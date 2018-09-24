AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund: This 5.625% 'AAA' Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE

In this article, we want to shed light on a new Preferred Stock issued by AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ). Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product might not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it is definitely worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 497 filing by AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund. For a total of 4M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $100M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund 5.625% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (NYSE:NCV-A) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 5.625%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating but is rated an "AAA" by Fitch. NCV-A is callable as of 09/30/2023. Currently, the newly preferred stock trades at a price of $24.77 and has a 5.68% Current Yield and a 5.85% Yield-to-Call.

Here is what the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

As per Reuters:

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund, formerly AGIC Convertible & Income Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade. The Fund seeks to invest approximately 50% of its portfolio in convertibles, but determines its allocation based on changes in equity prices, changes in interest rates and other economic and market factors. The Fund invests in various sectors, such as technology, financials, consumer discretionary, healthcare, energy, consumer staples, publishing and printing, and telecom-wireline integrated and services. Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC is the investment manager of the Fund. Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC is the sub-advisor of the Fund.

Below you can see a price chart of the common stock, NCV:

Source: Tradingview.com

While the text above provides us with a stepping stone in terms of information about the fund, it means nothing without looking at some numbers:

Source: Cefdata.com

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

Recently, there was a preferred stock, issued by AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II, NCZ-A, which is considered to be almost one and the same with AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV). With a correlation of 96% and sharing the same holdings, it wouldn't be wrong to call them "brother funds." Here is the statistical data from our software:

Source: Author's software

Now, let's see more information about NCZ-A:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (NYSE:NCZ-A) have almost the same characteristics as NCV-A. It also pays a qualified fixed dividend, at a rate of 5.50%. and is also rated "AAA" by Fitch. Its call date is almost the same: 09/11/2018. With the current market price of $24.85, NCZ-A has a Yield-to-Worst of 5.53% and together with the 5.68% Yield-to-Worst of NCV-A, we may state that the two preferred stocks look quite good.

In addition, there are 5 Corporate Bonds, issued by the fund. However, because of the lack of more information, I can only present the following list:

Source: FINRA

Sector Comparison

The chart below contains all preferred stocks in the "Closed-End Fund - Debt" sector (according to Finviz.com) that pay a fixed dividend rate and has a par value of $25, by their Yield-to-Call and Current Yield.

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

All Investment Grade Preferred Stocks

The last chart contains all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, an investment grade rating and positive Yield-to-Call.

Source: Author's database

Take a closer look:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Asset Coverage Ratio

As per the 497 filing by AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (linked to above):

Under the 1940 Act, the Fund is not permitted to issue preferred shares (such as the Series A Preferred Shares) unless immediately after such issuance the Fund will have an asset coverage of at least 200% (or such other percentage as may in the future be specified in or under the 1940 Act as the minimum asset coverage for senior securities representing stock of a closed-end investment company as a condition of declaring distributions, purchases or redemptions of its stock). In general, the term "asset coverage" for this purpose means the ratio which the value of the total assets of the Fund, less all liabilities and indebtedness not represented by senior securities, bears to the aggregate amount of senior securities representing indebtedness of the Fund plus the aggregate of the involuntary liquidation preference of the preferred shares. The involuntary liquidation preference refers to the amount to which the preferred shares would be entitled on the involuntary liquidation of the Fund in preference to a security junior to them. The Fund also is not permitted to declare any cash dividend or other distribution on its common shares or purchase its common shares unless, at the time of such declaration or purchase, the Fund satisfies this 200% asset coverage requirement after deducting the amount of the dividend, distribution or purchase price, as applicable.

Use of Proceeds

Again, as per the 497 filing by AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund:

The net proceeds of the offering will be used to refinance outstanding indebtedness or other forms of leverage, potentially including amounts outstanding under the Fund's liquidity facility with State Street Bank and Trust Company and/or the Fund's existing ARPS, and/or to purchase additional portfolio securities in accordance with the Fund's investment objective and policies as set forth below. To the extent offering proceeds are used to refinance existing leverage, it is presently anticipated that the Fund will be able to deploy such net proceeds promptly after receipt by the Fund. To the extent offering proceeds are used to purchase additional portfolio securities, it is presently anticipated that the Fund will be able to deploy substantially all such net proceeds within 30 days after receipt by the Fund. The Fund anticipates using all or substantially all of the proceeds from any offering of Cumulative Preferred Shares to refinance existing leverage.

Addition to the S&P Preferred Stock Index

If the market capitalization of the newly issued preferred stock stays over $100M (market price has to be over $25), it is a potential addition to the S&P preferred stock index. Also, the average monthly volume of NCV-A for its previous six months on the NYSE has to be more than 250,000 per month. It would be eligible to be included in the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index with fewer than six months of trading history if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.

Conclusion

An "AAA" rated preferred stock is not something typical for the preferred stocks world. As they are mostly rated by Standard & Poor's, the highest rating we can see is "BBB+," not even an "A." So an "AAA" preferred stock, yielding 5.625%, is an opportunity that one must not miss. Together with NCZ-A, that is almost the same, but yielding 5.50%. I'm strongly recommending these two securities.

Trade With Beta Coverage of Initial Public Offerings is only one segment of our marketplace. For early access to such research and other more in-depth investment ideas, I invite you to join us at Trade With Beta.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.