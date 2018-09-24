Disney Will Likely Win The War With Hulu

The recurring soap opera in the business world recently has been the battle between Comcast (CMCSA) and Disney (DIS) for a variety of entertainment industry assets. The first salvo came when they competed for ownership of Fox (FOXA), with Disney prevailing. That deal hasn't even closed, and the combatants were back at it with competing bids for Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY), the British-based pay television company.

The big latest news is that Comcast has prevailed in that skirmish, presenting the high bid in the auction. That bid was a surprising £ 17.28 per share, well over the most recent bids and dramatically more than the original £ 10.75 that Fox offered at the end of 2016. Fox (and Disney via Fox) bid £ 15.67, which is rather materially less.

Of course, as with actual soap operas there is always another twist. Fox/Disney already own 39% of the shares in Sky, which would be worth ~$15 billion at the bid price, and aren't obligated to tender their shares. Because of the rules around takeovers in the UK, the auction required an all-cash bid, so Comcast will be adding leverage to their balance sheet to buy the shares that do tender.

Comcast Motivations

However, Comcast won't be able to access the cash flow streams of the business, and may not even be able to consolidate Sky's results on their income statement. That should make Comcast motivated to acquire the remaining stake in Sky from Disney after Disney purchases Fox. While Disney could take the cash (and put the cash towards its Fox acquisition debt) it seems more likely that they will try to work out a trade for Comcast's stake in Hulu.

While Comcast probably isn't inclined to sell their stake in Hulu, they are likely to want full control over Sky, and it seems likely that Disney would extract Hulu as part of the deal.

Why Does Disney Want Hulu?

Hulu is an interesting asset. While the streaming market's dominant player is certainly Netflix (NFLX), Hulu has a reasonably strong position, passing 20 MM subscribers earlier this year. That has the potential to provide a boost to Disney's nascent streaming options. Disney had previously announced their intention to launch a Disney branded streaming service, and have already launched ESPN+, a streaming service based around their extra sports content. However, with the acquisition of Fox, Disney is getting a significant amount of content that wouldn't be on-message for a Disney branded service. Hulu provides a natural home for that content, a cash flow base to keep producing it, and a huge installed base of customers to cross-sell to.

That could all be important, because Disney will be giving up a significant amount of revenue by severing its existing distribution ties. Netflix is paying Disney hundreds of millions of dollars, and the studio has cancelled that deal effective after its 2018 slate. That is likely the main reason they are not launching their subscription service until late 2019, as they will want to have some top tier new movies available at launch.

Having a built in base to give that streaming business an initial boost would likely be well received by analysts and the street, as it would provide offsetting revenue in 2019. Netflix took years to get to 20 MM subscribers, so if Disney had a built in base and then the ability to market that service with its exceptional existing library of content, it could make a fast catch up to the market leader.

How Much is Hulu Worth?

Hulu is a business with a lot of potential, but it is also pretty hard to value. Because it loses money and doesn't publicly report financials, there isn't much to go. On the other hand, documents filed with the SEC for the Disney takeover of Fox provide a suggested valuation. Fox hired Goldman Sachs to represent them, and as part of their mandate they valued all of the assets involved, including Hulu. They said this:

Goldman Sachs derived ranges of theoretical equity values for Hulu, LLC by applying illustrative one year forward enterprise value to revenue multiples ranging from 2.0x to 3.0x, derived by Goldman Sachs utilizing its professional judgment and experience, to estimates of revenue for Hulu, LLC for future years as reflected in the 21CF forecasts and discounting the result to September 30, 2017, by applying illustrative discount rates ranging from 12.5% to 15.0%, reflecting estimates of Hulu, LLC’s cost of equity.

That came to a $2.3 billion valuation for Fox's 30% stake, and they added another $1.2 billion for a control premium, as that stake gives Disney control of Hulu.

Comcast also owns a 30% stake in Hulu, and I think it is reasonable to apply the same control premium to the Comcast stake. While Disney already has control, taking their stake up to 90% would give them a dominant level stake in Hulu, and make it worth their while to use it for their top level content.

Of course, Disney might also want the $10 billion plus in cash it would get for its Sky stake net of the value of Hulu, which would help significantly in paying for the Fox assets that fit.

Doesn't Disney Need Sky?

Disney has spoken excitedly about all of the Fox assets, including the Sky stake. The streaming business is a worldwide operation, and Sky would give Disney a beachhead in Europe. However, the Sky assets are largely distribution. While they have some content, and have broadcast rights for the English Premier League, most of the value in Sky is in distribution.

Disney doesn't own any distribution in the USA, and it isn't obvious to me that they need to own it in Europe to compete in the streaming business there. As long as customers can access their content through a broadband internet connection, they will be able to sell streaming services, and it seems unlikely to me that regulators will allow broadband companies to exclude a certain streaming service. The multiple Comcast is paying for Sky is very high, and Disney has a number of coherent uses for cash, including debt paydown, buybacks, and capital spending plans.

Upside to Disney and Conclusion

I think it's likely that the leverage of Comcast wanting to get its hands on Disney's Sky stake will allow Disney to pry away Comcast's Hulu stake at a reasonable valuation. If Disney can subsequently bring Hulu to profitable scale, the business could conceivably be worth much more than 2-3X revenue. In fact, Netflix trades at a P/S of over 11. While that valuation might be getting stretched, there is definitely an opportunity for Disney here to sell what is likely a business that has peaked (linear TV distribution through Sky) and swap the asset into a business that is growing dramatically (TV streaming and content).

That has the potential to be a significant upside catalyst for Disney stock, and can accelerate their ability to monetize their world class content and content brands. While Disney lost the auction, I think they've won the battle here, and this provides material upside potential for their stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, FOX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.