S&P 500: We Could Hit 3000 In A Matter Of Weeks

With the S&P making higher highs last week, many swing traders have become baffled by the magnitude of this present intermediate cycle. Remember, the S&P has not made a lower low since early February meaning we are close to 7 and a half months now into this present intermediate cycle. To state that we are due a down-move is an understatement. Let's start off with the index's daily cycle and work up to the longer-dated cycles. We remain bullish on stocks long term although short-term weakness is as stated well overdue.

First of all, the recent higher high means that the 15th of August definitely was a daily cycle low in the spiders. This means this present daily cycle is now 27 days old meaning it is well past its timing band for a dip into a daily cycle low. Daily cycles in the spiders usually last around 35 to 40 trading days, so we should be getting some type of pullback here pretty shortly. To confirm a daily swing high, price would need to break below the 10-day moving average as well as the down-cycle trend line as shown below.

It's the weekly though or intermediate cycle which interests us the most. The first sign of an intermediate top is a weekly swing high which we actually had at the back end of last month. However, this swing high actually got negated which means that our intermediate high may have printed last Friday (21st) or may be still ahead of us.

One could possibly make the argument from the chart below that we did indeed print an intermediate cycle in late June of this year. This would mean that we would be around 3 months into this existing intermediate cycle or about 13 weeks to be exact. If this is correct, then this intermediate cycle has plenty more upside before possibly declining as a normal intermediate cycle usually lasts around 20 to 25 weeks.

However, those June lows did not break through the weekly uptrend trend-line. This usually is a prerequisite for intermediate bottoms in the spiders. Therefore, traders attempting to short this market should really adopt strict risk management as we could easily go another 8+ weeks at least before we start declining into a recognizable intermediate cycle low.

Since the spiders clearly printed a yearly cycle low in February of this year, we are now in month 8 on this present monthly cycle. The last yearly cycle in stocks actually lasted 15 months and didn't top until the 14th month of that cycle. If we get similar duration of cycle this time around, stocks may have 6 months of gains ahead of them before pulling back into their yearly cycle low. We will remain attentive to a monthly swing high as usually, this is the first signal that a pending decline into a yearly cycle low is about to take place.

The one problem we have had with this present grind up in stocks (assuming February was the last intermediate low) was how soft intermediate sentiment was. As we can see from the chart below, sentiment is only now getting to optimistic levels which is strange really given the length of the grind up and that we are trading at all-time highs. For example, look at how high sentiment got to at stock's last intermediate high back in January of this year. Sentiment was way higher and this exuberance led to the swift move down we had in the following month. We still though are nowhere near those levels at present which makes us believe that we could have printed a very mild ICL in June of this year.

Source: Sentimentrader.com

We exited a few equity positions recently in the expectation of an intermediate decline. However, given the nature of this market, we did not have any intentions to short. Although a daily cycle decline is due, we may not get that 200+ down-move in the spiders for many weeks yet. Therefore, with potentially only being 13 weeks into this intermediate cycle, we potentially could still have 8+ weeks ahead of us of rising prices. Our confusion concerning our intermediate cycle count though will ensure we remain cautious. The next potential buying opportunity will be at the next daily cycle low. We will have more information by then.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.