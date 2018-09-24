Toronto-Dominion Bank: TD's Dividend Is Powering Higher

Shares have since rebounded 25%, but I think this stock still has more upside.

When it comes to investing, patience can be a virtue. Sometimes you just need to sit tight.

Case in point: the Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD). When I profiled the company in April 2017, shares of the Canadian banking giant had plunged after scathing reports from consumer advocates. Investors stampeded for the exits, predicting the company would never recover from the PR disaster.

But I never gave up on TD, noting that – despite the dour investor sentiment and plunging share price – the business was still outrageously profitable.

“Before sending a sell order to your broker, we need to put the recent scandal in context.” I wrote. “We should downgrade the stock from an incredibly profitable cash cow to a slightly less profitable cash cow. Yes, shares should trade for less than they did last February. I doubt shareholders, though, will talk about this story 30 years from now.”

That turned out to be the right call. Since SeekingAlpha published that post, TD shares have soared to new highs, producing a total return – assuming all dividends were reinvested – of about 25%. Last Friday, shares finished the trading session near a record high at $61.62 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The rebound in TD's stock price provides a great lesson for dividend investors: As long as you own wonderful businesses, there's no sense in getting upset over short-term ups and downs. The only question now is whether shares still represent a good place to put fresh capital to work. Let’s take a deep dive into this dividend.

The Dividend - Is It Safe?

Canadian banks have proven to be a safe haven for investors. Many of the exotic lending practices that sparked the financial crisis in the United States never caught on north of the border. Their regulators tend to keep a tight lid on banking activities.

TD Bank ranks near the top of this group by safety. The company’s common tier-one capital ratio, a common measure of financial wiggle room in the banking industry, came in at 11.7% last quarter -- the highest of the big five Canadian banks. TD also has a modest leverage ratio and liquidity coverage ratio of 4.1% and 127% respectively.

TD’s conservative streak also applies to the company’s income statement. Today, management pays out only $0.44 in dividends on every dollar paid out in earnings. In a low-margin business, that would leave executives with a nice financial cushion to survive a downturn. But in the case of a wonderful operation like TD, it leaves the company’s dividend with an exceptionally wide margin of safety.

Metric TD Tier 1 Capital Ratio 11.7% Leverage Ratio 4.1% Liquidity Coverage Ratio 127% Moody’s Debt Rating Aa3 Payout Ratio 44%

The Dividend - Will It Grow?

Of course, investors like dividends. But what the street really craves is growth. With the domestic industry saturated, Canadian banks have had to get creative to boost earnings. TD, however, has a number of avenues to grow profits going forward.

Cut costs: Over the past few years, TD has found ways to squeeze more profit out of every dollar of revenue. These initiatives have included layoffs, outsourcing jobs, and automating processes. Getting one person to do the work of two or three never hurt the bottom line. This slow and steady progress has paid off over time. Last quarter, TD spent 51.8 cents in operating expenses on every dollar generated in revenue. By comparison, the company spent 54.1 cents during the same period a year before. New technologies, such as artificial intelligence, promise to lower this figure even more.

Boost Margins: Banks have exploited a sneaky trick to boost margins in recent years. Whenever central banks raise interest rates, financial institutions pass on the hike quickly to borrowers. Depositors, on the other hand, rarely see an increase in yields on their deposits. And if banks do raise interest rates, it’s only by a little bit. These practices annoy customers, but they please shareholders. With rates likely to creep higher, that margin expansion will likely continue.

Grow Earnings: TD’s U.S. expansion continues to pay dividends. Last quarter, the company’s American retail business earned $1.14 billion, up from $901.0 million in the same quarter last year. Management credited the impressive performance to higher margins, loan and deposit volume growth, as well as benefits from U.S. tax reform. Given the company’s long expansion runway stateside, shareholders can count on many years of earnings growth ahead.

All of these initiatives should continue to drive profits. Over the next five years, analysts project TD’s earnings per share to grow by 7% to 8% annually. Given the company’s modest dividend payout ratio, we can assume the distribution will increase more or less in line with profits.

The Dividend - What’s the Return?

This should result in respectable returns for owners. At today’s prices, TD yields 3.5%. Assuming a dividend growth rate between 7% and 8%, I estimate the company’s total return potential at about 10% and 11% per year.

Of course, those numbers aren’t set in stone. A slowdown in the North American economy would put a damper on those growth expectations. Any big downturn in Canada’s bubbly housing market, some analysts fear, could spark a financial crisis.

That said, management has been preparing for a popping of the Canadian real estate bubble for quite some time. Over the past few years, executives have added capital, reduced lending to real estate, and boosted lending standards on remaining deals. Those efforts should allow the company to sail through any downturn better than most.

Other analysts have recently backed up that view. In a report last month, Moody’s stress tested the Canadian banks against a U.S. style meltdown in the nation’s housing market. They found TD had "materially higher" levels of regulatory capital that "would enable them to absorb marginally higher expected losses in their mortgage exposures." In other words, shareholders can sleep easy at night.

Bottom line, when you own great businesses like TD, you don’t have to worry about every up and down in the stock market. Investors missed their chance to scoop up shares at a real bargain. But even at today’s prices, the green machine offers dividend lovers decent returns.

