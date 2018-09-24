Can Silver's Increased Demand Boost Gold?

With gold and silver prices coming off yearly lows, now is the time to look for signs of increasing demand for the metals on the part of bargain hunters. As we’ll see in today’s commentary, silver bullion coin investors have definitely shown a growing hunger of accumulating the beaten-down white metal. Retail gold bullion investors, however, haven’t yet shown this same level of interest for buying gold. Here I’ll explain that while this lack of demand will likely be a near-term headwind for gold, there are still plenty of reasons for expecting an improvement in demand for yellow metal in the coming weeks.

With silver prices down about 19% for the year to date, one would think that retail investors would have no interest in the underperforming white metal. That assumption would be wrong, though, according to recent data from the U.S. Mint. As it turns out, the sharp drop in silver prices since April has attracted bargain hunters and has resulted in a temporary sellout of 2018 American Silver Eagle bullion coins at the Mint.

Earlier this month, the Mint announced that it intends to produce more silver coins in order to keep up with increased demand. As of August, the latest month for which figures are available, Silver Eagle sales totaled 10.275 million ounces for the year to date.

According to Edmund Moy, former director of the U.S. Mint, Silver Eagle sales peaked at 47 million ounces in 2015, but 2018 sales are still above the 10 million-ounce yearly totals which were common before the credit crisis. He told MarketWatch that he anticipates 2018 sales to total “11 or 12 million ounces.”

Another likely reason for the August increase in silver demand is the recent spike in the gold/silver ratio. We’ve examined this important ratio in past reports and have seen that whenever it exceeds the 80.00 level it normally results in increased buying of silver which tends to lift the silver price. The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 83.66 as of this writing. This is well above the long-term average and suggests that silver is significantly undervalued relative to gold.

Should gold investors be encouraged by the increase in demand for silver bullion coins? If there were a similar demand for gold coins the answer would be an emphatic “yes”! However, sales totals from the U.S. Mint don’t reflect a comparable increase in demand for the yellow metal among retail buyers. Mint figures show that in August, sales of American Eagle gold coins fell to a four-month low. According to Kitco, “21,500 ounces of gold in various denomination was sold, a decline of 38% from July, which was the strong performance since the start of the year.” For the year to date, the Mint has sold 177,000 ounces of gold, a 19% decrease compared to the year-ago period. Thus, we have one indication that demand for physical gold hasn’t increased despite the sharp drop in the gold price.

This doesn’t mean that gold investors should completely lose heart, however. There is still plenty to support a gold turnaround attempt this fall, including improving gold mining stock internal momentum, a weakening dollar index, and a diminution of selling pressure in emerging market stocks. We examined each of these factors individually in the previous commentary on Friday. The most important of these factors in terms of supporting a gold price turnaround are a weak dollar and rising gold stock momentum. Gold mining stock prices typically lead the physical metal, and the latest bottoming attempt in the PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU), unlike the previous bottoming attempt in August, looks like it has legs.

As we’ve talked about in recent commentaries, the bullish reversal in the internal momentum profile for the actively traded gold mining and exploration stocks has been partly responsible for the XAU’s recent turnaround attempt. The upside reversal in the 4-week rate of change (momentum) for the new highs-new lows in the 50 most actively traded gold shares is the basis for this optimism. This indicator reflects the near-term path of least resistance for the gold mining stocks based on the assumption that the new highs and lows show the incremental demand for gold-related equities.

Not only have the beaten-down mining stocks gotten a much needed lift from the momentum reversal, but even the bullion price should eventually benefit from the improvement in the miners. This is based on the historical tendency for an extended rally in the gold mining stocks to lead rallies in the physical gold price.

Also supportive of a gold turnaround attempt in coming weeks is the U.S. dollar index (DXY). It has several months since I could make this statement, but finally the dollar is showing some immediate-term weakness. Below is the daily DXY graph in relation to the widely followed and psychologically significant 50-day moving average. As long as the dollar index remains under its 50-day MA, its immediate trend will be subject to question which should give gold buyers a leg to stand on. With gold’s currency component no longer providing a major headwind, gold buyers should have an easier time in regaining control of the immediate-term (1-4 week) trend.

All that’s needed for gold to confirm an immediate-term bottom is a 2-day higher close above the 15-day moving average, which is the basis of my technical trading discipline for gold. This hasn’t happened yet, but the gold bulls still have a fighting chance this week based on the dollar’s recent weakness.

The iShares Gold Trust (IAU), my favorite gold ETF, finished below its 15-day MA on Friday but isn’t far below the $11.60 level. You may recall from our previous discussions that the $11.60 level is the pivotal high from the Aug. 25 session. This serves as IAU’s highest closing price in the last five weeks since its bottoming attempt first began. A close above $11.60 would technically confirm a bottom for IAU based on my trading discipline. It would also likely serve as a catalyst for additional covering of the huge short interest which has built up in the gold market in recent months.

In summary, while there has been a decisive increase in silver demand, gold buyers haven’t yet shown the same level of interest in the yellow metal. However, based on the above discussion gold has more positive technical and fundamental factors in its favor since April. Most important of all these factors is the U.S. dollar index, which is showing signs of weakening. As long as the dollar index remains under its 50-day moving average, it should assist the gold bulls in their latest attempt at regaining control of the metal’s immediate-term trend.

Strategically, no action need be taken among gold investors just yet but we are inches away from another immediate-term buy signal. All that is required for a renewed entry signal is for the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) to close above the $11.60 level. This in turn would complete an immediate-term bottom signal per the rules of my trading discipline. For now I recommend that investors remain in cash.

