Twitter: Rising Costs Aren't A Threat

The fears over higher spending at Twitter are misplaced as the company has the revenue growth and margins to ramp up spending.

The major reason Twitter (TWTR) has traded down the last couple of months is due to regulator fears and the higher costs that come with cleaning up the platform. The social-media platform has no doubt a more expensive road ahead, but the company should be able to easily overcome these additional costs via artificial intelligence or AI and revenue growth. The power of the platform highlighted in my previous article will overcome higher expenses to clean up the platform due to a focus on using AI over humans to monitor abuse.

Twitter Spending Restrained

On Friday, Twitter dipped another 4.5% as the company revealed that a bug in its system delivered some private messages to developers unauthorized to receive the messages. Despite the minimal impact of less than 1% of users, the market is on edge that additional costs are going to hit the company going forward.

The biggest concern of MoffetNathanson in the price cut to $21 was the cost structure. Twitter has refrained from spending in the last few years since Jack Dorsey rejoined the company as CEO.

In Q2, Twitter grew net income from $56 million last year to $134 million. The EBITDA margin surged to 37% of revenues reaching a level of $265 million.

Looking at the Q2 income statement that includes stock-based compensation, one can easily see how Twitter was able to boost revenues while controlling costs. Revenues were up 24% in the quarter or a net $137 million gain from last year while crucial research and development costs actually dipped nearly $5 million. In total, operating costs were mostly flat while cost of revenues only grew about $17 million.

Clearly, Twitter was able to greatly improve the financials without the extra costs that will likely hit the business going forward. Additional costs though doesn't necessarily mean that the social-media company needs to take a big hit to margins.

Facebook Example

Compared to Facebook (FB), Twitter is still far below the EBITDA margins of the social-networking giant. Analyst estimates for 2019 are declining, but EBITDA margins near 40% are still highly impressive.

One needs to look no farther than Facebook to see how a platform can overcome significantly higher costs while rewarding shareholders. The social networking platform went from an annual cost structure in the $3 billion range to over $17 billion now in a matter of a few years. The stock surged off the lows below $20 to reach nearly $220 in that period.

Spending Path

The biggest worry is probably that Twitter will need to take on the path of Facebook where the tech giant vowed to add 20,000 employees to monitor the site for bad behavior. Investors need to keep in mind the scale of the platforms where Twitter has about 15% of the MAUs.

For its part, Twitter has held firm on the intent of using AI to monitor the platform. The company had already implemented safety features to de-emphasize abusive and hate-related comments.

CEO Jack Dorsey promised stricter standards going forward via the use of AI and recently bought anti-abuse software firm Smyte to beef up their platform health efforts. Jack was clear that the solution isn't hiring more humans to monitor content, but building technology into the platform to block abuse before it hits the platform.

Our current model works to remove content based on [user reports], but we don't believe we should put the burden of reporting content on the victim. We need to build algorithms that can recognize these issues before a human can.

At the same time, CFO Ned Segal had a discussion at the Citi tech conference discussing roughly 10% to 15% headcount growth for the year.

Looking forward to 2019, if the platform grew revenues by 20% over the Q2 levels of $711 million, the company would generate additional revenues of $142 million. Twitter has the ability to grow operating expenses in the $90 million range while still maintaining the same level of EBITDA margins.

As well, Twitter could go through a period of spending all additional revenues on operating expenses to improve the health of the platform. The company generated net income of $134 million during last Q2 allowing for a lot of wealth to be created by just maintaining those levels of profits and cash flows. The company can always build for the future where a better regulatory environment in a year or two would allow for further margin expansion.

Despite some of these concerns, the CFO maintained back on September 5 at the Citi conference that long-term EBITDA margin goals have not been altered.

Headcount has a pretty significant impact on the margin profile of the business in the near-term. We talked about -- and there’s no change in our thinking that overtime, Twitter can be a 40% to 45% adjusted EBITDA margin business. And we demonstrated the ability to do that in the fourth quarter of last year when we have 42% margins. We just have to carefully weigh the opportunity to show margin improvement or our target margins even with the growth opportunities that we see around the business.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Facebook provides a prime example of how surging operating expenses aren't constraining the stock price. Twitter has a powerful platform and needs to continue investing in the health and safety of the platform to build shareholder value.

Continue to use the misplaced dips in the stock price to build a position for the long term. The power of the platform only improves by going through the regulatory phase and coming out stronger on the other side.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.