Lithium Miners News For The Month Of September 2018

Lithium China spot prices down again, as global contract prices rise. The gap has now narrowed.

Welcome to the September 2018 edition of the lithium miner news. This past month saw China spot prices fall again and global contract prices rise. The gap has now narrowed significantly, to the point where China and global lithium prices are very similar.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During September, 99.5% lithium carbonate China spot prices were down 4.66% to US$14,400/t, and China lithium hydroxide prices also slightly down to US$19,300/t. Global Lithium Carbonate Equivalent contract prices are rising, and are up about 20%-30% on 2017 prices. SQM reported their average LCE contract price in Q2 2018 were "slightly higher" than their Q1 figure of US$16,400/MT. LAC's chart below shows SQM's latest lithium carbonate contract price as US$16,568. As expected in 2018 we have seen China spot prices decline from lofty levels and global contract prices rise. SQM states: "Prices could be slightly lower in the second half of the year but significantly higher than average prices reported last year."

Lithium China Spot prices

Source: Lithium Americas September 2018 company presentation

Lithium demand versus supply outlook

During the month I came across a good article by Rodney Hooper discussing lithium demand vs. supply, which you can read here.

The general market consensus is that limited Chinese conversion capacity and slow ramps ups of spodumene, should mean we see no oversupply despite four new spodumene lithium miners entering production in H2 2018.

On September 14 4-traders reported: "FMC: data shows lithium demand is expected to double by end of the decade. Data compiled by Allied Market Research suggests that the global lithium-ion battery market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.8% to reach USD 46.21 Billion by 2022."

On September 21 Stockhead reported:

Morgan Stanley got it wrong on lithium over-supply, says this mining boss. “Supply and demand … is absolutely critical for where the lithium industry is heading and there’s a lot of misinformation in the press and by analysts — Morgan Stanley in particular,” Lithium Australia managing director Adrian Griffin told attendees at a WA Mining Club event in Perth on Thursday. “One of the things you rarely see in analyst reports is the consumption of lithium batteries that may well end up in the renewable energy sector,” Mr Griffin said. “By 2025 there’s about 5,000 gigawatt hours of batteries required to store that energy and back it up. There’s a requirement immediately for 2.5 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent.” That alone is more than a 10-fold increase over what is produced today. “Morgan Stanley tells you there’s going to be a glut, what do we produce today? 200,000 tonnes. It’s not a drop in the ocean,” he said.

Lithium market and battery news

On August 27 Market Watch reported: "Lithium ion battery market size is projected to be around US$69 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 16% in the given forecast period."

On August 31 Mining.com reported: "Chile expects $65.75 bln investment in mining industry over 10 years. Among the investments, it referenced two new lithium mining projects, three copper and one gold, totaling $5.9 billion, by companies including by SQM, Gold Fields and Antofagasta Minerals."

On September 6 Bloomberg reported: "Battery maker eyes India's $300 billion lithium-ion market. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., India’s second-biggest traditional battery maker by value, will build a lithium-ion assembly plant as it seeks to grab a slice of the market for electric vehicle power packs that is set to grow to $300 billion by 2030."

Lithium miner news

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

On September 5 4-traders reported: "Exclusive - Lithium producer Albemarle eyes buying rival if IPO stumbles."

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

On September 12 SQM announced:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. informs that as of today, it learned that as a result of not having incurred the mining exploration expenses required under the legal framework in 2015, the Warden’s Court of the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety of Western Australia has recommended not to accept exceptionsin the process to validate the granting of certain mining licenses to Kidman Resources, SQM’s partner in the Mount Holland Project.

On September 13 SQM announced:

SQM explains its opposition to the FNE/Tianqi agreement. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. informs that a hearing was held with the Antitrust Court, Tribunal de la Libre Competencia (TDLC) to discuss the out of court agreement that was released on Friday, September 7, between the Chilean Antitrust Regulator, Fiscalía Nacional Económica (FNE) and Tianqi Lithium Corporation (Tianqi). As part of this process, the TDLC must approve or reject the agreement, not been able to alter the proposal of the parties.

FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC)

On August 27 Nasdaq reported: "Livent, a lithium producer being spun out of FMC, files for a $100 million IPO. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol LTHM. No pricing terms were disclosed."

Catalysts:

October 2018 - IPO of FMC's lithium business.

Note: FMC plans a $500 million IPO of lithium business on NYSE in the fall.

(Chengdu) Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc. [SHE:002466]

No news for the month.

Construction is ongoing at their Kwinana lithium hydroxide plant in Western Australia, and is expected to be finished in late 2018.

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium [SHE:002460], Mineral Resources [ASX:MIN], Neometals (OTC:RRSSF) (Nasdaq:RDRUY) [ASX:NMT], International Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ILC] (OTCPK:ILHMF)

On August 29 International Lithium Corp. announced:

International Lithium amends Ontario Project agreements. International Lithium Corp. is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the “PIO Agreement”) with Pioneer Resources Limited (“Pioneer”) whereby: Pioneer is deemed to have completed its first earn-in under a 2016 joint venture agreement (the “Mavis JV Agreement”), by which it will hold a 51% interest in the Mavis property in Ontario, Canada, with ILC retaining the other 49%. The joint venture agreement for ILC’s Raleigh property in Ontario, Canada is terminated, so that ILC will regain its 100% ownership in the property with no liabilities to any party in respect of earn-in or royalty obligations. ILC shall receive 2,500,000 shares of Pioneer.

On September 5 Neometals announced: "Neometals successfully converts lithium residue into valuable engineered material." Highlights include:

Neometals test‐work with CSIRO confirms synthesis of commercial grade zeolite from spodumene leach residue

Opportunity to add co‐product revenue, reduce waste and improve the lithium hydroxide competitive cost position

Technology is the subject of Neometals’ Australian Provisional and International patent applications

2017 global market for synthetic zeolites (molecular sieves for adsorbents and catalysts) valued at US$13.7B

Engineering Cost Study underway to accelerate commercialisation activities including pilot scale test work."

On September 10 International Lithium Corp. announced:

International Lithium acquires further mineral rights at Raleigh Lake, Ontario and agrees to sell Forgan Lake Project. On August 29, 2018, the Company announced that, as part of a wider agreement with Pioneer Resources Limited (“Pioneer”), all the rights, title and interest in the Raleigh Lake property were being returned to the Company, with no further obligations by ILC.

On September 10 Mineral Resources announced:

Mineral Resources Ltd. injects $2 million into Barra for a 10.8% stake. Barra Resources Limited is pleased to announce a $2 million placement of shares to Mineral Resources Limited at a 5 day volume weighted average price of 3.5 cents per share. Following the placement, Min Res becomes Barra’s second largest shareholder, holding a 10.8% stake in Barra."

On September 20 Yicai Global reported:

Ganfeng Lithium to near double supply to LG Chem. Ganfeng Lithium, one of the world’s biggest makers of lithium products, is set to almost double its supply of rechargeable battery ingredients to South Korea’s LG Chem, just a month after their first contact.

Ganfeng source their lithium mostly from Mt Marion (Mineral Resources/Neometals/Ganfeng), Pilbara Minerals, and one day Lithium Americas.

On September 21 Mining Weekly reported: "Chinese lithium giant agrees three-year pact to supply Tesla. China’s top producer of lithium, a metal used in electric-vehicle batteries, said it’s agreed a deal with Tesla Inc. to supply a fifth of its production to the vehicle maker, highlighting the push for supply pacts. Tesla will designate its battery suppliers to buy lithium-hydroxide products from Ganfeng Lithium and its unit, the Jiangxi-based company said in a filing to the Shenzhen exchange on Friday. The agreement runs from 2018 to 2020 and could be extended by three years, Ganfeng said."

Orocobre [ASX:ORE] [TSX:ORL] (OTCPK:OROCF)

On September 19 Orocobre announced:

Cauchari drilling update. Orocobre Limited provides the following update on the brine sampling of diamond core holes CAU20 and CAU21 in the NW Sector of the Cauchari JV property located in Jujuy Province, Argentina. These results from CAU20 and CAU21 demonstrate the Phase III infill drilling and resource conversion program is on track to deliver Measured and Indicated Resources by early 2019. Systematic brine sampling completed in holes CAU20 and CAU21 respectively averaged 629 mg/l lithium and 4,537 mg/l potassium from 113-318 m depth and 607 mg/l lithium and 4,691 mg/l potassium from 125-265 m in the north of the NW sector.

Galaxy Resources [ASX:GXY] (OTCPK:GALXF)

On August 31 4-traders reported:

Galaxy and POSCO sign binding agreement for US$280 million. Galaxy Resources Limited is pleased to announce that it has executed binding definitive documentation with POSCO for the sale of a package of tenements located on the northern portion of the Salar del Hombre Muerto in the northwest region of Argentina, for a cash consideration of US$280 million.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2018 - POSCO deal should complete.

2018 - Mt Cattlin resource upgrade. James Bay Feasibility Study.

2018/19 - Announcements to commence construction of Sal De Vida.

2020/21 - Sal De Vida production may begin.

Alliance Mineral Assets Limited ("AMAL") [SP:AMS]/Tawana Resources (subsidiary Lithco) [ASX:TAW] (OTCPK:TWNAF)

On September 6 Tawana Resources announced:

Bald Hill operations and optimisation study update. Total of 21,975 wmt (wet metric tonnes) of spodumene (lithium) concentrate produced in July and August. Lithium concentrate produced is of a high quality–low levels of Fe, Na, K and mica. 18,855 dmt (dry metric tonnes) of lithium concentrate shipped during July and August. Lithium concentrate stockpiles of approximately 12,300 wmt as of 31 August.

On September 19 Tawana Resources announced:

Merger update. As a consequence of waiving the ASX Listing Condition, Alliance will not seek admission to the Official List of ASX in connection with the Merger at this time and will remain listed on SGX-ST.

Altura Mining [ASX:AJM] (OTC:ALTAF)

On September 5 Altura Mining announced:

Official opening of the Altura Lithium Project at Pilgangoora. Altura Mining Limited is pleased to announce the official opening today of the 100% owned Altura Lithium Project at Pilgangoora.

On September 11 Altura Mining announced:

Additional US$15 million secured for Altura Lithium Project. Agreement for additional funds of US$15 million executed with Altura’s existing Loan Note Holders. Terms of the additional funding on par with original Loan Note Subscription Agreement executed in July 2017. Altura will utilize the additional funds to ensure efficient ramp-up towards nameplate capacity and distribution of lithium concentrate to our offtake partners. The additional funds will also allow Altura to advance its plans for the Stage 2 expansion of the Altura Lithium Project to 440,000tpa.

On September 14 Altura Mining announced:

Altura Lithium Project operations and shipping update. The Altura mining team continues to focus on ramping up production levels to nameplate capacity. The first 4,000 tonnes of product, with the quality specifications as outlined in the table below, has been hauled to the Qube storage facility in Port Hedland. The ramp up to nameplate production of 220,000 tonnes of 6% Li2O spodumene concentrate is targeted for the end of calendar year 2018.

Upcoming catalysts:

2018 - Production ramp up.

Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] (OTC:PILBF)

On August 28 Pilbara Minerals announced:

Strong financial support continues to build for the Pilgangoora Project. Momentum builds for Stage 2 of the Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum project as US$15 million working capital and foreign exchange hedge facilities are secured with globally recognised bank, BNP Paribas and a A$19.5 million concessional loan facility is approved by the Australian Government’s Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility.

On September 17 Pilbara Minerals announced:

Pilbara Minerals on track for first spodumene concentrate shipment as ramp-up delivers. Over 5,000t>6% lithia and <1.4% Fe 2 O 3 ready for ship-loading from≈20 September.

On September 17 Pilbara Minerals announced:

35% jump in ore reserves to over 108mt further underlines Pilgangooras growth potential. 35% increase in total Proved and Probable Ore Reserves at the 100% - owned Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project in WA’s Pilbara to 108.2 million tonnes grading 1.25% Li2O, 120ppm Ta2O5 and 1.17% Fe2O3. The Ore Reserve is based on a revised JORC Mineral Resource estimate of 226.0 million tonnes grading 1.27% Li2O (spodumene) and 116ppm Ta2O5 and 0.60% Fe2O3.The updated Ore Reserve contains an estimated 1.36 million tonnes of contained Li2O and 28.5 million pounds of Ta2O5, extending the mine life to ≈23 years based on the proposed Stage 2, 5Mtpa operation.

Upcoming catalysts:

2018/2019 - Production ramp up.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

On September 5 AMG announced:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. updates guidance for 2018. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. is pleased to provide updated and improved guidance for 2018. Based on improving market conditions across AMG’s Critical Materials portfolio, AMG expects full-year 2018 EBITDA to exceed $190 million.

On September 21 AMG announced:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. completes multi-year agreement for 100% renewable energy contract for UK operations.

Upcoming catalysts:

H2 2018 - Production to begin at the Mibra mine in Brazil (initially 90ktpa).

End 2019 - Stage 2 production (additional 90ktpa) to begin.

Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (OTCQX:LACDF) (NYSE:LAC) (LACDF)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts:

Q3 2018 - Pond construction and filling at Cauchari-Olaroz.

2019 - Cauchari-Olaroz plant construction.

2020 - Stage 1 Cauchari-Olaroz lithium production of 25ktpa.

2022 - Possible 2022 lithium clay producer from Thacker Pass Nevada (full ramp by 2025).

NB: LAC now owns 62.5% of the Cauchari-Olaroz project.

Nemaska Lithium [TSX:NMX] [GR:NOT] (OTCQX:NMKEF)

On August 23 Nemaska Lithium announced: "Nemaska Lithium receives first USD 75m payment from Orion under streaming agreement."

On August 29 Nemaska Lithium announced:

Nemaska Lithium confirms fulfillment of conditions precedent to the long stop date under Its USD 350m bond offering.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2018 - Possible further off-take agreements.

2019 - Project construction.

Q3, 2019 - Commence production and sale of spodumene.

Q3 2020 - Plan to start lithium carbonate and hydroxide production.

Promising lithium juniors

Other juniors include AIS Resources [TSXV:AIS] (OTCQB:AISSF), American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV:LIT] (OTCQB:PNXLF), Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY] (OTC:ARYMF), AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF), Bacanora Minerals [TSXV:BCN] [AIM:BCN] [GR:1BQ] (OTC:BCRMF), Birimian Ltd [ASX:BGS] (OTC:EEYMF), Critical Elements [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF), Dajin Resources [TSXV:DJI] (OTCPK:DJIFF), Enigri (private), Eramet (EN Paris:ERA) (OTCPK:ERMAY), European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTC:ERPNF), Far Resources [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Force Commodities [ASX:4CE], Kidman Resources [ASX:KDR] [GR:6KR], Latin Resources Ltd [ASX: LRS] (OTC:LAXXF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF), LSC Lithium [TSXV:LSC] (OTC:LSSCF), MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), Millennial Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ML] (OTCQB:MLNLF), Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF), NRG Metals Inc. [TSXV:NGZ] (OTCQB:NRGMF), Nemaska Lithium [TSX:NMX] [GR:NOT] (OTCQX:NMKEF), North American Lithium (private), Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL] (OTC:PLLLY), Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTCPK:DMNXF), Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV], Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLL] (OTC:STLHF), Sigma Lithium Resources, and Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] (OTCQB:WMLLF).

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) - Price = US$33.32

The LIT fund moved up slightly for the month of September. The current PE is 19.78. Nice to see the fund rise and the PE fall last month.

Lithium and electric metals fund (ISIN DE000LS9L822) - Access via the Stuttgart stock exchange or wikifolio.com

The portfolio gives investors broad exposure across the EV metals miners covering lithium, cobalt, nickel, rare earths, and graphite. I help as an analyst for the fund. The certificate is endless (open fund) and listed on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange, so it can be bought via a broker that carries the ISIN or via Wikifolio. The ticker is DE000LS9L822 listed on the Stuttgart stock exchange and accessible from any German exchange.

Conclusion

September has been another busy month with the main lithium miners mostly doing well, supported by robust global lithium contract prices.

My highlights for September were:

Data compiled by Allied Market Research suggests that the global lithium-ion battery market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.8% to reach USD 46.21 billion by 2022.

Lithium Australia Managing Director Adrian Griffin sees huge demand ahead for lithium.

SQM/Kidman having problems at Mt Holland.

FMC's Lithium unit Livent files for a $100 million IPO.

Ganfeng Lithium to near double supply to LG Chem, just a month after their first contact.

Mineral Resources invests into nickel-cobalt miner Barra Resources.

Galaxy and POSCO sign binding agreement for US$280 million northern tenements of SDV deal.

Tawana/Alliance merger - Alliance will not seek admission to the Official List of ASX in connection with the Merger at this time and will remain listed on SGX-ST.

Altura Mining and Pilbara Minerals ramping up spodumene production. Pilbara Minerals announces a 35% jump in ore reserves to over 108mt.

As usual all comments are welcome.

