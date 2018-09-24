Crypto Stability: Tether And The Rest

Stablecoins link their value to a monetary asset, but do so utilizing the capabilities of the blockchain.

So-called stablecoins have been in the news lately as new coins pop up in the U.S. and abroad.

Stablecoins suddenly seem to be all the rage in crypto. Might that have to do with the bear market and near-collapse of several altcoins? Likely, yes. In what seems to be a lesson-learned situation, the powers that be in the crypto-verse are turning their attention to stablecoins. This comes after the market's most known and valuable stablecoin, Tether, has bore the brunt of scorn and critique.

But, let's back up.

First, what's a stablecoin? A stablecoin is a blockchain token that's linked (or tether-ed, get it?) to another asset. In many cases, that's going to be a national-backed dollar. Tether (USDT-USD), for instance, is linked to the U.S. dollar and aligns its value to $1, no matter what's happening in the market.

Next year, Australia will get the first stablecoin to its dollar, and one is in the works for the Japanese Yen as well. This comes after Gemini, the exchange backed by the Winklevoss twins, was approved to launch its own stablecoin — the first regulated one of its kind — even after the SEC refused its Bitcoin (BTC-USD) ETF application.

Fine, but do we need stablecoins? The answer is yes, probably. Here's what the creators of the DAI stablecoin say about it:

"Stablecoins are what allow us to fully realize the promise of blockchain technology. Any application which requires a low threshold of volatility to be viable on a blockchain, consumer loans for example, simply cannot be denominated in a currency which fluctuates 10%–20% in a day, like bitcoin and ether. If you’re using bitcoin to send a remittance from one country to another, there’s a good chance that the price movement over the period of one block confirmation (how long it takes the blockchain to include your transaction) will be larger than the fees charged by Western Union or PayPal."

Indeed, this makes sense. Certainly some businesses have balked at the idea of accepting BTC or ETH for fear or massive changes in price. A small to medium sized business just can't take the risk that the asset it exchanged goods for saw a 15% swing downward in a single week. And large enterprises with shareholders aren't going to risk it either. So stablecoins seem to present at least one answer for that.

In that way, stablecoins can work as a counter to BTC — which benefits both sides of this equation. Stablecoins can be traded to and from BTC but also into altcoins or other blockchain-based investment vehicles. This allows investors not to worry about BTC volatility in making separate investments. It also could prevent something like the the ETH sell-off we've seen from ICOs collecting millions of ETH for project funding and then needing to sell those off as ETH prices slip.

On the flip side, it allows BTC to become a store of value, an asset put aside and secured by holders. It removes the burden of BTC needing to be a vehicle for consumer spending, allowing coins like Tether, DAI, or GUSD to take that part. And GUSD can be easily translated to USD as its directly tied to its value, but comes with all the benefits of blockchain (immutability, triple-entry accounting, etc.)



But, what a minute! Don't we not like Tether? Hasn't Tether caused the Bitcoin crash and bear market of 2018? Wasn't it propping up trading prices and volumes when millions of USDT were magically "printed?"

Well, yes, but it's complicated. There have been reports of Tether's USDT printing that have raised a serious controversy in the cryptoverse. The lack of transparency into Tether's business operations as well as the lack of what has been deemed to be a proper accounting audit of its back-up funds haven't given it a stellar reputation. Some have looked at USDT printing and linked it to inflation of BTC price (and the market), but a new report from a University of Queensland Business School professor debunks that idea.

According to that report:

“We find no empirical evidence supporting the notion that Tether grants cause subsequent Bitcoin returns to rise on a daily basis. In fact, when we examine the Bitcoin return equation of our VAR model, none of the lagged variables impacts Bitcoin returns. This suggests Bitcoin returns are showing greater signs of market efficiency than previously studied on older datasets.”

The report did notice patterns of USDT printing linking to BTC price increases, but it argued that these were short term and price support outlasted the time of influence from the new Tether in the market.

The jury is still out here. But what that means is that new stablecoins have an opportunity to better Tether and bring their own use cases, back-up methods, and innovation to the market.

To that end, new stablecoins are seeking to enhance their own stability too. Instead of simply backing coins up to dollars, others are looking into asset diversification to back up the "market cap" of its stablecoins. In addition, and potentially learning from Tether's road so far, ones like Rockz are submitting to monthly audits to prove backed-up funds are secure.

While teams tweak their coins, and Tether continues to sit in the in the top 10 in market cap, many are looking for these stablecoins to solve market inefficiencies and reduce volatility for adoption.

As Kain Warwick, founder of a decentralized autonomous organization called Havven which oversees a stablecoin called nUSD, said:

“If the blockchain ecosystem is to continue expanding, the friction of only being able to transact with volatile currencies must be resolved."

On the investment side, stablecoins present traders the opportunity to hold a stable asset while the market reacts. Instead of shorting an altcoin that doesn't currently have a proper shorting option, these coins enter the picture. Additionally, they could be interesting assets to add into a mix of an ever confusing tax system around cryptocurrencies.

But that all remains to be seen. The first step is seeing these enter the market and provide the stability promised. And as the entire market and sphere pushes towards adoption, these may be the trailblazers, while BTC, ETH, and other coins sit in wallets as long-term investments to be turned into stablecoins when its time to spend, buy, trade, or invest in physical assets.

Bitcoin may have come down from the stratosphere, but there’s still an abundance of opportunities in cryptocurrencies. At the Coin Agora, our focus is on altcoins - the smaller cap cryptos that have massive potential to disrupt business ecosystems. Invest with us for your chance to get in on the ground floor. Our mission is to help you find small, new and growing coins and reap rich returns. Let us help you cut through the noise and find winners - join the Coin Agora community today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC-USD, ETH-USD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.