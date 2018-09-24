1-800-Flowers.Com: Look Forward Or Backward?

There are some levers to pull, and the story still can work, but I'm on the sidelines for now.

FLWS is pointing to FY20 and FY21 as growth years after investments - but even assuming those targets are hit, the question is whether valuation is cheap enough below $12.

The concern with 1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS) is pretty simple at this point. The economy has strengthened over the past few years, and rival FTD Companies (FTD) has been a downright mess. FLWS' own Harry & David gift basket unit has performed well. And yet even in such a beneficial environment, FLWS simply can't grow profits.

Adjusted EBITDA was $80.7 million in FY15. The figure came in at $78.9 million in FY18 (ending July 1) - after guidance was cut twice and then missed again in Q4. Management is projecting essentially zero growth in FY19, too, with a guided range of $77.5-$80 million basically bracketing FY18 results.

There are some mitigating factors here, including the sale of the Fannie May chocolate business, an execution slip-up this past year, and increased investments in FY19. FLWS management still sees growth coming down the line - and in fact, seems quite excited about the next few years, and for good reason. Investors have given FLWS some leeway: the stock still is up 26% over the past year.

The story here still can play out, and the company has some levers to pull going forward. But the core question even after the pullback is whether even targeted out-year growth is good enough - and what kind of upside FLWS can drive even if all goes as planned.

Q4 Earnings and FY19 Guidance

There's not a lot of news in the Q4 numbers themselves. Q4 typically sees some seasonal weakness, and the shift of Easter out of Q4 this year and last year's sale of Fannie May impacted the comparison in the gourmet foods & gift businesses. Headline numbers seemed reasonably strong relative to Street expectations, anyway, with an adjusted loss of $0.12 a penny better than consensus and revenue coming in a point or so better (-4% Y/Y vs consensus of ~-5%). Consolidated revenue actually rose about 1.7% y/y ex-Fannie May, completing a strong second half print of +5.8% on that basis.

The good news here is that FLWS' performance strengthened as the year went on, in both the 1-800-Flowers.com brand and in Harry & David, an increasingly important part of the bull case. And from my perspective, the biggest highlight in the quarter came from the company's BloomNet wire service. Revenue in that segment grew 12.6% year-over-year. CEO Chris McCann noted on the Q4 conference call that the business was taking market share - and at least some, and likely most, of that is coming from FTD. During a call I had with CFO Bill Shea and VP of Investor Relations Joe Pititto, Shea confirmed that FLWS saw a real opportunity to take wire service business from FTD. First, FLWS can take more orders from florists (which already appears to be happening) - and then it can try to move entire shops onto BloomNet. Given that the florist market appears to be shrinking, market share gains are pretty much the only way to growth.

With FTD in disarray at the moment - its Q2 revenue was down 8%+, and the company just tossed its CEO six months after releasing a detailed plan for a multi-year turnaround - there's a clear opportunity for FLWS in the near term to take share both in wire service and in the consumer businesses. (A brief note here: I'm long FTD, having turned from bear to bull in April for reasons I detailed back in April. It's obviously an unsuccessful trade so far, but one that didn't assume an immediate turnaround by FTD, weakness at FLWS, or that the position was anything other but high-risk.) McCann repeatedly, if indirectly, referred to that opportunity by citing coming investments designed to "take advantage of market conditions".

The problem - or so it would seem given a 20%+ decline from pre-earnings highs - is those investments, and their impact on FY19 guidance. Revenue is guided to increase 5-7% next year - a nice acceleration from the 3.7% and 3.1% adjusted figures in the last two years. But Adjusted EBITDA is guided to $77-$80 million, against $78.9 million in FY18. Non-GAAP EPS is projected to come in at $0.38-$0.42 against $0.44 adjusted the year before - well below what was a consensus of $0.55 a year ago. And the reaction to the disappointing guidance isn't just a matter of the market focusing on near-term results.

When, Exactly, Does Profit Growth Arrive?

Thank you. That’s helpful. And then -- so thinking longer term here, I mean FTD has been having problems for a couple of years now. It just hasn't been all of a sudden, it's been a gradual deterioration of their business. And if you look back at your FY16 EBITDA, I think you did about $86 million of FY16 EBITDA. And here we are next year expecting 7% to 10% lower than that, a couple of years later, three years later your EBITDA is about 7% to 10% lower than a few years ago. So granted your top line growth is accelerating pretty steadily, so that’s good, but it strikes me that you're spending more to get that top line growth. So you’re getting the growth, but your profitability is deteriorating... So can you just comment on the connection between top line growth and profitability?

That question came from D.A. Davidson's Linda Bolton-Weiser on the Q4 call - and it's the same question that ran through my head immediately after reviewing the quarter. On the Q4 call, CFO Bill Shea pointed to a bonus catch-up (which should have a high-single-digit million impact) as impacting FY19 guidance. McCann added that "it's an opportune time for us to increase our investment spend" given the "competitive landscape" and a strong economy. Those investments are in the mid-single-digit range in terms of millions of dollars - and yet adding another headwind to FY19 results, with ROI hopefully driving faster growth in FY20 and beyond.

I asked the same question as Bolton-Weiser on my call with management - and per the company, there are a number of factors that have hit growth of late and into FY19 beyond the combined ~$12-$14 million or so of investment spend and bonus catch-up. Margin deterioration at Fannie May provided a headwind before it was divested last year. Unsurprisingly, increased trucking rates have increased freight costs of late. Labor costs are rising, with Shea specifically calling out competition for workers with Amazon.com (AMZN) for workers at the company's facilities in central Ohio. A desperate FTD also has caused some pricing pressure over the last several quarters, including in the second half of FLWS' fiscal 2018.

Those pressures may not necessarily recede - but FLWS has some strategies in place to mitigate labor and freight pressure, in particular. Market share gains either in DTC or at BloomNet should drive strong revenue growth - and provide operating leverage at some point.

Those forward-looking strategies, however, don't completely answer the backward-looking question. And while labor and freight headwinds, in particular, are understandable (and clearly hitting companies in a variety of industries across the country), they alone don't necessarily offset some of the tailwinds FLWS has had of late. The economy has grown for almost a decade - and appears to be close to booming now. FTD is a mess. The Harry & David acquisition has turned out to be a huge winner (and at a price of ~5x EBITDA, no less).

External factors are both helping and hurting 1-800-Flowers.com - but net/net, they seem to be strongly positive. FLWS has a damaged rival and a strong economy. In that context, is this growth profile good enough?

source: author from FLWS press releases. FY17 numbers exclude Fannie May ($1.2 million) as discontinued operations; previous periods include that business. FY19 figure is midpoint of guidance. FY20 and FY21 based on directional guidance from Q4 call

Looking Backward and Forward

FY16 EBITDA was $85.7 million. FY19 EBITDA, at the midpoint of guidance, is about 9% lower. Roughly half of the decline is coming from Fannie May, admittedly (and possibly more, assuming its EBITDA was higher in FY16 than at the time of sale, which appears to be the case. But the company still is looking at a 4% organic decline over three years at a time when the news should be good. And there were supposed to be $10 million (10 points-plus worth of growth) of Harry & David-related synergies coming after FY16, per the Q4 FY16 conference call. Management's targets suggest ~4% annual EBITDA growth over six years, with synergies apparently providing ~half of those increases.

There are some mitigating factors in terms of labor and freight inflation. Still, FTD, based on guidance, is expecting to lose nearly $80 million in EBITDA in two years. That flailing peer may be hitting FLWS on some fronts in terms of pricing and promotions - but surely its issues are helping in terms of market share (as already seen in BloomNet).

Meanwhile, the explanation about the bonus makes some sense as far as FY19 guidance goes - but highlights how disappointing FY18 truly was. Guidance for FY18 EBITDA was $90-$93 million coming out of Q1. Despite "a minimal payout" in terms of bonus, which in turn suggests a multi-million dollar benefit year-over-year, the company missed the low end of that guidance by over $11 million. Guidance was cut after Q2, cut again after Q3, and missed in Q4 (by $1.1 million). Q2 operational issues at Cheryl's Cookies cost about $4 million - but that's roughly one-third of the miss. CFO Shea cited transportation and healthcare costs on the Q4 call - but did FLWS err in projecting those expenses by a full $7 million? However the year played out, and why, it in turn raises the concern that out-year guidance - a path to "approach" $100 million by FY21 - might be overly optimistic.

The backward-looking question raised by Bolton-Weiser still isn't quite answered here - and that seems a problem for the bull case. That seems true for the analyst herself, who after the Q4 report maintained a 'neutral' rating on the stock with a $12.50 price target, about where the stock fell to in the post-earnings sell-off.

And the concern about multi-year growth does overshadow a pretty intriguing bull case. Looking forward, there is reason for optimism here. Market share gains are likely. The industry seems ripe for disruption - but there's really little evidence of any upstart competition. Harry & David is running on all cylinders. The Goodsey brand, launched last month, adds to the gifting business. A strong consumer economy should keep demand intact - and a weak rival should push more of that demand to FLWS. There's a nice path here for growth after FY19, and clear potential for an upside beat to initial guidance next year if FTD pulls back on spend and some of the company's initiatives around labor and freight bear some fruit.

Meanwhile, it's worth pointing out that FLWS, as a stock, has performed rather well over the past few years. In fact, an investor would be hard-pressed to find a direct single-industry pairs trade that's been more fruitful than long FLWS/short FTD:

FLWS data by YCharts

The news isn't all bad here - not by a long shot. 1-800-Flowers.com does have a nice opportunity in front of it. The questions are if it can capitalize better than it has over the past few years - and what the upside might be if it does.

Valuation and Upside

FLWS has an enterprise value of about $715 million at the moment - which, too, raises some concerns. Even management targets which suggest Adjusted EBITDA near $100 million in FY21 implies an EV/EBITDA multiple over 7x.

Whether that's an attractive multiple isn't easy to decipher at the moment. FLWS traded over 10x FY18 guidance - and probably ~9x+ FY19 expectations - not that long ago. But about 13 months ago, FLWS' EV/EBITDA multiple was closer to 6x. FTD traded in the mid-7x range early last year before a more gentle multi-year decline turned into an outright collapse.

I'm simply not sure 7x FY21 EBITDA is all that cheap - particularly for a business with some level of cyclical exposure in what, looking to FY21, would be year twelve (!) of an economic recovery. Nor do current multiples - 9x+ EBITDA, ~20x the midpoint of guided free cash flow - look notably attractive, even in the context of expected growth in FY20 and FY21. Give FLWS a 9x multiple on $100 million in FY21 EBITDA (which is probably ~$0.75 in EPS), and assume $200 million in net cash (up from a current $44M), and the stock gets to $17. That's 44% upside (13% annualized), which isn't bad, to be honest - but it's not exactly compelling. Nor I am convinced by either the 9x EBITDA or ~18x P/E and P/FCF multiples required, or that profits will hit $100 million by then.

From here, targets look potentially overaggressive given recent performance - and even if hit, don't necessarily imply much in the way of market-beating upside. There's not enough to short, for sure - and there is a path for FLWS to show bigger gains. Notably, the company is in the market for another acquisition after divesting Fannie May - and such a purchase probably could both fit nicely into existing overhead and potentially create some revenue synergies with other brands.

Again, this can work. But I can't shake the nagging feeling that 1-800-Flowers.com should be in a far stronger position right now - which in turn raises questions about where it might be 2-3 years from now, even with some external help. And I'm not sure there's much in the way of multiple expansion to make the case quite compelling enough. Admittedly, I've been wrong so far on both FLWS and FTD - but I don't see enough here to change my mind on FLWS just yet.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.