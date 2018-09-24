Why I Don't Invest Directly In Real Estate

Yet, REITs have produced much stronger returns thanks to their scale advantage, better growth potential, more prudent approach and lower cost of illiquidity.

Why? Because I believe that REITs are most often the better choice for investors.

As a former private equity real estate investor who used to work for a +$100 million property investment firm, readers are often surprised to hear that I don't personally invest in real estate.

After all, if someone was to make property investments, it should be me. Without exaggeration, I have been in real estate literally since I was born. Being raised in a real estate focused family, I have been going from one construction site to another my whole childhood, and finally end up doing my first own real estate deal in Germany at the young age of 18 years old. Later managed to sell my first property at a small profit and went to work in the private equity world in Dallas, Texas.

Today, I am less and less excited about private market real estate. Rather, I prefer to invest in the shares of publicly traded REITs (VNQ) which then in turn take care of the property investments. I believe that REITs provide a superior way of investing in real estate for the great majority of people; and that in many cases, it is a mistake to invest in private real estate.

Introduction to REIT Investing

The term Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) was originated in 1960 by the United States Congress and has since been adopted around the world to describe a special tax-advantaged vehicle for collective real estate investments. The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) defines equity REITs as corporations that generate income through the collection of rent on, and from sales of, the properties they own for the long-term.

Just like mutual funds, they allow investors of all kinds to invest in real estate without actually having to go out and buy, manage and finance properties themselves. Besides, most REITs are publicly traded on a stock exchange and allow investors to participate in the ownership of large scale, well diversified real estate portfolios in the same way as investors would invest in any other industry - through the purchase of stocks. It provides a unique vehicle to gain exposure to real estate in a liquid and cost-efficient manner for even the very small individual investors. It may hence combine the positive attributes of stocks (liquidity and low transaction cost) with the benefits of real estate (stability of cash flow and high cash distributions).

Historical Performance of REITs

Despite having existed for over 50 years in the US, but it is only in the last 2 decades that they have really started to gain real momentum. Alone from 1992, the size of the US REIT industry increased from $16 Billion to over $1 trillion. This considerable increase in popularity of the asset class is the result of its long-term outperformance over most other asset classes including stocks, bonds and even private real estate.

Source

During the last 20-year period starting in 1998 and ending in July 2018, REITs have compounded an average annual return of about 11.50% or up to 300-400 basis point more than other broad US equity indices per year.

Research from EPRA also suggests that REITs outperformed private real estate investments on average:

Source

From 1977 until 2010, REITs returned over 12% per year according to EPRA. In comparison, private real estate investors returned between 6.4% and 8.7% per year on average depending on their underlying strategy. (Core, Core+, Value-add, Opportunistic)

This is a very surprising conclusion because if most private market real estate investors are unable to outperform REITs, why would anyone want to take the higher risk of private investments?

Private real estate has high illiquidity risk. They are very concentrated investments, as compared to diversified large REITs. Private real estate investors commonly use up to 60-80% leverage, as compared to just 30% for REITs on average. Private real estate investors must sign in on loans, often with personal liability, whereas REIT investors are protected from personal liability. It is much more work-intensive with constant worries about tenant problems, leaking roofs, broken toilets, and so on.

If the main reason why people invest in real estate is to generate higher returns than REITs, they appear to have failed at doing so, despite taking higher risk, and putting in what we like to call "sweat equity".

To us, this outcome is so surprise. In fact, REITs are meant to outperform, and we expect them to continue doing so in the long run.

Why REITs Outperform Real Estate in The Long Run

There are 4 main reasons why we believe that REITs have historically outperformed private real estate investors by a large margin:

REITs have a large-scale advantage. REITs can grow externally. Lower leverage and more prudent long-term approach. REIT investors avoid high cost of illiquidity

#1 REITs have a large-scale advantage

REITs are able to save costs at many levels, including interest expenses, property management and brokerage. Scale brings cost-efficiency, and the superior relationships of REITs give them a significant competitive advantage. Think of you walking into a bank to ask for a loan, versus a $10 billion REIT walking into the same bank. Who is likely to get the best terms on their financing? The cost savings of REITs can be massive.

Some studies find that REITs have up to 4% head start per year from cost savings compared to other direct property investments. From my experience working in private equity real estate, it is in most cases very difficult for private market investors to ever catch up to this advantage - causing them to underperform in the long run when accounting for all additional expenses and fees.

#2 REITs can grow externally

Another important advantage of the REIT structure as compared to private real estate investment is that REITs can create substantial value to investors by engaging in supplemental growth activities typically not available to private investors. REITs can generate external growth by raising additional equity and making accretive property acquisition, developments, engaging in joint ventures or even initiating new real estate related businesses. As long as the REIT is able to access capital at a lower cost than the achievable expected returns, there is an arbitrage profit that the existing REIT shareholders can profit from.

Example: REIT issues $50 million in new shares and adds $30 million in leverage for a blended average cost of capital of 6%. It then uses the capital to buy a property with an 8% cap rate. The result is a positive spread with immediate growth on a per share basis.

It boosts the growth rate of the REIT and its expected return potential, whereas private investors are generally limited to rent increases to grow cash flow. This is how REITs such as Realty income (O), National (NNN), STOR (STOR), EPR (EPR), IRM (IRM) and many other are commonly able to grow at 5-10% their cash flow per year.

Private investors are content with they can just keep up with the inflation.

#3 Lower leverage, more prudent long-term approach

Private investors are famous for taking way more risk than REITs. For instance, rental investors are often excited to show off the +15% cash-on-cash of their latest investment. What they forget to mention is that they achieve this high initial return by leveraging their property to the maximum with up to 80% leverage.

REITs on the other hand are much more prudent and hold only 30% leverage today - the lowest level in their history. They could take way more leverage to achieve higher immediate return, but they are smarter than that.

Leverage adds tremendous risk; and private investors seem to ignore it until it is too late. Just think 10 years back to when so many property investors lost it all due to excessive leverage. If you finance your property with 80% leverage, all it takes is a 20% drop in value to wipe you out. We all know that during the great financial crisis, many markets dropped by way more than that - putting so many landlords in negative equity and forcing them to return keys to lenders and take massive losses.

By taking a more prudent approach, REITs focus on sustaining value and outperforming private peers over the full market cycles. As Warren Buffett (who, by the way, invests in REITs) likes to put it: "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked."

#4 REIT investors avoid high cost of illiquidity

REITs also greatly reduce the cost of illiquidity as they can be freely traded on liquid markets at minimal transaction cost. In comparison, buying and selling a rental is very costly and time-consuming. It is common to pay somewhere between 5-10 percent of the purchase price in different fees and transaction costs when buying and/or selling a rental. It dilutes returns considerably for the investors who are essentially losing up to 10% on day one in fees alone when buying a rental. In comparison, REITs have already paid transaction costs and own a portfolio in which you can invest by buying shares, saving the real underlying cost of real estate transactions.

Bottom Line

REITs have historically outperformed real estate, with lower risk, less efforts demanded from investors, and greater liquidity. It is hard to beat an annual ~11.5% compounded return over 20 years with such a low-risk profile, and just 30% leverage on average. Private real estate has not been able to keep up with REITs in the past, and I do not expect it to do so in the future either.

I already hear the many comments from rental investors saying that they are able to earn higher cash flow by investing in rentals as compared to buying low yielding REITs such as American Tower (AMT), Simon Property Group ( SPG), PublicStorage ( PSA), or Prologis ( PLD) with 2-5% dividend yields.

But they ignore that they could easily earn higher yields with REITs if they adapted their investment strategy towards that goal.

If you enjoyed this article, scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name and choose "email alerts" to not miss my future articles on other REIT opportunities. Like the article and comment your thoughts below!

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Readers are expected to conduct their own due diligence or seek advice from a qualified professional.

At High Yield Landlord, our HYPO Portfolio is designed to generate high, sustainable and growing cash flow with an ~8% average dividend yield. We aim to hand-pick only the REITs offering the greatest return potential and have built a diversified portfolio of 16 positions. To gain access to our full portfolio holdings, along with real-time alerts on real estate opportunities along with regular market updates, join us today at High Yield Landlord with a 2-week free trial by clicking here. Become a "High Yield Landlord" With Our 7.6% Yielding Real Estate Portfolio The High Yield Landlord's monthly portfolio update is now out. Check it out while the free trial is still on. Limited time offer to ONLY 40 more members. First come, first served! We also recently launched an exclusive International real estate portfolio. For more info, click here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPR, IRM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.