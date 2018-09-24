Cheesecake Factory Needs To Cool Off

Image credit

Optimistic investors bid up the stock

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) has long been the gold standard when it comes to unit volumes in the restaurant industry. The company’s famously-enormous menu along with its namesake desserts have drawn crowds for decades and at times, I’ve been quite bullish on this stock. However, the most recent rally has taken Cheesecake Factory out of the realm of being cheap and has seen the stock become fully priced, and then some. To be fair, I still think Cheesecake Factory has some meaningful growth ahead of it, but I also think that growth will come relatively slowly and that the stock is pricing in that near-term growth already. In other words, those that are long Cheesecake Factory may want to consider taking profits and waiting for a better reentry price.

Results and guidance don't support the current price

Cheesecake Factory’s recent results have shown some concerning characteristics given that the share price has remained so strong. Revenue has grown at just over 4% in the first half of this year as the company continues to see a very slow rate of new store openings, relying instead upon comparable sales gains for much of its top line growth. Indeed, that metric came in at +1.7% in the first half and while that’s a decent result, it isn’t exactly huge. To be fair, Cheesecake Factory has been pretty steady throughout the years in terms of boosting its unit productivity through higher comparable sales, and it is still doing so. In addition, the 1.7% gain in this year’s first half is a meaningful improvement over the -0.1% showing in last year’s first half.

Fortunately, management has laid out a fairly detailed road map in terms of future revenue growth in a recent investor presentation. On the flip side, I’m not sure these goals are entirely attainable, but let’s run through them.

Source: Investor presentation

In this slide, the company states that it sees long-term comparable sales at 1% to 2%, which is a reasonable and achievable goal. However, it also states unit growth should be responsible for 5% in terms of top line expansion, but it hasn’t been doing that and given guidance on new store openings, I’m not sure where this additional growth is going to come from.

The company already has ~200 Cheesecake Factory units that are company-owned, along with another 20 or so that are international, licensed stores. In addition, it has minority investments in other chains under the Fox Restaurant Concepts brand. However, management guided for 6 new Cheesecake Factory stores per unit, which of course works out to ~3% unit growth from here. The other concepts will add to the top line and international licensing helps as well, but there is no way that I can see the company getting to 6% or 7% in guided revenue growth with the store expansion and comparable sales guidance numbers provided. In addition, recent history doesn’t support that type of revenue growth either, so I’m skeptical. I think something more like 4% is more reasonable, which is a markedly lower number than what was guided for by management.

I mentioned above that Cheesecake Factory has long been the gold standard when it comes to unit volumes, and that is certainly still the case.

Source: Investor presentation

This slide shows the company’s unit volumes at ~$10.6 million and average check at $22. While that average check number is relatively high for a casual restaurant chain, it certainly has room to move higher over time. The fact that Cheesecake Factory has such high unit volumes while being slightly above average with its typical check amount means this chain generates an enormous amount of traffic. That isn’t going to change as the concept works, but keep in mind traffic growth isn’t likely to contribute significantly to future growth simply because its restaurants are already extremely productive.

The company reckons it can eventually support 300 Cheesecake Factory stores in the US as well as ~10 units in Canada over time. This is in addition to the licensed international stores, so the runway for growth is there. However, at the guided rate of 6 stores per year, it will take a very, very long time to get to 300 stores given it is at 200 now. On the bright side, management says each licensed international store is worth about one penny in EPS annually, so surely it will be looking to boost its global presence with that type of earnings growth on the line. Still, the bottom line here is that given what the company has guided for, revenue growth is likely to remain somewhat sluggish in the years ahead.

Moving on to margins, Cheesecake Factory provided some fairly detailed guidance, similar to revenue potential.

Source: Investor presentation

This chart shows the walk from today’s level of 6.4% to the projected, long-term level of 7.5%. That may not sound like much of a gain, but keep in mind that a 110bps improvement on a base of 640bps is about 18%, so this is real money on the line. While I admire the company’s focus on margins and in growing profitably, I’m not sure I see the path to 7.5% as quite this easy.

For instance, so far this year, operating margins have fallen from 8.3% to just 5.6% as a variety of factors contribute to an uphill battle for margins. Cost of sales has been roughly flat as the company has streamlined its menu, removing slow-moving ingredients to simplify its buying and eliminate potential waste. However, it faces an uphill battle with labor and commodity inflation, as called out on the slide above, and the former is really showing its impact so far this year.

Labor costs have increased 170bps so far this year, which is an enormous increase that likely will not be able to be reversed. The last couple of years have seen retailers and restaurants struggle with ever-rising minimum wage rules and pressure to compete for talent in a tight job market. Those pressures don’t appear to be abating anytime soon and thus, it looks like Cheesecake Factory’s margins will continue to be under pressure. Keep in mind also that labor prices really don't ever move down, meaning that increases in this line item are permanent impairments for margins. In other words, it cannot expect to reduce labor costs later by any sort of meaningful amount without sacrificing the guest experience, which it surely won't do. Likewise, G&A costs are up 50bps this year from 6.3% to 6.8% of revenue, so it isn’t seeing any respite there, either.

Cheesecake Factory calls out G&A leverage as a key component of the projected margin growth, but I just haven’t seen any sort of evidence for that being a realistic thing to expect. Perhaps something is on the horizon we don’t know about, but that’s not a leap I’m willing to make.

The valuation is too hot for these fundamentals

Given where this company is today with its ultra-efficient units, low revenue growth and headwinds for margins, I have to think the stock is fully priced. At $2.44 in estimated EPS this year, the stock is priced at 21.5 times this year’s earnings. That compares unfavorably to analysts’ projected EPS growth rate in the 9% to 10% area as well as its own historical multiples, which have hovered around 18. At a time when there are headwinds to growth, bidding the stock up to a very high valuation is the wrong thing to do. Thus, I think it is time to take profits in Cheesecake Factory and wait for a better price. This is still a premier restaurant stock and I don’t want to take anything away from the model, because it works. However, this is not a growth stock, but is being priced like one, and that’s where I have a problem. Fair value looks to be something more like 18 times earnings, or in the low-$40s, not $52 as we have today.

