Aurinia And Voclosporin: Making A Difference In Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis

Disregarding diabetes and hypertension, primary FSGS is one of the leading glomerular diseases, accounting for 5% of adult and 12% of pediatric end-stage renal disease cases.

Due to the lack of viable alternatives and limited competition, voclosporin should have significant differentiation with the high pricing power.

Voclosporin as a first line therapy has been hypothesized to exert nephroprotective/anti-proteinuria benefits to positively impact clinical outcomes that should improve the quality of life.

Voclosporin is an immunosuppressive/anti-inflammatory investigative drug candidate in clinical trials for lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome as well as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, the focus of this article.

Investment Thesis

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) is a Canadian small-cap ($481M) biopharma that is establishing a name for itself in therapeutics for adult nephrotic diseases with the development of voclosporin (formerly ISA247), a calcineurin inhibitor and a structural analog of cyclosporin A. Voclosporin, the lead investigative drug candidate, is in Phase 3 clinical trial for lupus nephritis and in Phase 2 clinical trials for dry eye syndrome including focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, the focus of this article.

Voclosporin structurally and functionally differs from cyclosporin A. Voclosporin has been pharmacologically altered to exert a more potent and greater immunosuppressive efficacy and anti-inflammatory effects relative to cyclosporin A. Voclosporin also has reduced toxicity and more metabolic stability that accounts for its reduced variability in plasma concentration. These pharmacological differences underlie the efficacy of voclosporin.

FSGS is a glomerular disease histologically characterized by scarring (sclerosis) in scattered regions of the kidney, typically limited to one part of the glomerulus. FSGS represents a condition frequently associated with nephrotic syndrome (NS; edema, low blood albumin protein levels, hypertension and dyslipidemia). Although the etiology of FSGS is still incompletely understood, podocyte injury or loss has been associated with FSGS pathophysiology. Podocytes are epithelial cells that play an important role in maintaining normal glomerular structure and filter function.

In my opinion, an ideal drug candidate for FSGS should promote regression of the disease by positively regulating podocyte density to correct/revert underlying aberrant podocyte injury/loss, edema, glomerular inflammation and scarring, without adverse side effects. Equally important, any putative therapeutic agent must impede residual albuminuria/proteinuria and its ensuing renal and cardiovascular risk.

Aurinia has proposed voclosporin to be a novel and unique therapeutic approach to FSGS that may pharmacologically regress the underlying cause of FGSG to positively impact clinical outcomes. Specifically, Aurinia hypothesis is that voclosporin blocks T-cell mediated activation and immune responses to induce nephroprotective/anti-proteinuria benefits that stabilize the podocytes in the kidney to regress the progression of FSGS. This hypothesis is currently being tested in a 24-week proof-of-concept Phase 2 clinical trial. My assessment is that the validation of this hypothesis will make voclosporin an ideal drug for most FSGS patients and should get FDA endorsement.

All clinical trials are associated with significant risks including serious adverse events, negative clinical outcomes. Aurinia’s main risk is the Phase 3 trial in LN rather than FSGS or DES since the addressable market for LN is larger than FSGS. Furthermore, voclosporin is considered a viable anti-LN drug candidate and possibly one of the front-runners in anti-LN therapeutics.

It will definitely be strongly impacted by any potential clinical setback in the LN trial. Clinical setback in LN could lead to volatility in share price and also call into the question the scientific integrity of its only drug candidate, voclosporin. Its long-term valuation will be determined by the clinical outcome of voclosporin in the Phase 3 LN trial. Furthermore, approval of voclsoporin for FSGS will increase it growth and keep it competitive.

A first-line therapy that may stabilize podocyte to exert nephroprotective benefits make voclosporin a likely winner in my book. Voclosporin should have significant differentiation from its therapeutic peers, Chemocentryx’s CCX140-B and Retrophin’s sparsentan (discussed in depth in epilogue).

Market Assessment

Aurinia has multiple shots on goal. Typically, patients with rare diseases such as FSGS are an underserved population, making voclosporin's therapeutic prospect very encouraging given its hypothesis. The US renal data system suggests that FSGS affects approximately 80,000 patients in the U.S. and Europe, with 5,500-9,500 new cases each year. In the absence of effective therapeutic options, untreated FSGS leads to ESRD. Most patients with FSGS progress to total kidney failure over 5 to 20 years, whereas patients with an aggressive form of FSGS reach total kidney failure in 2 to 3 years.

My personal opinion is that Aurinia is undervalued for the following reasons: LN and FSGS can be associated with severe morbidity and likely death. The direct and indirect health and economic costs associated with these medical conditions are enormous due to the disabling effects of these diseases. If voclosporin is proven effective in halting or reversing the disabling effects of FSGS and LN, then Aurinia would have made a difference in humanity and hopefully reflected in its market cap. Beyond LN and FSGS, voclosporin could be clinically useful off label for other glomerular and sclerotic diseases

Aurinia’s scientific platform is strengthened by having Drs. Michael Hayden and George Milne, as board members. The appointment of Mr. Joseph Hagan, to the board also reinforces Aurinia’s regulatory and marketing preparations. Aurinia anticipates that upon regulatory approval, patent protection for voclosporin will be extended in the United States and certain other major markets, including Europe and Japan, until at least October 2027 under the Hatch-Waxman Act and comparable laws in other countries and until April 2028 with anticipated pediatric extension.

At the end of Q2 2019, Aurinia had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $150.2 million. Net cash used in operating activities was $12.3 million for Q2 2018 compared to $14.0 million for the Q2 2017. Aurinia has indicated that they have enough resources to fund the existing LN program and the NDA submission to the FDA, conduct the Phase 2 trials for FSGS and DES, and fund operations into 2020.

FSGS And Podocyte Depletion Hypothesis

According to the NIDDK/NIH and Nephcure Kidney International, FSGS represents a condition frequently associated with NS in adults and children in the US. A biopsy is required to differentiate FSGS from other NS conditions (Fig.1). For this reason, FSGS is merely a descriptive diagnosis and not a disease entity.

Fig. 1: Schematics of Normal (left) and FSGS (right) kidney (Nephcure Kidney International).

Podocytes are epithelial cells that play an important role in maintaining normal glomerular structure and filter function. FSGS develops after secondary or loss from unknown cause (idiopathic kidney disease or primary FSGS) or a known cause (secondary FSGS such as systemic disorder including diabetes, lupus or genetic abnormalities).

The podocyte depletion hypothesis has been proposed to describe the pathophysiological mechanism(s) that induce/trigger the development of FSGS and possibly other nephrotic glomerular/sclerotic diseases. Jefferson & Shankland hypothesized in text (and Fig. 2 below) that:

Whatever the initial insult to the glomerulus, the outcome depends on whether or not the normal mature podocytes are depleted. On the one hand, if as a result of glomerular injury podocytes are not depleted, then the glomerulus has the capacity to remodel and recover essentially normal structure and function. But, if significant podocyte depletion occurs, then the glomerulus (or that part of the glomerulus) will not recover its normal structure and function and when progressive podocyte depletion is allowed to occur over time, then this will be associated with progressive glomerulosclerosis leading to progressive loss of renal function culminating in ESRD.

Fig. 2: Podocyte hypothesis theory by Jefferson & Shankland (Adv Chronic Kidney Dis. 2014).

Clinically and pre-clinical models have both associated podocytes loss or injury with FSGS progression (Haas et. al. Am. J. Kidney Dis. 1995; Lehir et. al. Curr. Opin. Nephrol. Hypertens. 2007; Huber et. al. J. Clin. Inves. 2006; Fogo, Semin Nephrol. 2003; Lemley et. al. Kidney Int. 2002).

The Therapeutic Need

Currently, there are no FDA approved treatments for FSGS. Steroids or other immunosuppressive drugs such as calcineurin inhibitor, cyclosporin A (to reduce inflammation and albuminuria/proteinuria), diuretics and low salt diet (to control edema), angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs; to control blood pressure and lower albuminuria/proteinuria), statins (to lower cholesterol levels), healthy diet and exercise are recommended.

Although, oral steroid is the mainstay therapy for FSGS, they carry significant side effects rendering them intolerable to some patients and besides a high percentage of patients with FSGS acquire steroid resistance and do not respond to steroids. Other treatment options such as the immunosuppressant, cyclosporin A, while effective therapeutically in FSGS, is also associated with significant side effects, including hypertension, hyperlipidemia, neurotoxicity and new onset diabetes.

Despite the renal and cardiovascular protective effects of ARBs blockers and ACE inhibitors in alleviating some symptoms and slowing down damage to kidneys, high renal and cardiovascular risk still persist in these patients due to residual albuminuria/proteinuria (de Zeeuw, et. al. Kidney Int. 2004). For this reason, FSGS is still a leading cause of ESRD.

Scientific Rationale For Clinical Design

FSGS triggered by undetermined or idiopathic kidney disease is described as primary FSGS. On the other hand, secondary FSGS is initiated/triggered by systemic disorder including diabetes, lupus or genetic abnormalities. Since lupus is a trigger for FSGS and voclosporin demonstrated clinical benefits in Phase 2b LN clinical trial, the folks at Aurinia theorized that patients with primary FSGS may also benefit clinically from voclosporin in reducing proteinuria. Proteinuria reduction is considered the primary goal of treatment in FSGS and slowing its progressive course.

An open label Phase 2 study is currently recruiting patients with biopsy proven primary FSGS to assess the clinical benefits of voclosporin in suppressing proteinuria.

My Insight

Calcineurin inhibitor, voclosporin and cyclosporin A, are both associated with inhibiting IL-2 expression and T cell mediated activation and immune responses. Cyclosporin A appears effective in inducing remission but is associated with high relapse rates following discontinuation, most likely due to its metabolic instability that accounts for its variability in plasma concentration. However, the clinical efficacy of cyclosporin A in FSGS suggests an immune component to its pathophysiology as documented by increased IL-2 receptor expression on renal T cells. This finding bodes well for voclosporin in FSGS since pharmacologically it is a more stable and efficacious drug than cyclosporin A and also devoid of toxic side effects.

Considering the pathophysiological role of podocytes in glomerular diseases including FSGS, the podocyte is an attractive cell for drug targeting due largely to its presence on the epithelial surface of the glomeruli. In my opinion, an ideal drug candidate for FSGS should promote regression of the disease by positively regulating podocyte density to correct/revert underlying aberrant podocyte injury/loss, edema, glomerular inflammation and scarring, without adverse side effects. Significantly, any putative therapeutic agent must impede residual albuminuria/proteinuria and its ensuing renal and cardiovascular risk.

There are several questions that a voclosporin trial in FSGS should address. The 1st question is whether a potential reduction in proteinuria in FSGS patients by voclosporin will be associated with a reduction or halt the progression of FSGS. Regardless of the drug regimen, the ultimate objective is to prevent/delay/reverse the progression of renal damage associated with FSGS thereby avoiding ERSD and dialysis.

The 2nd question is can any therapeutic benefits seen with voclosporin be adequately measured by change in albuminuria/proteinuria? Specifically, will voclosporin regulate podocyte phenotype with regards to survival, differentiation, structural regulation, and cell signaling to provide renal protection (Meliambro et. al. J. Nephrol. Ther. 2013; Schönenberger et. al. Nephrol Dial Transplant, 2011).

The 3rd and final question is whether voclosporin, if administered as add-on in the presence of ACE inhibitors or ARB blockers, could further attenuate renal and cardiovascular risks due to the residual albuminuria/proteinuria typically seen in FSGS patients.

Epilogue

FSGS is a devastating disease without therapeutic options. Generally, patients with FSGS and kidney diseases are expected to incorporate lifestyle changes of diet modification and physical activity to limit the progression of the disease. Drug candidates, voclosporin (AUPH), ccx140-b (ChemoCentryx (CCXI)) and sparsentan (Retrophin (RTRX)) all have the potential to improve the life of patients with this disease.

What differentiates voclosporin from the aforementioned therapeutic peers? Voclosporin is in development as a first-line nephroprotective agent that is expected to suppress proteinuria and also stabilize podocyte to regress and/or halt the progression of FSGS. CCX140-B is a chemokine receptor antagonist in development as a second-line anti-proteinuria agent anticipated to stabilize podocyte to limit and/or halt the progression of FSGS. Retrophin’s Phase 3 drug candidate, sparsentan, is a dual-acting angiotensin receptor blocker and highly selective endothelin type A receptor antagonist that will improve proteinuria, but there is no evidence yet of podocyte stabilization.

My assessment is that to halt or regress the progression of FSGS, anti-proteinuria benefits must be associated with podocyte stabilization. FSGS is a podocytopathy and nephroprotective benefits without podocyte stabilization is a maintenance regimen that will only slow disease progression without treating the underlying causal pathogenic trigger. This is why I am thumbs up for voclosporin and CCX140B as first- and second-line agents, respectively.

As always, my articles are meant to facilitate your understanding. Readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. Please implement due diligence and invest wisely. If you have enjoyed reading this and other articles, please ‘like’ and ‘follow’.

