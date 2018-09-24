RHP Poised For Growth As Corporate Travel Demand Nears All-Time Highs

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome The Real Asset Guy as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Warren Buffett always says the best holding period is forever. A lodging REIT worthy of this must have a unique strategy with a competitive advantage that can't be copied easily. Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) fits this description because of its massive scale with strong fundamentals and constrained market supply.

RHP Benefits From Its Scale

RHP owns the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. (Gaylord Palms), Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn. (Gaylord Opryland), the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas, Texas, (Gaylord Texan) and the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center near Washington, D.C. (Gaylord National). Additionally, they will soon open the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center (Gaylord Rockies). The smallest of these is Gaylord Palms, which has 1,406 Keys and is currently undergoing an expansion and the Largest is Gaylord Opryland with 2,882 keys. Their meeting space ranges from 400,000 SF (Gaylord Palms pre-expansion) to 640,000 SF (Gaylord Opryland). That makes these hotels 5 of the top 7 largest non-gaming hotels in the country in terms of meeting space in America.

This is all of course part of RHP's value proposition, that they are able to attract significantly more group demand than its peers due to the nature and size of its meeting space. In 2017, only 28% of its customers were transient, making by far the dominating hospitality REIT for groups. But within this advantage lies another key benefit that leaves RHP's competitors in the dust. It's scale allows for cost savings that unparalleled by smaller properties.

Let's look at an example of a hotel with 200 keys and 2,000 keys. Certain hotel costs will be incurred regardless of the key count. Let's look specifically at a labor charge incurred by all reasonably sized hotels, accountants. Let's say the 2,000 key hotel has 3 accountants while the 200 key hotel only has 1. If you assume a $100,000 yearly salary for an accountant, this yearly cost per key becomes $500 for the smaller hotel and $150 for the larger. When you take this example and apply it to other administrative and general costs, IT systems expense, certain maintenance costs, and other miscellaneous expenses it can add up to be a huge advantage over the long term that is unmatched by any other lodging REIT.

In addition to costs savings, the scale results in a revenue bump that is also unrivaled. The plethora of meeting space and keys allows for groups on tremendous size to come under one roof. This often means giant corporations that can bring enough people to completely fill the hotel. While these corporations can normally use their scale to negotiate better rates, they are likely willing to pay a premium to have their entire company under one roof. Additionally, these companies are less likely to penny pinch on their rates, and more likely to return year after year. They are also happy to pay for the surcharges for renting meeting space, use of the AV equipment, as well as extensive catering orders. If you don't believe me you can take a look at the chart below from RHP's latest investor presentation, which clearly shows a strong competitive advantage of group pricing.

Constrained Supply

If the scale of these hotels is such an advantage, you may be asking yourself why no one else is building them. For starters, the major hotel brands like Hilton (NYSE:HLT) and Marriott (NYSE:MAR) are participating less and less in brick and mortar operations and more so meaning there are less competitors of massive size willing to underwrite deals of this size. Marriott spun off Host in 1993, Hilton spun off Park in 2017, and Hyatt (NYSE:H) has been shedding many of its assets in turn for more management contracts. Even if these companies did want to create Gaylord-like hotels they would have a much harder time doing so.

Following the financial crisis of 2008, banks began tightening lending standards. With hotels being the riskiest of the traditional real estate asset classes, underwriting the debt for a mega-hotel seems more unlikely as time progresses. That leaves just private equity as the main source for potential competition. But with long construction periods, difficulty in debt funding, niche management know-how, and high barriers to entry, these assets appear to be non-ideal investments for anyone besides RHP.

This favorable supply balance allows RHP to focus on aggressive asset management and drive sustainable long-term profitability across the portfolio through capital expenditures. In May 2018, RHP completed its expansion of the Gaylord Texan by 303 rooms and 88,000 square feet. By focusing on expanding and optimizing its own assets it can build upon its already massive scale to compound returns. This differs from it's competitors strategy of "recycling capital," buying a building, improving it with some capital expenditures, and selling for a higher price. RHP's strategy is more sustainable over the long term because in a downturn, recycling capital can lead to serious losses if cap rates expand and the hotel has excessive amounts of debt.

Fundamentals

From looking at RHP's latest balance sheet, you may note that with an EV to EBITDA Ratio of 15.8x (EV $6.2B, EBITDA $391M), only Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is higher at 16.3x. It certainly appears at first glance that RHP is not selling at a bargain, especially when you look at the dividend yield, which stands as the 4th lowest at 3.8%. But a closer look shows an FFO Payout Ratio of 53%, it still has room to grow, as competitors like Apple Hospitality (APLE) and Southerly Hotels (SOHO) are paying 68% and 63%, respectively.

RHP has a history of increasing its dividend and AFFO year after year, another sign of a strong long-term hold. The image below, from their investor presentation, shows an 11.2% dividend CAGR. In the latest earnings call, overall blended ADR for Q2 2018 was up 3.5% over the same time last year. The immediately outlook also looks strong as there is currently 6.2 million net room nights on the books for all future years which represents a 9% increase over this time last year. This proves their strategy of reinvesting in their rooms and meeting space has yielded significant returns for investors. RHP is saddled with $1.6B of debt, the 6th highest out of the 21 Hospitality REITs, but with a debt to free cash flow of $14.54, the company can easily come back from a downturn like it did in 2008.

Conclusion

The hospitality sector is arguably the riskiest among the REITs, often tracking broader macroeconomic data. My recommendation (buy RHP) is based on the continuation of the favorable growth climate we have seen in the business world for the past few years. RHP's scale and group focus are unmatched by any of their peers, which exposes it to an unusually large upside in a strong economy. With a net operating cash flow of $313.64M, RHP should be able to weather any modest downturn in corporate travel. If you want to get exposure to the hospitality REIT sector, but also want to sleep soundly at night, RHP should be on your radar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.