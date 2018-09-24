The Challenges Facing Goldman's New CEO

Finally, while it may be a little early to be talking about David Solomon’s successor as CEO, there is a time limit on the likely candidate.

David Solomon takes the reins of Goldman just as major FIGs are making significant moves into China. My opinion is that the firm is already lagging behind peers.

Revenue and profit stability will be a core priority. This will likely be done through expansion of the Marcus and investment management business lines.

And so, David Solomon is set to take over as Goldman Sachs' (GS) CEO next week. Amid the coverage of Lloyd Blankfein’s reign in the media, it’s worth remembering that his successor is facing some major challenges. I have highlighted four key priorities for David Solomon that will likely need to be addressed over the next five years:

Marcus

Investment management

China

Marty Chavez

Revenue and profit stability

It’s difficult to decipher a trend from Goldman Sachs’ revenues over the past five years. This is because the dominant driver – the institutional client services business – is volatile.

Quarterly revenues split into business segments. Units: $ billions. Source: Goldman Sachs investor relations

This translates into a similar story for operating profits. The ultimate result of the past five years is that both revenues and profits have remained roughly flat, with fluctuation in between.

Operating profits and the company-wide operating margin. Units: $ millions. Source: Goldman Sachs investor relations

As such, there are two key areas that will need to be built upon: the Marcus and investment management businesses.

Consumer banking - Marcus

The consumer banking business has grown very quickly. Having launched Marcus in 2016, loans originated hit $1bn in June 2017, $2.3bn by the end of 2017 and $4bn by 2Q18. In addition, retail deposits jumped from $15.4bn in 4Q17 to $23.2bn in 2Q18. This makes Marcus the fastest growing online lender in history.

This is only a small part of the consumer banking business – of which its bulge-bracket peers are much larger in – so there is certainly room for Goldman to continue to grow. The new CEO himself stated that Marcus may expand into mortgages, credit cards, auto loans and insurance. While a world away from relying on fixed income trading, it’s what modern-day Goldman Sachs needs.

In terms of revenue and profit stability, the investment and lending business is one of the most volatile business segments, but this should be diluted with the growth of Marcus over the coming few years.

Investment management

I believe a large acquisition will be needed to boost the investment management business. As I discussed last week, by increasing the proportion of revenues generated by the investment management business, revenues and profit can become less volatile. As a point of comparison, of Goldman’s four business lines, investment banking has the second-lowest revenue volatility.

QoQ revenue growth rates of the investment banking and investment management businesses. Source: Goldman Sachs investor relations

Achieving greater stability will not be cheap. I considered the effect that the acquisition of a small (AUM <$100bn), mid-size ($100bn-$750bn) and a large (>$750bn) manager would have on Goldman’s income statement. The reality is that the target would likely have to have in excess of $1tr in AUM; I used Invesco (IVZ) as a proxy.

However, Invesco’s seemingly-imminent acquisition of OppenheimerFunds likely puts it out of reach. During ongoing consolidation in the asset management industry, the likes of T. Rowe Price (TROW) and Wellington may find themselves with a suitor in Goldman.

Ultimately, expanding the Marcus and investment management businesses will be important benchmarks for David Solomon’s performance as CEO. Another five years of limited revenue growth would not be acceptable.

Following bulge-bracket peers into China

Foreign ownership reform in China has seen many globally-recognized firms enter the market – whether through launching hedge fund products or as a majority shareholder in a Chinese investment bank. The former links nicely to the previous challenge facing David Solomon.

You see, China’s private investment management industry AUM has seen huge growth over the past few years. Global managers can now launch their own products in this market. But in contrast to developed markets, particularly the hedge fund industry, fee compression isn’t really an issue. In fact, global managers targeting the Chinese hedge fund industry can still charge 2-20, and they are seeing strong demand.

China’s private investment industry AUM. Source: Asset management association of China

This could be an interesting way for Goldman Sachs to expand its investment management business organically. Interestingly, one of the challenges that global managers are facing when trying to sell their hedge fund products to Chinese investors is that they have little-to-no brand recognition. Goldman Sachs shouldn’t have that problem as it is a widely-recognized brand name in China, particularly among the high-net-wealth investors that hedge funds target in the market.

I believe the most important challenge in China is the progress Goldman Sachs is making in its investment banking business. At the start of this year, Chinese authorities allowed foreign investment banks to hold a majority stake in a domestic joint venture business (the limit previously being 49% ownership), and a clear path to 100% ownership by 2020. Some of Goldman’s biggest rivals globally are already in the process of pursuing this. Five firms have made a move to get 51% ownership of a Chinese investment bank.

Majority-foreign ownership moves by foreign investment banks: UBS (UBS), Nomura (NMR), JP Morgan (JPM), Credit Suisse (CS), and Morgan Stanley. Source: China Securities Regulatory Commission

On Friday, there was perhaps a sign that the firm is moving in this direction. The appointment of Dan Dees as one of the co-heads of the investment banking business is interesting because he has had prior experience working in investment banking in Asia at Goldman. He should therefore be familiar with the firm’s Chinese operation (minority-owned) and the opportunities the market can offer.

Marty Chavez’s path to CEO

Let’s be honest, Marty Chavez has been groomed to one day become the CEO of Goldman Sachs. His elevation to the role of CFO was clearly designed to boost his external presence, but it simply wasn’t suited to his talents. And there’s no shame in that. Having being Chief Information Officer, he led the push of the automated trading workflow system, Marquee, in the securities division. As one of the three co-heads of the securities division, he’ll now have a greater influence in furthering this technological push.

I believe there are parallels with the likely path that Marianne Lake will follow before (possibly) taking over from Jamie Dimon at JP Morgan (JPM). The argument for Ms Lake is that she has to run a division before having all the prerequisites to become CEO.

Having been CIO and CFO, the new co-head of the securities division and the new Vice Chairman should be a shoo-in to replace David Solomon. The only concern is age: the 56-year-old Solomon is only two years older than Chavez and new CFO Stephen Scherr. The firm’s new president, David Waldron, is five years their junior, and now poses the biggest threat to Chavez’s bid to become the firm’s next CEO.

If Goldman is serious about being a technology firm on Wall Street, the elevation of Chavez should happen sooner rather than later. I don’t expect David Solomon to have a tenure as long as Lloyd Blankfein. However, if he is still in the CEO role beyond five years, it might just be too late for Marty Chavez.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.