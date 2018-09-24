Odd Lot Tender At Blue Bird Is A 250$ Free Lunch

Odd-lot arbitrage is not completely riskless (see risk section), and in this instance there is actually a risk that tender terms might change before the deadline.

Tender all 99 shares timely before the deadline on October 15th at 5pm New York time for a profit of 260$, or approximately 10%.

Bus manufacturer Blue Bird Corporation is doing a large share buyback with expiration date on October 15th. The company will buy back shares that are properly tendered at 28$ per share. The tender amounts to approximately 6.6% of Blue Bird’s own outstanding stock (~1.8 million shares will be bought). I refer to the SEC filing here for any detailed information.

Because the tender represents an opportunity to make a 10% profit based on current prices, this buyback will likely be oversubscribed. In case of oversubscription, pro-ration will be applied to all tendered shares. However, priority is given to odd-lot holders (i.e. shareholders owning less than 100 shares). Typically, the number of odd-lot tenderers is in the range of 50-1000 people. Hence, it is reasonably certain odd-lot holders will be able to tender 100% of their shares.

While an odd-lot priority clause might seem odd at first sight (pun intended), its historical rationale is to shed as many small shareholders as possible to cut costs related to physical shareholder communication (i.e. sending proxies, reports).

I recommend buying 99 shares of BLBD as soon as possible with a limit order not exceeding 26$ per share in the coming days. The deadline is October 15th 5pm New York Time. Inform your broker timely you want to tender all your 99 shares (this process takes a few days with most brokers). I recommend Interactive Brokers, which allows me to tender within hours and fully automatically in the corporate actions toolbox and for free. At Interactive Brokers, you will be notified when the election can be made.

Risks

BLBD's market price might fluctuate and hence the profit opportunity might disappear. This article might have a temporary market impact, and I recommend patience to buy BLBD for not more than 26$..

a 13D filing on September 19 by large shareholder ASP BB Holdings revealed ASP intends to tender all its shares (see here for the filing). A large shareholder intending to tender all its shares could use its clout to renege the odd-lot priority clause out of the offering terms. Tender offers have been modified before close to their deadline (e.g. Contura Energy withdrew its offer last year, Icahn took the odd-lot priority out at a Kerr McGee offering). A large shareholder tendering is an increased risk. However, I do think a change in terms is generally unlikely because the terms should ideally be right from the start and changing them last minute reflects badly on the company. Lastly, my ballpark estimate is that odd-lot holders will only be 2-5% of this tender and hence relatively immaterial to the company (i.e. my estimate assumes 300 to 1000 odd-lot participants)

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLBD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.