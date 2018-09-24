Smart Money On Johnson & Johnson Vs. Pfizer

Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer (PFE) are two of the classic core holdings that I own for portfolio stability. These are both large cap value pharmaceutical companies ($383B for JNJ’s market cap and $258B for PFE) and they are both components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA). JNJ has a 2.5% dividend yield and PFE has a 3.1% dividend yield. JNJ has a 7.1% annualized earnings growth rate for the past five years, as compared to PFE’s 10.4. PFE has P/E of 20.2 and forward P/E estimate of 14.7. JNJ is more expensive, with P/E of 26.1 and forward P/E of 17.5. JNJ has a 5-year dividend growth rate of 6.7% with a payout ratio of 62%, as compared to 7.8% 5-year dividend growth rate and 30% payout ratio for PFE. Based on these fundamental measures (P/E, yield, earnings growth, dividend growth, and payout ratio), PFE looks more attractive than JNJ.

Source: Morningstar, Sep 21, 2018

Over the last three years, JNJ has returned an annualized 17.9% vs. PFE’s 13.9%. Intriguingly, sentiment seems to be shifting, with PFE enjoying a big rally in 2018—gaining 24.5% year-to-date vs. 4.2% for JNJ. Sentiment is decidedly mixed on PFE, though. What is going on here? The pharmaceutical industry is complex, not least because of all the regulation and risk. I do not even pretend to understand it. I have been adding to my personal position in PFE because of an important signal from the smart money flows.

Those who follow my articles on Seeking Alpha will know that I spend a lot of time analyzing options prices. This is mainly because there is an abundance of research that suggests that informed traders (the smart money) express their opinions in the options markets first (here is another great paper on this topic). There are dozens of journal articles showing the information content of options markets. I recently posted about the options market’s implied view of the performance of the S&P500 (SPY) and NASDAQ (QQQ) to the end of the year. In this post, I am applying the same techniques to options in JNJ and PFE.

To the extent that smart money expresses its opinions via options, what are the options markets telling us about the relative value propositions from JNJ and PFE? As I have explained in some Seeking Alpha posts this year, there is a body of research that shows that you can invert options prices to infer an implied distribution of future returns. This is not a new idea. I developed my own version of this type of model and it provides intriguing insights into the consensus opinions of the options market. For this analysis, I am looking at options expiring in December of 2018 for PFE and JNJ.

There is a great deal of information that can be inferred from options prices and the most common of these is simply the implied volatility. For the December options, the annualized implied volatility of JNJ is 15.6% and 16.1% for PFE. These number are intriguing. The three-year annualized volatility (the actual realized volatility) for JNJ is 12.7% vs. 14.7% for PFE. Over the trailing 10-year period, annualized volatility is 14.2% for JNJ and 18% for PFE. All these historical volatility numbers are from PortfolioVisualizer.com (the previous link) and using monthly return data. PFE has historically been 15%-30% more volatile (e.g. riskier) than JNJ, but the current implied volatility suggests that PFE is only about 3% riskier than JNJ. The higher earnings and dividend growth rates for PFE could historically be explained as reflecting the higher risk of PFE, but current options prices suggest that this is not currently the case.

Now let’s look at the chart of the implied probabilities of returns. These charts show the range of all possible future returns and their probabilities of occurring between September 20th, 2018 (the date of the options quotes) and December 21, 2018 (the date on which the options expire). To highlight the differences in probabilities of a positive return relative to a negative return of the same magnitude, I fold the negative returns so that they lie on top of the positive ones. For PFE, there is a higher probability of a positive return than a negative return from 0% out to about 12.7% (interpreting the tiny anomaly right near 0% return as noise). For returns of larger magnitude than 12.7%, there is a higher probability of a negative return. This is what is commonly observed for individual stocks and indexes: investors have a high expectation (higher probability) of positive returns in exchange for bearing an asymmetric risk of extreme downside. Most of the time, investors get positive returns, but they also have a skewed possibility of major loss—this is largely why options have a ‘smirk’.

The implied probability distribution of returns on JNJ looks qualitatively quite like that of PFE (note that the chart scales are the same). The obvious difference between these charts is that PFE has a higher chance of providing positive returns relative to equal-magnitude positive returns for return between about 1% and 6% over the next three months (the spread between the positive and negative return curves). The option-implied probability distribution of returns look fine for long positions in PFE and JNJ, but more attractive for PFE.

Implied probability of PFE returns for 3-month period between September 20th and December 21, 2018.

Implied probability of JNJ returns for 3-month period between September 20th and December 21, 2018.

In summary, the options markets (the smart money) suggest that PFE and JNJ look pretty good for long positions between now and the end of the year. That said, PFE looks more attractive than JNJ. This is especially notable given the better valuation fundamentals for PFE. To be frank, I find all of this quite odd. I have added considerably to my holdings of PFE and I am at something of a loss to understand why the valuation difference persists, with JNJ being valued more richly than PFE. I still own some JNJ—let’s say for purposes of humility with regard to my analysis—but the combination of better value and a smart-money outlook with a higher probability of positive returns and very similar aggregate risk levels makes PFE seem like a markedly more attractive choice.

