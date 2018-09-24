AT&T: The Call You Have Been Waiting For

Analysts making estimates of AT&T have hit their mark every year for the last 5 years as seen on FAST Graphs’ Analyst Scorecard.

Though AT&T is not a fast growing one, the potential for great returns at lower risk are there due to low valuation, coupled with its high dividend yield.

Written By Colton Carnevale & Gregory Portner

Introduction

AT&T (T) is a very diversified company with strong market shares in multiple segments across the North American region, and it is expanding its reach across Mexico and Latin America. The segments the company operates through are Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International.

When thinking of making an investment in a company, one of the first things to do is look at the fundamentals. If the fundamentals are strong and promote growth, then it is worth the time and effort to research what efforts the company is making to increase growth and provide wealth to investors. Let’s now look at a FAST Graphs analysis of AT&T.

FAST Graphs Analysis

The long-term history of AT&T indicates that it has only grown 2.2%, but the record prior to 2005 really belongs to the old AT&T. The company was purchased by SBC Communications in 2005, and consequently, the operating history of the current AT&T spans the time period 2006 to current. It is important to note this in your analysis, because when looking at the long-term history of the company, growth rates are skewed due to restructuring. Under this time frame (2006 to current), the company has grown its EPS at 5.7%, as seen below in the Historical Earnings and Price Correlated FAST Graph.

Even though AT&T is an average growth company, it is currently trading at a low valuation at a 9.8 blended P/E ratio, while it has traded around the range of 13.4 to 15.3 in the past. At this current valuation, AT&T is also offering an above-average dividend yield of about 6%. Considering all these factors in combination with each other, investors could return a 24.36% annualized rate of return in 2 years if the stock were to return to a 5-year normal P/E of 13.7, assuming consensus estimates come true.

Running various “what if” scenarios, even if the stock only returned to a P/E of 11 over the same time frame and estimates, investors could still realize a 13.82% annualized rate of return. This is a conservative valuation as it is outside of the normal range that the company has historically traded at and is still giving an above-average return showing how undervalued AT&T may be.

It is also important to note that analysts making estimates of this company have hit their mark every year for the last 5 years as seen on FAST Graphs’ Analyst Scorecard, suggesting that their future estimates might be reasonable.

AT&T also has an impeccable dividend history raising it every year for the last 20 years, a feat many companies are envious of. This is an indicator that even though it is an average growth company, AT&T has the sustainability to raise and protect its dividends year over year as seen below.

To further illustrate how the dividend is protected, let's look at Free Cash Flow Per Share (fcflps) and Dividends Paid Per Share (dvpps). Free Cash Flow is what's left over after capital expenditures necessary to support the business. The following F.U.N. Graph clearly illustrates that AT&T has plenty of cash left over to support their dividend.

A point of worry that has to be addressed from the Q2 financial results of AT&T is their revenue decline compared to 2017. From the earnings Q2 call report, CFO John Stephens explains that AT&T’s accounting methods were affected by the Financial Accounting Standards Board. In more detail, there were 5 major changes over the past year which affected revenue recognition, pension reporting, impacts on cash flow reporting. As the investor slide presentation shows, under AT&T’s old accounting method, they would have reported $39.9 billion revenue for 2018 Q2, beating 2017’s Q2 results of $39.8 billion as seen below.

On the other hand, consolidated revenue was slightly down, but that was due to $900 million of pressure from the Universal Service Fund (a system of telecommunications subsidies and fees managed by the FCC). On a comparable basis, revenues were up due to the 16 days AT&T owned Time Warner, now referred to as WarnerMedia. This is a clear indication that AT&T’s revenue potential has drastically increased with its new acquisitions and strategy.

Their debt has also increased significantly over the past few years but can be tied to the acquisition of Time Warner. In order to finance the deal, AT&T issued nearly 1.2 million shares of common stock and paid $42.5 billion in cash to cover the rest. As a result, the combined company now has $178.2 billion in net debt. This is a staggering amount at first glance, but according to the three major US credit rating agencies, the debt is stable. This quick report below can be found on AT&T’s investors’ website.

Valuation is key to investing in average growth stocks like AT&T, more so than it does when investing in high growth stocks. When buying at low valuation, you as the investor participates not only in the growth of the company but in the potential P/E expansion of the stock as well. These coupled together can produce above-average returns and, in AT&T’s case, returns well above the growth rate of the company. Even though valuation is a very important factor when investing, it only makes sense to make an investment in a company that is making the strides to grow and improve itself. From what we’ve seen AT&T doing and how they are positioning themselves in the market, the stock has a lot of upside and little downside over the next few years. Now, let’s dive into what AT&T has been doing and what they are planning to do.

Company Overview

AT&T is not playing around. AT&T is currently strategically setting up the company in three ways: (1) to have the best premium content, (2) advertising technology, (3) high-speed network and direct-to-consumer distribution. Firstly, with their recent purchase of WarnerMedia (Time Warner), AT&T has aligned its focus to provide the best entertainment content through HBO for its customers. Also, with the addition of WarnerMedia, AT&T has tripled its advertisement inventory (increased customer base), allowing it to be more diverse and efficient with its advertisement.

Secondly, with its acquisition of AppNexus, a top advertisement technology company, AT&T will be able to target those customers with the most relevant advertisements like never before leading to an increase in revenue.

Thirdly, as the CEO Randall Stephenson said, “just owning great content is no longer sufficient”, and it is important to develop extensive direct-to-consumer-relationships. AT&T currently has over 170 million direct-to-consumer relations which are going to positively react to AT&T new media releases with its new acquisitions.

Furthermore, having effective direct-to-consumer-relations helps future data insight regarding the development of advertisement content. With regards to its most recent acquisition, AppNexus, Stephenson said,

“it is all about improving our capabilities and reducing our time to market here.”

With all three factors combined, it has all the elements and resources of a modern media company.

Media

To go in more detail with WarnerMedia, AT&T subsequently acquired its subsidiaries HBO, Warner Bros., and Turner.

Financially, Turner has had solid growth in subscription and advertising revenue. HBO subscribers’ revenue increased 13% due to strong U.S. subscriber growth and gains in international markets. Warner Bros has also seen revenue growth through higher television revenues and is looking to build on that success with more than 75 TV series in production for the 2018, 2019 season – the studio’s largest number of TV series in production at one time.

Considering Warner Bros’ aggressive production schedule, we think it is important to also interject here and see the possible downside of this massive production scale. Producing this many shows is highly capital-intensive, and the idea, of course, is for all of the shows to be successful. Saying that, if a significant amount fails or have higher-than-expected costs, it could significantly harm the company’s bottom line.

Another good indicator of how WarnerMedia has performed is the number of Emmy nominations the company has received. Across the board, WarnerMedia companies, HBO, Turner, Warner Bros. received 166 Emmy nominations for its premium content. As John Stankey, the head of WarnerMedia, puts it,

“These nominations speak to the caliber of the talent and dedication to quality across the company.”

Overall, AT&T bought Time Warner at a time of prosperity and opportunity for growth. Furthermore, AT&T has already started integrating WarnerMedia’s content on its platform. As successful as the merger has already been, John Stankey has set long-term goals for the company. WarnerMedia is going to increase investments in premium content through HBO. This will not only strengthen HBO brand but also give consumers a wider variety of shows to choose from.

Secondly, they are going to keep developing their direct-to-consumer relations by delivering all of WarnerMedia’s premium content to AT&T’s 170 million consumers, allowing them to have access through AT&T's video, mobile and broadband platforms in the United States and Latin America. Finally, the company is also looking for international expansion of their intellectual property in order to maximize the content globally and create more value.

Communications

The communications segment of AT&T is also undergoing growth as well. Not only has the segment produced revenue growth and strong margins in service but has also produced growth in subscriber gains while continuing their low post-paid culture. During the quarter, AT&T added 46,000 post-paid phones, making that nine consecutive quarters of year-over-year improvement. AT&T has seen growth in prepaid phones as well.

During the quarter, the company generated 453,000 prepaid net adds, the best quarter in nine quarters, and not to mention adding 3 million new devices total, another record quarter for the company. For clarity, a post-paid phone is one in which service is provided and then billed after the fact according to the use of service at the end of the month – prepaid is the inverse.

Churn in this segment continues to run at near-record lows. Post-paid churn was at 0.82%, three basis points higher than the all-time record low, and prepaid churn is at a record low. This is said to be attributed to AT&T’s multi-line plan penetration and auto bill pay. With all this in mind, customer gains and low churn are producing great numbers for AT&T. As John Donovan, CEO of AT&T Communications, puts it on the Q2 2018 earnings call,

“These customer gains and low churn are showing up in our service revenue, where we turned positive both sequentially and year-over-year on a comparative basis.”

John Donovan also points out the growth under the Entertainment Group. Under this, AT&T continues to see subscriber gains as it transitions through its video business. During the quarter, it has 80,000 total net video adds with gains in DTV Now and U-Verse, offsetting the losses in DIRECTV. This is important to this segment because of broadband growth. John Donovan speaks on this on the same earnings call,

“We also turned in solid broadband gains. Our Entertainment Group had 76,000 IP broadband net adds with 23,000 total broadband net adds. That's their seventh consecutive quarter of broadband growth. About 95% of our consumer broadband base is now on our IP broadband as our transition from DSL is drawing to a close. Our fiber build continues at a fast clip, now passing more than 9 million customer locations, and we expect that this time next year to reach 14 million locations. This gives us a long runway for broadband growth. We're doing very well in our fiber markets, including a 246,000 net increase in subs on our fiber network in the second quarter.”

Evolving video is also a top priority for AT&T Communications, and they are doing so through a few key initiatives.

Releasing its new platform as the new DIRECTV NOW interface in May has been a big step in this process. The new platform gives AT&T the flexibility to adapt to the market with new offerings and products, one of which being the ability to add a new premium product extension to the marketplace later this year, giving anyone the ability to have the full DIRECTV experience over any broadband, AT&T’s or competitors’. Another addition is the release of WatchTV. WatchTV has been added as a smaller video package for customers wanting a low-cost addition to their plan. This package gives the customer 30 live channels and 15,000 on-demand titles at a low rate of $15.

The open-video platform also works to reduce costs for AT&T, as digital sales are a cost-efficient way for customer engagement. The company is seeing double-digit growth in digital sales and services, which in turn has virtualized more than 55% of their network functions. At this rate, AT&T is well on its way to meet its goal of 75% virtualization by 2020, which is helping drive 13 straight quarters of cost reduction in the technology and infrastructure groups.

Now, finally, the 5G race… AT&T is still in this race with its 5G Evolution service in more than 140 markets, covering nearly 100 million people with goals to cover over 400 markets by the end of the year. It’ll be interesting to see who crosses the finish line first in terms of bringing 5G to the market, as it could prove to be a major win in terms of market share.

Advertising

Advertising is now a big focus for AT&T, especially with the completion of AppNexus. With this acquisition and the increasing customer base of “cord-cutters”, AT&T will now be able to effectively direct advertisements to specific customers increasing the targeting accuracy of brands buying ad space. At this time, AT&T is uniquely positioned to disrupt the ad industry with 170 million direct-to-customer relationships across its wireless video and broadband business, creating a vast marketplace for AT&T to advertise to. Brian Lesser, CEO of AT&T Advertising and Analytics, puts it simply on the Q2 2018 earnings call,

“In our view, successful ad marketplaces must have two key assets: number one, its premium content. Sports, news, original programming, we love our position with Turner content along with the scaled portfolio of ad inventory. Number two is distribution. Customers dictate how and where they consume content. Likewise, a relevant ad marketplace must be able to reach customers where they are, whether it's a 50-foot screen in a theater or a 3-inch screen in your pocket.”

These two key assets, in combination with their massive customer base gives the acquisition of AppNexus the perfect entry to tie everything together. Without AppNexus, AT&T has already seen double-digit revenue growth, including a 16% growth in the second quarter. With the addition of this best-in-class ad technology platform, AT&T is expecting to see exceptional growth in this segment.

DOJ Appeal

After a long litigation in which the court ruled that AT&T acquiring Time Warner will not negatively affect the economy is resurfacing due to the Department of Justice’s appeal. As the appeal is definitely a point of worry, investors can be reassured that this will not be a lingering problem as the litigation is on a “fast track” time line and a decision needs to be rendered before February 2019. The Department of Justice appealed the case because they believe that this merger would “substantially lessen competition, based on an argument that the combined company would have increased bargaining leverage and drive up the prices that rival distributors pay for CNN, TNT, TBS, and other channels” (CNN).

AT&T and Time Warner reassured that they have no intention to raise prices as most of their revenues come from monthly subscription and advertisement which in turn would hurt them if they were to raise prices. Despite AT&T’s reassurance of their intentions, the Department of Justice believes that Judge Richard Leon does not have the proper economic background to make fair and educated decisions of the effects of this vertical merger despite his 172-page decision. Lastly, despite the Department of Justice’s point, AT&T’s General Counsel David McAtee said, “There is nothing in DOJ’s brief today that should disturb that decision.”

Conclusion

From what we have seen, the way AT&T has positioned itself through M&As creates great synergy within the company. It has great ambitions and visions to create the best unique customer experience. Randall Stephenson describes these ambitions and visions in the following quote, “you take these three elements, premium content, 170 million direct-to-consumer relationships and great ad technology and then you combine those with our high-speed networks, and we think all of this is a game changer.”

As of now, the Department of Justice is appealing the ruling on allowing AT&T to acquire Time Warner due to antitrust laws. A successful appeal of Time Warner could severely hurt the new business model of AT&T, but the executives do not seem to be worried by it, though it is still something to keep in mind when deciding to invest in AT&T or not.

Though the company is not a fast growing one, the potential for great returns at lower risk is there due to low valuation coupled with its high dividend yield. These factors make this a great investment for a conservative portfolio, and even an aggressive portfolio looking to hedge against its high-growth stocks assuming AT&T strategic positioning can stay with the acquisition of Time Warner.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.