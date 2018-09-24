Is Foot Locker Still Threatened By Amazon?

Image Credit: Bloomberg (Michael Nagle).

Investment Thesis

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) has been lately an investor favorite for strong comps growth and increasing operational and product margins. The company is positioned to benefit from the great performance of sportswear companies like Nike (NYSE: NKE). However, its stock traded at a big discount to this brand. I believe this was due to the stock underperformance attributed to the lackluster performance of the US retail industry.

Historically, FL has seen disappointing numbers in the early parts of 2017, sales fell by 1.7 % and comparable-store sales (or comps) were 3.7% lower compared to the first six months of 2016 (Source: Coresight Research "Misses On Comps"). Hence, profit margins and earnings are pressured. Management blamed it on the fewer product innovations. Although I believe this will only be temporary. FL has taken a proactive stance to mitigate this competitive threat from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), through cost reductions, more focused communications with vendors and a wider online presence.

Source: Deutsche Bank (“#APPROVED: Reiterate Buy Post Meetings Management”).

FL finds itself in a peculiarly vulnerable position as a result of its heavy reliance on a major supplier which is obviously NKE. Analysts have noted that the company is, “multiple times” more productive in terms of sales per square foot in stores, than peers like Finish Line or Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS). But the dilemma ahead is that NKE has already agreed to sell its shoes on AMZN.

Let’s find out if FL can outsmart AMZN and other online retailers. We’ll also examine if the company would stagnate in less innovative products and determine if demand would prove to be strong in the near term.

Earnings Review

Based on company filings, FL reported sales of $2.03 billion in the first quarter of 2018, up 1.2% year-on-year and above the $1.96 billion consensus estimate. Sales however declined by 1.5% when the impact of forex is not factored in. The weaker US dollar contributed about $55 million to total sales.

FL advanced to towards a longer-term turnaround when revenue rose by 4.8% to $1.78 million in the second quarter of 2018. The company experienced lower markdowns in the U.S., which offset promotions in the international markets. As a result, gross profit margin widened by 60 basis points to 30.2% attributed to improvements in merchandise margin.

Barclays (NYSE: BCS) (“Running in the Right Direction”) noted that these numbers are still weak for the near-term horizon. The company was able to meet its guidance but a “major inflection point” is on the horizon. Hence, they are buying on the weakness at this point.

Store traffic was down in the low single digits. Stores posted 3.1% comps store sales, while comps for the direct-to-customer (D2C) channel were essentially flat. D2C was 13.9% of total sales in the fourth quarter, flat year over year. February comps were down in the high single digits, March benefited from the shift in the timing of Easter and comps were slightly positive. However, April was hurt by the shift and was down low single digits.

Meanwhile, inventory contracted by 2.8% year-on-year, reflecting the retailer’s disciplined approach and enhancing the flow of product innovation. Analysts expect this trend should continue in the second half of 2018 (Foot Locker, company filings).

As comp store sales would potentially turn positive in a span of two quarters. It could significantly accelerate going forward given cleaner inventory levels and product innovations. I noted that the weak comp store sales were only the result of lower merchandise rate which was primarily due to higher markdowns to proactively manage inventory and clear out slower-moving styles.

Going forward, I believe as FL would achieve a cleaner merchandise inventory. The management can focus more on the optimal flow of improved and premium products, with increasing breadth and depth in the most sought-after styles from its key vendors.

Source: Deutsche Bank (“#APPROVED: Reiterate Buy Post Meetings Management”).

Overall, the footwear segment showed a sequential improvement driven by enhanced trends in basketball. The basketball footwear saw better sell-through in Jordan Retro and Vans (casual). There is a continuing growth trend in the running segment driven by an influx of new innovative platforms from Adidas (OTCMKTS: OTCQX:ADDYY) and NKE. Lastly, average selling prices (NYSE:ASP) were up, while sold units were down.

Brush with Amazon

According to recent analyst notes, the intense rivalry with AMZN allowed the online retail giant to hold its own share of the athletic shoe market quite well. Based on the 2017 survey report of UBS, more US consumers prefer to purchase NKE on AMZN (13 %) than FL (9 %). This was a significant change from 2016 (1H16: AMZN 10%, FL 14%). NKE is one of the most purchased apparel brands in AMZN. However, some unauthorized third-party sellers may have pushed it to sell direct through the channel to gain more control over sales. (CNBC, “More people are now buying Nike sportswear on Amazon than at Foot Locker”)

FL is up for the challenge since it is the top retailer of NKE brand in the U.S. They are positioned to grow sales. FL is best positioned to benefit from innovative products from vendors given its dominant market share in the $100+ and $150+ range priced sneakers.

As of the second quarter this year, FL has an arsenal of 3,354 stores located in 23 countries in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. Not to mention, it has 62 franchise locations that are profitably operating in South Kora and the Middle East. Some 15 franchised Runners Point outlets are found in Germany.

Based on the report by BCS ("Takeaways from Two Days with CEO"):

“FL’s operating margin is well positioned to improve given the depth of good product increases and the optimism brought by its longer-term supply chain initiatives”.

Store Count Projection

Source: (Deutsche Bank, “#Approved; Reiterate Buy Post Meetings with Management”)

The company's store fleet has been well managed in the US for some time now as management has been trimming underperforming locations over the last 10 years. This year, FL plans to open a total of 40 stores but will be closing 110. The company is testing some off-mall formats given the deterioration of malls (approximately 15% of US stores are off-mall).

FL has indicated that its customers still want to be able to shop in their neighborhood as in-store experiences remain important to them along with the fact that a fair amount of transactions are done in cash. (Deutsche Bank, “#Approved; Reiterate Buy Post Meetings with Management”).

Changing Consumer Taste

Given influencers and the social media, FL is seeing trends in consumer behavior change more rapidly than ever before. A bright spot was apparel which showed increases across the board in both ASPs and units driven by premium brand assortments from ADDYY, NKE and the resurgence of 90s brands such as Fila (BIT: FILA) and Champion.

Athletic apparel sales of FL pushed the stocks of suppliers like NKE and Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) to record highs thanks to the fashion trend, “athleisure”. Workout-style clothes have become more acceptable as casual wear. That trend has also favored sales of sneakers, FL's core product. The company has a 45% share of the market for basketball shoes. This segment tends to be expensive and high-margin, from which the company derives half of its sales.

Fast Product Cycle

FL shifted its product portfolio to product innovations with the faster cycle like Adidas Stan Smith and Superstar trends. ADDYY remains strong with The Boost. Although it is still not available in commercial quantities in the market. Recent NKE innovation (Air Vapormax, Epic React Flyknit) took up a big share of consumers but has not significantly driven FL earnings given restricted quantities so far.

Basketball reignited customer demand through Kyrie 4 and Lebron Watch. Brand Jordan was called out as stronger now since distribution has been cleaned up.

I believe that FL will succeed in recent product innovations. It is an industry leader in “differentiated retail” ever since the rollout of House of Hoops (now with 200+ store outlets). In addition, industry consolidation should also support FL as fewer and better competitors are less likely to create broader markdown pressures.

Enhancing Shareholder Value

The company approved a three-year share repurchase program in February last year worth $1 billion. The repurchase amount is up about 66.7% from the prior level of $600 million. It was successfully completed last year and extended this year. The repurchase program already marked the third consecutive year in which the company has increased the value of its share buyback program.

FL hiked its quarterly dividend by 13.6% to $25. This brought the annual dividend to $1.00. This marked the company’s fifth consecutive annual dividend increase as it continues to progress with its strategy of paying a regular dividend and increasing it at feasible intervals. (Footlocker, company filings).

Stock Valuation Analysis

Based on the valuation done by BCS, shares of FL are trading at 11.7X its 2018 EPS estimate of $4.55 and 10.6X their 2019 EPS estimate of $5.00.

BCS believes that FL could reach $8.4 billion in revenue. Net income compounded annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) would reach 4.8% in 2020. This figure represents an earnings CAGR of around 9.5%, without considering the share repurchases that could lead to additional low to mid-single digit benefit to annual EPS growth. Hence, this is justified given additional growth levers in the current investment story of FL which were not as relevant in prior years. (Barclays, “Bears Left Shoeless”).

I'm cautious that vendors selling products directly on AMZN are an imminent threat to traditional retailers like FL. Although I'm still confident that FL shares would be worth more than what it is trading at on Wall Street. This despite FL's comps growth flatlined. In addition, its shares have a strong upside potential given FL's new premium concepts, more particularly Puma Labs and House of Hoops that encourage customer traffic and thus bolster the company's EPS growth.

My Takeaway

Overall, earnings were stronger driven by better trends which saw better sell-through, the better outlook for comp store sales and increasing operational margins attributed to improving product innovations. The retailer could well expect a bigger comp store sales in the near term brought by its longer-term supply chain initiatives. The company also saw an increase in average selling prices throughout 2017 and until now, even though there was markdown pressure.

In my opinion, the competitive threat from AMZN has become mildly less of a concern. I believe many traditional retailers will have more flexibility to invest in product pricing. Aside from that, FL’s store fleet is well managed constantly adding up new store locations. Despite that store count dwindled historically, the company anticipates shifts in the product assortment along with an improving NKE business that would help boost store count. Furthermore, I believe shoe stores have fared the destructive attack of e-commerce better than the other bricks and mortar retailers. Simply because customers still value the opportunity to try on shoes before they make a purchase.

Cost reductions and strong vendor partnerships should continue to play a big role towards the company’s EPS growth. The company’s net income has the potential to grow organically without considering the share repurchases that could contribute to additional yearly EPS growth. FL continues to provide customers with differentiated experiences by focusing on brands with faster cycles, which has also become increasingly important, as expectations from customers are now at much higher levels.

