PCI: Back To Earth?

That said, we continue to like the fund although other RMBS funds present a more conservative way to play the sector.

PIMCO fund prices have fallen recently on the back of the rise in yields. We take this opportunity to take another look at PCI.

This week we introduce a Fund deep-dive report, to add to our regular suite of reports on the closed-end fund sector.

We kick off with the PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI). This fund needs no introduction to the CEF community as it already garners a huge amount of interest. Indeed we have already written about the fund here - the article being one of our most read pieces.

For us, PCI has always been an attractive fund in the PIMCO stable as well as more broadly for the following reasons:

ability to own illiquid but well-performing assets linked to US economic recovery and housing market

good combination of Net Investment Income and capital appreciation from discounted legacy mortgage assets

attractive valuations due to sizable discount in absolute terms and relative to other PIMCO funds

a management team that has been able to add alpha by positioning in other high-yielding sectors and tactical hedges

The performance of the fund has been stellar with positive and steadily growing figures for all periods in the chart below.

Taking a broader view, we think there are two open secrets with respect to PCI that need to be addressed in any analysis - firstly, the fund has not been earning its distribution for several years and secondly, the relationship of PCI to the PIMCO Dynamic Income fund (PDI) never really made much sense.

On the distribution front, from 2015 to 2017 the fund earned about 60 to 80% of what it paid out. While the prudent course of action may have been to back away from the fund in expectation of a distribution cut, as it happens that would have been the wrong thing to do as the fund was able to power through and grow its NAV despite paying out in excess of its earnings.

On its relationship to PDI, most investors engaged with the PIMCO suite of closed-end funds know that PCI adopted an allocation strategy which increased its holdings in RMBS and which made it a PDI-clone. We run an NAV pairwise correlation of the RMBS sector below to gauge this - you'd have to squint very hard at the chart to see that the NAV correlation between the two funds is less than 100%. The fact that the two funds are closely related is in-and-of-itself not a problem. The puzzling thing is why PDI is trading at a 14% premium with PCI at a 2% premium. The premium puzzle of PDI over PCI has been a consistent theme over the last few years.

Taking a quick look at the price action, PCI has nicely recovered from the 2014-2016 slump and is trading ever closer to its IPO price.

The discount has been creeping up along with its price and has now turned positive after trading in the negative for most of its life.

The discount has historically been vulnerable to rising rates and we think this is a good trigger to watch for opportunistic long positions. Unrelated assets are often swept up in an often indiscriminate initial market reaction. A recent example of this been the systemic sell-off in Emerging Market assets that did not sufficiently discriminate between solid versus vulnerable regions. This type of price action allows investors to scoop up undervalued assets before the dust settles and the market regains a semblance of more efficient valuations.

The fund's duration has been relatively short due to its idiosyncratic mortgage holdings as well as the propensity of management to put on interest rate hedges which we have previously discussed here.

Zooming out a bit and taking a look at the RMBS closed-end fund sector total returns we see that sector is broadly divided into three groups: PDI and DMO at the top with greater allocation to RMBS , PCM and PCI - funds that have not allocated as heavily to RMBS and the Nuveen funds JLS and JMT which have not been as aggressive and so have shown much lower volatilities.

Checking in on correlations to equities and bonds, no surprise that PCI NAV haw not been highly correlated to either asset class owing primarily to a neutral duration stance as well as idiosyncratic assets that don't tend to co-move with other risky assets.

Checking in on PCI return betas to benchmark ETFs, we can see that there is sufficient noise in the PCI price action and that return betas to Emerging Markets, High Yield, Agency Mortgages, Bonds and Equities are pretty close to zero. On the NAV side, however, we see that the return beta to Emerging Markets, High Yield and Agency Mortgages is well above zero, though still not particularly high.

Finally, checking on the sector screen we can see that

PCI still screens the best with a low NAV premium, good liquidity, very low NAV volatility and drawdown and a high NAV return

The remaining non-Nuveen funds all have fairly high premia. The Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund (DMO) which we recently wrote about here has the lowest premium of the three at 7%, however the high price volatility and pull-to-par dynamic of this term fund never made it appealing to us

The Nuveen pair of funds we continue to like, although the discount has narrowed more recently. This pair of funds for us was always a less glamorous way of owning a piece of the RMBS space. The returns are very solid by CEF standards if not as sky-high as of the PIMCO variety. There is also the small boost from pull-to-par over the next one or two years.

The key question for us is whether the strong performance of the funds will last. We think there are two challenges standing in PCI's way. First, the RMBS assets are priced much less attractively now than coming out of the financial crisis and even a few years ago as a continued search for yield has pushed spread products into relatively expensive territory. Secondly, the pricing of the fund itself is significantly less attractive with the PCI discount having flipped sign this year.

That said, while we don't expect the fund to deliver the NAV performance of the last five years we think it is still attractive given the positive US macro and housing story as well as the fund's low correlation to interest rates.

Let us know where you stand on PCI below.

Good Luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor. Although information in this document has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness and accept no liability for any direct or consequential losses arising from its use. ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. Any such taxpayer should seek advice based on the taxpayer’s particular circumstances from an independent tax advisor.