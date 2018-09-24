Tesla Needs A Q3 Profit - It's Now Or Never

ZEV credit sales will surely be the biggest rabbit. Are there others?

But even at full production, Tesla will not be profitable. They’ll need to pull some rabbits out of the hat.

What will Q3 production be? I think the consensus view is correct.

The exponential growth story is over until a new Gigafactory is built.

Tesla has finally arrived at the end of the legendary Model 3 S-shaped ramp-up. I’ll discuss why this makes profitability imperative.

Why Profit Matters This Time

In the entire 15-year history of Tesla (TSLA), financial results have always taken a back seat to the story of exponential growth. Even though production of Model S has been flat for three years and Model X for two years, there has always been a way to spin “exponential growth.”

For the past year, all eyes have been on the S-shaped exponential rollout of the Model 3. It has transfixed the stare of analysts to the point where record losses in recent quarters have gone completely unmentioned at earnings calls.

But this quarter, the Model 3 ramp-up is finally approaching the dark blue end of Tesla’s S-curve depicted below.

(Source: Tesla.com)

Q3 is essentially the end of the road for “exponential growth.” With the Model 3 ramp-up, units sales grew 36% in Q2 and are expected to grow 94% (my estimate) in Q3. But for Q4, less than 10%.

Of course, the headlines can still point to year-over-year growth. But the quarterly gains are done until the Shanghai Gigafactory is completed. (Has anyone seen the 8-K for the factory deal? I may have missed it.)

The Proponent of the Exponent

In this article, I’m of course using the term “exponential” in the Tesla vernacular. Engineers like me are typically careful to use the term “exponential” only when the data is truly exponential. Not so with Mr. Musk, who is an unabashed proponent of the exponent.

Here’s a tally of the term “exponential” in recent conference calls. I look forward to an exponential increase in the third quarter call.

(Source: Tesla conference call transcripts on Seeking Alpha)

Is there a pot of gold at the end of the S-curve?

Here’s the billion dollar question. Now that full production capacity has arrived, will profitability arrive with it? The answer - it has to. If there is no profit at full production, there will be no multi-billion cash raise.

If profit doesn’t happen this quarter, it will never happen. ZEV credits have been hoarded. Inventory has been stockpiled. Premium models have been pulled ahead. No reservations needed. Cash customers preferred. Full Self Drive revenue will start to be recognized.

Never before has it been so important for Tesla to show strength in its income statement. The importance of the third quarter financials cannot be overstated.

Third quarter production and sales

We have better production information this quarter than ever before. Citing a reliable source familiar with Tesla’s production, Electrek reported:

According to the same source, Tesla produced about 53,000 vehicles including over 34,700 Model 3 vehicles in Q3 as of Friday [August 31].

The Electrek numbers extrapolate into quarterly production of 52,050 Model 3s and 27,450 Models S+X. These numbers compare well with Twitter member Skabooshka’s daily production that he observed in the first 38 days of the quarter.

My own method employs graphical analysis of customer-reported VIN data. It predicts production of 13,250 Model S and 14,750 Model X.

Model 3 is a little more tricky to analyze because of the erratic VIN sequencing. But the good news is that there are a lot of data points. Here’s an example of what I’m looking at when I plot VIN number versus delivery date:

(Data Source: VIN reports posted on the forums of Tesla Motors Club)

The equation shown on the plot is the straight-line fit calculated by Excel. It tells us that the average daily production rate in the quarter is 629, which works out to 4,400 per week and about 57,000 for the quarter.

Unfortunately for us plotters, Tesla has introduced some large gaps in the sequence. Most notably, the VINs jumped up from 75,000 to 96,000 almost overnight. To get a clearer picture, I compressed the data for VINs larger than 95,000. The resulting plot below shows a daily rate of 589, which translates to a weekly rate of 4,123 and about 53,000 for the quarter.

To further translate production numbers into sales numbers, one needs to estimate the net change to inventory and in-transit cars. Despite the enormous number of Model 3s in transit at the beginning of the quarter, I see little indication that the number is being reduced. In fact, the number in transit will likely increase. But being conservative, I’m predicting no net change.

For the Models S and X, it looks as if Tesla will overproduce by about 2,000 units, much as it did in Q1 and Q2. I’m seeing an explosion of inventory listings. Some incentives are being offered, but they’re not nearly as strong as they were a year ago. It won’t be enough to move them. I think the Model S is particularly in peril, as there is no longer a waiting list for North American Model 3s.

In summary, I expect these volumes in the third quarter.

Optimistic as these numbers might seem, they fall short of Musk’s statement in his September 7 company blog.

We are about to have the most amazing quarter in our history, building and delivering more than twice as many cars as we did last quarter.

Last quarter, Tesla produced 53,339 cars and delivered 40,740. This implies that Tesla will produce a minimum of 106,678 and deliver a minimum of 81,480.

Earnings Outlook – Rabbits Wanted

(Source: Author’s Estimates)

I took the sales numbers and plugged them into my quick earnings estimator. It shows a GAAP loss of $384 million. If a profit is to be had, Deepak Ahuja must reach deeply into that magic hat and produce some plump rabbits. Where might they be found?

ZEV Credit Sales

Of course, the largest rabbit in the hat is ZEV credit sales. SA Contributor John Petersen recently published an article estimating Tesla will have banked some $550 million in ZEV credits in the first three quarters of this year. Just by itself, a ZEV bonanza has the potential to push GAAP earnings into the black.

But the big question is whether there will be a buyer for the credits in Q3. ZEV demand was analyzed in detail by SA Contributor Jaberwock in this article. He examined the credit balances of all automakers in California and concluded the supply of ZEV credits in 2018 exceeded the demand by a factor of two.

Additional research was presented by Twitter member People’s Grain @ad8871. Like Jaberwock, he concludes that manufacturers have more than enough ZEV credits for 2018. He suggests that while it’s rather early to purchase credits for 2019, other OEMs may be enticed to do so if the price is attractive.

More importantly, People’s Grain discusses the fact that California is phasing out the TZEV credit, which is a type of credit earned by hybrid cars. Automakers will want to cash these in as soon as possible. And because there’s an oversupply today, companies such as Ford and GM will be looking to sell their excess.

Given a bound of zero to $550 million, how does one even make a prediction? I’ll stick with my previous estimate of $200 million. I think Tesla needs no less and will make prices attractive enough to sell them.

The Other Rabbits

In addition to ZEV credit sales, I see one-time Q3 windfalls coming from the items listed below. It could easily average $25 million per item.

Recognition of Full Self Drive features. Level 9 software began introducing these features in September. There is no doubt that Musk is expecting to recognize some of the Full Self Drive revenue in Q3. Repair cost for undeliverable cars will be deferred until Q4. There seems to be no attempt to clear out the storage lots. Repair cost for delivered cars will be deferred until Q4. Like the undeliverable cars, galactic part shortages will prevent Tesla from processing cars at the service centers this quarter. Foreign exchange windfall may again be huge. Last quarter, it improved the bottom line by $89 million.

Conclusion

Even at full production, Tesla’s business model will not support a GAAP profit. But with the aid of one-time revenue items, a single quarter profit is possible. And even with only ZEV credits, a non-GAAP profit is possible. That would be a huge beat, as the analysts are expecting a non-GAAP loss of 42 cents.

Two years ago, Tesla manufactured a pie-in-the-face GAAP profit using one-time tricks. Analysts and investors greeted the news with enthusiasm. But will they study the underlying financials more closely this time? Will they understand that the cream is being skimmed from the Model 3 orders? Will they understand how the reduction of federal income tax credit will affect future sales?

Will they understand, as detailed in this (still free) Seeking Alpha article, that Tesla is structurally bankrupt?

I’ll provide a more detailed earnings analysis after Tesla announces its official sales numbers in early October.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.