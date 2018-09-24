Amazon And XLY: Time To Move On

(Pic Sourced Here)

Just days away from greatest sector shakeup ever attempted, where companies making up more than 10% of the S&P’s market cap shifted to a brand-new sector within the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). Even so, the minds at State Street are still trying to convince investors they might want to take this thing a little more seriously as evidenced by a recent blog post “GICS Sector Changes Ahead.” In the post they show how those who choose to keep their current allocations could be missing out on some of the biggest performers, a message that’s obviously falling on deaf ears as only $300 million or so has found its way into the new Communications Services Select Sector SPDR (XLC) from 08/1 through 9/19 while over a billion in new assets flowed into the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY).

SSGA was correct when they said investors who ignore the upcoming sector changes could find themselves with the wrong exposure, especially as a majority of the FAANGs (Facebook, Netflix and Alphabet) are leaving the tech and consumer discretionary, but we’d argue there’s a much bigger problem they’re overlooking. Instead of missing out, some investors who hold onto legacy funds are going to be facing the risk from overexposure to one stock, specifically Amazon (AMZN), when their funds finish rebalancing at the end of the week. With the recent weakness in AMZN, now might be the ideal time for holders of XLY to be looking for the exits.

We’ve written before about the importance of knowing not just what’s in your fund, but how it got there, and the case of AMZN’s position in XLY is a big reason why. XLY is among the earliest sector funds from State Street Global, one of the progenitors of exchange traded funds, and in evolutionary terms it comes after the birth of the early index replicators but before the early attempts at smart beta like equally-weighted funds. The goal behind the SPDR sector funds was simple; create a way to buy exposure to an entire sector without having to do your own research and stock picking. And do it by fashioning products that offered not just exposure to the most familiar names but with the same weights as a larger index like the S&P 500. Easy right?

What that means is like all SPDR sector funds, XLY replicates the consumer discretionary exposure of the S&P 500 with a market-cap weighting system, which as you know will allow stronger performing stocks to become a larger percentage of an index. That’s all well and good for a broad index replicator like SPY (although stocks like Apple (AAPL) and AMZN can now move the market all on their own) but most newer ETFs have wisely adopted modified market-cap weighting systems to keep one stock from dominating a portfolio. But the SPDR series predates all of that and who way back in 1998 could have predicted the rise of AMZN?

Most stocks seem to reach a certain terminal velocity when their growth becomes so extreme that selling becomes almost inevitable, but then there’s AMZN and nothing seems to be able to slow down the rise of AMZN. It has survived issues around low profit margins, mistreatment of works and now antitrust investigations to become one of the largest companies around. At this point in 2013, AMZN had a market cap of just over $143 billion or roughly equivalent with the current market cap of another XLY holding Nike (NKE), but fast forward from then and we’re up to $940 billion thanks to AMZN’s annualized 45% returns! AMZN’s strong performance gave a serious boost to XLY’s performance, Morningstar shows it in the top decline amongst all “consumer cyclical” funds (both ETF and mutual) over the last decade, but the growth has outstripped that of nearly every other stock in a sector dominated by traditional retailers and media names, which can spell disaster in a traditional market-cap weighted system.

See, all that strong performance obviously turned AMZN into XLY’s top holding, but with no cap system in place, the situation has gotten a little out of hand. Many of the SPDR funds have a problem with over-concentration, with at least one position making up more than 10% of the portfolio. For the technology sector (XLK), Apple (OTC:APPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) make up nearly 30% while Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) and J.P. Morgan (JPM) have 23% but XLY is unlike anything else with almost 25% of the fund in just AMZN before the reallocation! You’d have to combine the next five largest names in the fund just to offset the amount invested in AMZN! It’s like a total commercial but with serious consequences, especially after the upcoming GICS trades.

While most articles have focused on who’s leaving which fund or the dynamics of the new communications services sector, no one has addressed the fact that sector changes are going to radically increase AMZN’s weighting within XLY. We’ve already written at length about how each fund family is handling the transition, but at end of last Friday, XLY rebalanced by selling those stocks now in XLC and reinvested the proceeds in the remaining members of the consumer discretionary sector using the same market cap weighted system, pushing even more of the portfolio into AMZN. Maybe it’s time for a different approach?

Any investor looking for a consumer sector fund would likely be turned off by that degree of concentration in a single name but it’s hard to deny that AMZN has been a strong performer or that any consumer fund would be complete without a little taste of AMZN, but there has to be a smarter way to get it right?

First there’s the obvious approach of finding consumer discretionary funds the rely on a modified market cap weighting system to prevent situations just like this from occurring with two notable standouts being the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) and the VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH). VCR relies on the same weighting system as Vanguard’s recently renamed Communications sector fund (VOX) that we discussed in “Frontier Communications: Creating Potential With ETF Flows” where larger positions are capped as is the amount invested in top positions, allowing for a larger weighting to smaller names. That’s allowed VCR to still be in the top quartile of sector funds thanks to an AMZN weighting above 20% while keeping the fund from being more overexposed. RTH on the other hand is a much more concentrated portfolio with less than 30 names to VCR’s 300+, but has not only a cap on individual positions (20%) but semi-annual rebalances to take chips of the table.

Both funds are passive although RTH uses a somewhat different approach to building its investment universe resulting which means higher fees, but investors willing to pay up might want to consider the Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (PEZ). Relying on an index from Dorsey Wright Associates, PEZ uses the same relative strength formula that power the Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF) that we talked about here (SPY: Dangerous Build Up At The Top) and like PTF, the weighting of each individual position is determined by that RSI score with no pre-determined cap in place meaning investors can potentially have more exposure to high performance names like AMZN although the stock currently only has a 6% position. The real attraction of a fund like PEZ is that it rebalances on a quarterly basis, reducing the possibility of holding on to a long-term “loser” unlike a traditional index fund although there’s a cost to be paid. Specifically a much higher expense ratio of .6% compared to VCR’s .1%, driven by higher turnover.

So while XLY might be the granddaddy of all consumer ETF’s, don’t let yourself feel like that should force you to hold onto the fund when there are better options for gaining AMZN exposure.

