Avino Silver & Gold Mines Providing Investors An Opportunity To Enter At A 50% Discount

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) has not been doing very well lately (see chart below). This article aims to give worried investors some more info on what is happening. The share price was cut in half to $0.6/share, when the silver price started to fall in June 2018. The question is whether the stock is now attractive enough to buy.

Let's start by analyzing the balance sheet.

According to the latest filing of the company in June 2018, Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a book value of $73 million and is now trading at a market capitalization of $37 million, which includes the latest $4 million public offering. So, the company is trading at half book value. When we look at the composition of the assets, we can see that most of the assets are composed of property, plant, and equipment (75%), which means that we don't have a lot of flexibility in terms of liquidity. This is probably the reason why the company had to come to the market for extra money.

The company had a significant amount of debt on its balance sheet. First off, Samsung's $8 million in liabilities have started to come due starting July 2018 and will be paid in 13 equal monthly installments until July 2019. Another $1 million is due on March 2019 for the San Gonzalo concentrate prepayment. On top of that, reclamation activities on the San Gonzalo mine are set to start in 2019 which will also increase costs. So, in the next year, the company has a lot of payments to make with only a limited amount of current assets. The $4 million that they raised could add an extra safety margin here.

When we look at the income statement, Avino Silver & Gold Mines was cash flow positive a few months ago but will likely go to break-even at these silver prices. The cash margin in 2017 was $6.94 at $17/ounce with a full-year revenue of $33 million, operating income of $11 million, and a net income of $2.6 million (see chart below). That margin has now fallen to $3. So, we are talking about a full-year net income of around $1 million or less now. This is just enough to repay the debt that is coming due.

However, there are two upcoming catalysts. First of all, mill circuit 4 has been commissioned at the Avino mine and it will increase mill capacity by 70% (see chart below). The production numbers of the newly commissioned mill circuit 4 will continue to increase as recoveries improve, throughput increases and higher grade material comes in from the new San Luis area. There is just one concern here and that's the declining gold and silver grade at the San Gonzalo mine, which led to lower silver equivalent production at that mine. The dip in Q4 2017 was due to downtime at one of the Avino mills and shouldn't occur again.

With this in mind, production is set to rise 25% yoy to 3.8 million silver equivalents (see chart below). This should bring in an additional $10 million in revenue next year, making the company cash flow positive.

The second catalyst is the drilling program at the Bralorne property, which already started in June and will continue until the end of 2019. CAD$6 million was raised for a 28,000-metre drill program and Sprott participated in the financing of this project. If the company finds any mineralization, it could give a boost to the stock price.

To conclude, Avino Silver & Gold Mines is still a cash flow positive company at these depressed silver prices and is undervalued while trading at half book value. The recent infusion of cash should remove the risk of illiquidity and upcoming catalysts should boost the stock price higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.