quite some time. That lack of profitable growth reflects directly upon the leadership of Alan Keel. It is probably a prime reason for his departure. The once conservative debt levels are now rather high compared to the rapidly decreasing cash flow.

The company became an asset play with no catalyst to realize the value of those assets. Now the latest management change brings promise that the $80 million of long-term debt will again become a small part of annual cash flow.

Source: Contango Presentation at RBC Capital Markets Global Energy and Power Executive Conference June 2018

As shown above, the company still possesses the major assets to power a significant profit recovery in this current strong oil price environment. Lately, the company acquired some Permian leases shown on the lower slide above and has drilled these in the hopes of beginning a corporate recovery. So far, results shown above have been relatively lackluster.

Still, for an experienced leader, these assets have a lot of potential. Management estimates that the value of the reserve could exceed $20 per share. There are probably far more intervals to be explored too. But no one will pay that kind of money for the stock if management cannot demonstrate the appropriate level of earnings and cash flow.

Conclusion

Source: Contango Presentation at RBC Capital Markets Global Energy and Power Executive Conference June 2018

Management has yet to prove the bargains shown above. Mr. Market obviously has misgivings. This once steady producer of one record year after another has faded to a shadow of its former self. Though the stock has rallied some on the announcement of a new CEO, there is clearly a lot of room left for recovery potential.

The debt load is relatively low compared to the potential value of the assets. This was once a company whose enterprise value was heading towards $1 billion. The latest enterprise value is closer to $260 million or so. A lot of management inaction is priced into the current stock price. A few successes could send this stock barreling towards the good old days. However, debt needs to remain relatively modest. Meanwhile, profitability and cash flow need to climb significantly.

The operating leverage based upon the past price of the stock and the reserves per share shown above is huge. The big challenge will be for the new management to cash in on that potential. Previous management allowed the company to continually report negative comparisons to the year before. Despite the weakening gas market, the company failed to significantly diversify away from primarily gas production with some liquids.

Still, this company has some continuing production and some legacy cash flow. Now the market has shown some excitement for the first possible catalyst to realize the potential of these assets.

The stock is very likely to pullback after the initial effect of the management change "wears off" or becomes old news. In any event dollar cost averaging is advised because this stock could be fairly volatile in the beginning. There is no guarantee that new management will succeed in restoring the company to the past levels of profitability. Even mediocre success should result in significant price appreciation.

This company does not carry a cash balance but instead deposits all cash received against the loan balance. Checks are then written against the credit line as needed. That really screws up the financial analysis of key ratios and working capital. However, such a loan is usually a sign of financial strength despite the declining cash flow. The company has considerable assets that can be readily sold in the currently strong oil price environment.

Chances are excellent that the banks will give management some time to demonstrate an improvement over the past history. An investment here is a bet that the new CEO will improve the company operations and profitability substantially to realize some of the values shown above. That is a fairly low bar in the oil and gas industry. Still nothing is certain, however, almost any management will do better in the future than the recent past. This stock should at least double over the next twelve months and could do much better depending upon operational progress. The risk at the current price of the stock, even after the rally is relatively low.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCF.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCF.