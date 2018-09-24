Expected Value Investing: Diving Deeper On Conatus

After providing an overview of the NASH cirrhosis market in my most recent article, I'm now planning on further analyzing Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNAT), the only company in the entire NASH space targeting decompensated liver cirrhosis. After providing an overview of Conatus' lead drug candidate emricasan and its clinical progress thus far, I'll provide and calculate the expected value of an investment in Conatus and use this figure to determine whether the company's potential return outweighs the risk of speculation.

Introducing Expected Value Investing

As my more frequent readers know, most of my long ideas are speculative biotech stocks which offer a lopsided risk-reward profile. To identify these picks, I perform an expected value analysis as part of my general due diligence. After making a series of assumptions regarding the stock's predicted clinical and financial performance, I am able to forecast potential valuations for the company for both a bull scenario (drug approval/positive data) and a bear scenario (CRL/negative data). Then, I assign probabilities to both scenarios and compute the expected value of an investment in the company.

Over the long term, I am confident that my expected value approach to investing is an effective method for generating sustained alpha. Granted, just because I have calculated that an investment should yield high expected value does not mean that the stock will perform - in the end, the stock's price is tied to the company's clinical progress. However, the expected value method can help investors pick potential big winners with uncharacteristically low downside. Going forward, I'm excited to present more of my ideas through the lens of expected value analysis.

Emricasan - Method Of Action

At present, doctors are unsure what exactly causes NASH to develop and progress in a patient. However, researchers have established a link between excessive apoptosis and NASH liver fibrosis and cirrhosis. Apoptosis is the process of genetically programmed cell death within the human body - when apoptosis occurs normally, old cells are killed off and absorbed by other cells through a process known as phagocytosis.

Excessive apoptosis is associated with several different degenerative diseases (NAFLD and NASH included), while insufficient apoptosis can lead to cancer. In the liver specifically, excessive cell apoptosis leads to an accumulation of apoptotic bodies and cells, which then promotes fibrosis and eventual cirrhosis of the liver.

Source: Regeneration Center of Thailand

Apoptosis is driven by proteins known as caspases. Research has shown that "caspase-3 and caspase-7 are activated by disease progression" of NASH and NAFLD; these caspases then cleave the protein cytokeratin-18 (CK18), creating a protein fragment called cCK18.

This fragment is a biomarker of apoptosis, and elevated levels of cCK18 have been associated with NAFLD, NASH, and Hepatitis C. Emricasan is a pan-caspase inhibitor - it works to curtail excessive caspase-3 and caspase-7 activity, slowing the abnormally high rate of apoptosis (the initial cause of disease). Importantly, emricasan has no negative effect on apoptosis or caspase activity in healthy patients.

Emricasan's Clinical Progress

As of now, emricasan has completed one Phase 2 clinical trial, entitled POLT-HCV-SVR. POLT-HCV-SVR tested emricasan's ability to achieve fibrosis reduction (measured using Ishak fibrosis score) in post-orthotopic liver transplant patients who had achieved a sustained virologic response following successful antiviral Hepatitis C therapy. Unfortunately, for Conatus, the trial produced a mixed data readout. However, emricasan still has ample opportunity to prove itself, as Conatus is also evaluating emricasan in three other ongoing Phase 2 trials for NASH fibrosis and cirrhosis.

POLT-HCV-SVR Results

In April, Conatus announced that emricasan had missed its primary endpoint of liver fibrosis reduction in the POLT-HCV-SVR trial. After having experienced a significant run-up in the weeks prior, Conatus' stock dropped by almost a third in just a day. The market's reaction was somewhat justified; though the data (shown below) was not overtly negative, the fact remains that emricasan is still very much unproven.

Source: Conatus Pharmaceuticals Investor Presentation

As the slide above shows, the study's data was somewhat skewed by emricasan's inability to have a positive effect on F6 fibrosis patients. However, as Conatus pointed out in its press release, emricasan demonstrated significant antifibrotic effects on F3-F5 patients - fibrosis reduction occurred in over 60% more patients treated with emricasan than with placebo.

Despite this positive spin, the fact that emricasan was not able to have a meaningful effect on patients with F6 fibrosis is certainly a cause of concern, given that emricasan is primarily targeting patients at the latest stages of cirrhosis. Given this mixed data, it is difficult to forecast how emricasan will perform going forward - the only thing left to do is wait.

Ongoing Clinical Trials

As I mentioned previously, Conatus is currently in the midst of three other Phase 2 trials for emricasan:

Source: Conatus Pharmaceuticals

ENCORE-PH's upcoming data readout represents Conatus' most immediate catalyst. The study's primary endpoint is hepatic venous pressure gradient (HVPG) reduction in NASH patients with several portal hypertension, and is evaluating emricasan's ability to treat patients with compensated cirrhosis. Though it was difficult to get an idea of emricasan's actual potential from the POLT-HCV-SVR data, I believe that ENCORE-PH will provide investors with more definitive answers.

Simply put, if emricasan fails to have a meaningful effect in reducing HVPG, it will be clear that the drug's clinical applicability is severely limited - and Conatus' stock price will reflect this. Additionally, poor performance in ENCORE-PH may also foreshadow to investors a less than positive readout for ENCORE-LF, Conatus' decompensated cirrhosis trial.

ENCORE-NF, which is expected to read out in the first half of next year, is Conatus' NASH fibrosis trial. This trial is Conatus' least important clinical trial, given the current overcrowded state of the NASH fibrosis market. As such, a positive readout for ENCORE-NF will likely not have a major effect on Conatus' clinical progress or stock price.

ENCORE-LF is Conatus' decompensated cirrhosis trial, and the results of this trial will have a major impact on the company's future. As a treatment for decompensated cirrhosis, emricasan's primary objective is to keep patients alive long enough for them to receive a potentially life-saving liver transplant. Thus, the primary endpoint of the trial is event-free survival at 240 weeks.

If the company can achieve success in treating decompensated cirrhosis, it will be alone in that market. For this reason, failure in previous trials would not necessarily spell complete doom for Conatus. If emricasan shows efficacy against decompensated cirrhosis alone, the company has a blockbuster drug on its hands. Obviously, however, there would be significant risk surrounding the company in such a situation.

Current Financial Health

For the time being, Conatus is in an excellent financial position. At Q2 earnings, the company reported a balance of $57.7M in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. Additionally, Conatus reported $13.5M in long-term debt and a net loss Q2 burn rate of $4.5M. At its current cash burn rate, management estimates that Conatus is funded through the end of 2019.

Additionally, per a collaboration and licensing agreement with Novartis (NASDAQ: NVS) signed in December 2016, Conatus will not have to bear any of the burden of funding any future Phase 3 trials. Under the terms of the agreement, Conatus received cash, milestone payments, and clinical trial funding; Novartis received an option for exclusive rights surrounding the global development and commercialization of emricasan.

In May 2017, Novartis announced that it had exercised its option. As a result, it is important to note for valuation purposes that Conatus now will only receive double-digit royalties on emricasan sales; the majority of revenue will pass to Novartis.

Expected Value Analysis

Valuation Assumptions

In order to determine the valuation of Conatus if emricasan is approved, I first must estimate the drug's peak annual sales. Per my segmentation of the total NASH market, the NASH decompensated cirrhosis market alone will be worth $5.46B in 2025. If Conatus can get emricasan approved by 2023, I believe that the combination of massive unmet demand and Novartis' support will allow emricasan to meet 75% of that demand in 2025, representing annual revenue of $4.10B.

Additionally, we must also consider emricasan's potential sales in the compensated cirrhosis market. Per my market segmentation, the compensated cirrhosis market will be worth $12.18B. If emricasan receives approval in 2023, it would potentially be the last entrant to that market behind Gilead's (NASDAQ: GILD) selonsertib and Galectin's (NASDAQ: GALT) GR-MD-02, assuming those two candidates are approved.

Nevertheless, the massive market size means that there would likely be enough room for all three companies to operate comfortably. As such, I would estimate that emricasan could secure around 12.5% of that market - $1.52B in annual sales. Given the saturation of the fibrosis market, I do not predict that emricasan will secure any meaningful amount of fibrosis sales. Overall, I predict that emricasan may be able to secure as much as $5.62B in sales by 2025.

Next, let's assume a 10% discount rate and find the present value of Conatus' potential 2025 sales - this yields a 2025 cash inflow of $2.88B. Though I believe emricasan may have potential for much greater sales by the end of the decade, I'll assume for the sake of conservatism and to allow a significant margin of safety for any potential investment in Conatus that this number represents peak sales. To arrive at a final valuation, I'll apply a conservative peak sales multiplier of 2x.

Per these calculations, Conatus' eventual potential valuation could be as high as $5.76B. If emricasan produces positive data in ENCORE-PH (or even ENCORE-LF), I would expect that the company's value might reasonably be calculated at one-fourth of that number - $1.44B. That being said, I would not expect Conatus to jump to that level immediately following a data readout - it will certainly take time for the company's stock to climb.

On the other hand, if Conatus fails to produce positive data in ENCORE-PH, I would expect that the company's valuation would be cut at least in half, possibly dropping to around $60-75M in market cap. That said, sell-offs following poor data readouts are often excessive; over time, Conatus' price would likely somewhat recover from that low.

Emricasan has demonstrated antifibrotic promise, but its effect on NASH cirrhosis - the drug's target market - is still unclear. I would thus assign the company a 35% probability of receiving a positive data readout in ENCORE-PH, and a 65% probability of mixed or negative data.

Expected Value Calculation

To make my calculations, I'll use the following probability assumptions (which I justified in the previous section):

55% chance ENCORE-PH produces mixed/negative readout and market cap drops to $75M

10% chance ENCORE-PH produces mixed/negative readout and market cap drops to $60M

35% chance ENCORE-PH produces positive readout readout and market cap rises to $1.44B

Expected Market Cap = (.55 x 75M) + (.10 x 60M) + (.35 x 1440M) = $551.2M

This expected market cap is over three times Conatus' current value, and as such, I believe it is reasonable to conclude that the company is underpriced relative to its potential. Obviously, this is a speculative play, but from an expected value perspective, it makes sense - Conatus has the potential to be a massive winner. To demonstrate just how wide the margin of safety on Conatus is, I'll modify my calculations to be even more conservative - I'll assume that:

60% chance ENCORE-PH produces mixed/negative readout and market cap drops to $75M

12.5% chance ENCORE-PH produces mixed/negative readout and market cap drops to $60M

27.5% chance ENCORE-PH produces positive readout readout and market cap rises to $1.00B

Expected Market Cap = (.60 x 75M) + (.125 x 60M) + (.275 x 1000M) = $327.5M.

Despite using a set of valuation assumptions which I would consider highly conservative, analysis predicts a 2x expected return. However, this analysis demonstrates that an investment in Conatus is still highly risky - there is not an enormous margin of safety if we use my second set of probability assumptions. Nevertheless, the high potential reward might justify investment for investors with a high risk tolerance.

Personally, I am more inclined to believe that my first set of assumptions in the expected value analysis above is closer to reality. In fact, I actually believe that emricasan may have higher than a 35% probability of producing positive data. However, I chose to perform my analysis through the lens of extreme conservatism, and Conatus held up to the test - the company offers a 2x expected return and a potential future valuation nearly six times higher than the company's current market cap.

Risks

Like any other clinical-stage biotech company, CNAT holds significant risk as an investment. The company's success depends almost entirely on emricasan and its trial results. Though the company is currently conducting three trials, the trials testing emricasan's effectiveness against NASH cirrhosis are the most important. Should these trials fail to achieve positive results, CNAT will likely be in a tight spot - even if emricasan performs well against NASH fibrosis, the intense competition in that space will make it quite difficult for CNAT to break into that segment of the market, even with the help of NVS.

Another major risk for most clinical-stage biotech companies is that the company may not be able to commercialize its drug once it manages to win approval. However, with its collaboration agreement with NVS, CNAT has managed to alleviate this risk substantially - that said, the risk is still present.

Conatus - High Risk, Higher Reward

Speculative biotech is about picking big winners and small losers, and I think Conatus fits that profile well. As I mentioned above, Conatus could drop by 50% if ENCORE-PH does not produce positive data, but I believe this risk is worth it for the multibagger potential the stock provides. In the end, investment in Conatus comes down to each investor's individual risk profile - hopefully, those who choose to take the plunge are rewarded.

Author's Note: If you liked this article and want to read more pharma ideas like it, click here to access my profile - then just click the big orange "Follow" button. Thanks, and good luck!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GALT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.