Elanco Animal Health - Good For Animals, Good Investment?

Valuations in the industry at large, including Elanco, remain far too high in my opinion.

Following the successful spin-off of Zoetis from Pfizer, Lilly is pursuing the same strategy with initial success.

Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) has gone public in an offering which was well received by investors. The company has been around for a very long time already as it was founded in 1954 and ever since has been part of Eli Lilly (LLY).

The goal of the spin-off is to create a more focused and ¨freed-up¨ business as an incentivised management team should be able to generate a lot of value from here. The problem is that even if I assume fat 20% operating margins, earnings multiples stand at +30 times while leverage is high and the company has been underperforming the wider industry. All of this creates sufficient reasons to avoid the stock at these levels.

The Company

Being just a small business within Eli Lilly, Elanco remains a big player as a stand-alone business as it holds a dominant potion in the markets which it serves. Those markets include companion animal diseases prevention and therapeutics, as well as food animal future protein & health, and food animal ruminant & swine markets.

The business is quite diversified in terms of activities and coverage across the globe. While the company generates half of sales from North America, it has substantial operations in Latin America, Europe and Asia, while its diversification across individual products has been quite good as well.

Of course the company has been part of Eli Lilly for a long time and has been a relatively smaller business within the company. By separating this business from Eli Lilly, the idea is that the business should become more focused. Furthermore an purely focused management team with own capital application controls might be able to generate value from here, at least that is the theory.

The Offering & Valuation Talks

Elanco sold 62.9 million shares at $24 per share, thereby raising $1.51 billion in gross proceeds. Demand for the offering was resilient as the preliminary offering range was set at $20-$23 per share.

While the shares are technically sold by the company, the proceeds will benefit Eli Lilly. The mother company left quite some money on the table as shares jumped to $36 on their opening day. This makes that Lilly theoretically misses out on $750 million in gross proceeds.

The 356.2 million shares outstanding value Elanco at $12.8 billion at the current price of $36 per share. For that kind of valuation, investors are buying into an animal health company which generated $2.9 billion in flattish sales in the years 2015, 2016 and 2017, despite the growing industry at large. Hence, it seems safe to say that the business is underperforming some of its peers.

The company reported an operating loss of $343 million but that includes amortisation charges on intangibles, as well as impairment and other restructuring costs. All these charges combined came in at $705 million. If we exclude these charges, adjusted operating profits come in at $362 million.

Elanco will operate with $2.2 billion in net debt following the offering which is a substantial amount as the company reported adjusted EBITDA of $499 million last year, for a 4.4 times leverage ratio. Assuming 4-5% cost of debt, interest expenses run at $100 million, for an adjusted operating profit number of $262 million, or about $200 million after taxes. To put it into perspective, I see earnings potential of $0.55 per share which makes that the valuation seems very rich.

The potential is that margins could become higher as some peers report margins of 20%, or even higher. Based on $3 billion in potential sales and applying such margin potential, I see EBIT of $600 million. This falls to $400 million after accounting for interest expenses and taxes, or little over a dollar if the company does well.

In the company´s defense, the first half of the year has shown a return of growth with sales up 5%, making that they now surpass the $3 billion run rate, with operating earnings improving slightly as well.

Hence the valuation looks pretty full already. Including debt the business is valued at $15 billion, or little over 5 times sales. This observation is made as peers are trading at full valuations as well. Names like Zoetis (ZTS) make a great peer following its spin-off from Pfizer. Than again, many large pharmaceutical companies still have animal businesses ¨on the side¨.

Zoetis has grown to become a $5.6 billion revenue business, currently valued at $47 billion, or little over 8 times sales. These are very steep multiples based on sales, let alone earnings.

If In Doubt, Avoid

The observation is that Elanco is a mediocre performer in an attractive industry which trades at very rich multiples. In this rich neighbourhood the valuation of the shares looks justifiable, but that is only based on relative valuations rather than absolute multiples.

Even if the business does perfect and generates very fat 20% operating margins, reality is that with $400 million in potential earnings on the bottom line, earnings potential is limited to little over $1.10 per share. This implies that shares trade at +30 times these potential earnings already.

That single observation, in combination with modest actual performance in a very compelling industry, makes that I am very cautious on Elanco although I will not rule out a Zoetis/Pfizer outperformance run either.

While Eli Lilly has been laving some money on the table in connection to the offering, reality is that Lilly and its shareholders are the winner in this structure. With an enterprise value of $15 billion, Elanco is awarded a rich valuation, but unfortunately this remains a modest amount in relation to the entire valuation of Eli Lilly of course.

This, in combination with the run seen higher in Lilly´s stock prevents me from getting involved in the wider situation in either way.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace Checkout to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.