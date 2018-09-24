Money Machine Maintenance - Holding 1 - ABG Sundal Collier

In total, ABG Sundal Collier is as strong hold for me and I hope to be able to see this firm continue their success in the future.

The Return on Equity (ROE) has increased quite substantially over the past years and is now 31%, up from 26% in 2017 and 24% in 2016.

The firm yields 8.3% right now, and I have received to payments so far, so the total return from this investment is.

However, the new regulations towards the financial sector is something to pay attention.

I continue to believe that ABG Sundal Collier will play a vital part in the corporate landscape in the northern countries, as well as being able to increase the amount.

Every machine needs some maintenance occasionally. Therefore, I analyze all my holdings once a year to make sure they are on track and that several aspects of the business are sound. These aspects include my total return on the position, possible deviation from my investment thesis, debt situation, profitability status and possible management changes. By doing this, I make sure that I know what I own, as well as being mentally prepared for the next bear market. While no preparation can enable us to tackle every possible outcome, it sure increases our changes for following the initial plan.

I will use data from borsdata.se which is the best Nordic platform for screening stocks and getting valuable information fast. I highly recommend them.

Total Return on Investment

The price return from this investment is 10.30%. The firm yields 8.3% right now, and I have received to payments so far, so the total return from this investment is 24%. That means that this investment as has an annual return of 12% based on the two years I have held the shares.

Investment thesis

ABG Sundal Collier is an investment bank operating in the Nordic countries with significant foothold. The firm consist of 270 employees and the total revenue for 2017 was 1,2 billion NOK. They are consistently ranked as the investment bank with highest amount of IPO’s and success mergers, beating peers as Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan. The industry is changing due to strengthen regulations and lower brokerage fees. That means that the Corporate Finance part of the investment bank will play a larger role in the future than the stock analysis and brokerage part.

The teams in ABG Sundal Collier are small, and they often earn, on a head to head basis, often two to three times as what the peers do on various corporate projects.

I continue to believe that ABG Sundal Collier will play a vital part in the corporate landscape in the northern countries, as well as being able to increase the amount of success M&A and IPOs.

Debt Situation

A very standardized way of looking at the debt situation is to look at the solvency. ABG Sundal Collier consistently operate with a solvency above 30 to 50%. The current solvency from Q2 2018 is 21%, and the 3 years average is 32% while the 10 years average is 43%. This tells me that the firm is thoughtful in the way they handle their money and I am not worried about the solvency.

Furthermore, the debt to equity is 3.7 and the current ratio (the firm’s short-term solvency) is 1.2. Often, one aim for at least a current ratio above 1, but preferably above 2.

ABG Sundal Collier, being an investment bank, as a low amount of tangible assets. However, one should notice that the intangible assets has been increasing year by year. The intellectual property within the firm is enormous because of their ability to attract the smartest minds in Norway year after year.

In total, there is nothing striking about the debt current situation, so I think in terms of debt other than that the net debt is decreasing a bit. ABG Sundal Collier gets the pass this time too.

Profitability

The key to investing is to buy profitable firms, and hopefully, firms that can increase their profitability over time.

ABG Sundal Collier's margins are always very attractive and nice to look at. The gross margin is 69.8%, the operating margin is 24% and the profit margin is 17%.

The firm get's a strong pass on this part too.

Management or business changes

Nothing has changed within the management which should cause me to be worried about ABG Sundal Collier. However, the new regulations towards the financial sector is something to pay attention too.

Within Markets, life post MiFID II has started to normalize and stabilize both among investors and brokers. So far this year, our revenues from brokerage and research services have come down by 10-15%, significantly less than the estimated general market average of 20-30%. This indicates that we have gained market share. In spite of some MiFID II doomsday projections, our brokers and analysts are alive and kicking, continuing to adapting to new payment models as well as new demands and requirements. - Knut Brundtland, CEO

As the CEO says, "Competence, knowledge and hard work will always have a place in the market and will be rewarded. Changes in the marketplace and global uncertainties are also options to adapt and find new areas of growth. We have a solid foundation for continuous growth and continue to build our powerhouse into a Nordic institution".

Conclusion

The operating business of ABG Sundal Collier seems to be going well and I cannot see any reason to exit this position in either the near- or short-term future. They pay a very attractive 8.6% yield and the firm is committed to deliver long-term superior value for all stakeholders by: Providing the best advice in relation to strategic challenges, Providing the optimal external corporate financing, Improving clients’ return on investment, Being “the place to be” for talented staff and Running a cost-focused and highly profitable operation.

In total, ABG Sundal Collier is as strong hold for me and I hope to be able to see this firm continue their success in the future.

