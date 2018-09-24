Inter Pipeline: More Momentum Needed

Shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) have been caught in a narrow trading range (roughly between $17 and $19) for the best part of 6 months now. Income investors will not mind though as long as management keeps on pumping out that solid monthly dividend. With a current yield of well over 7% and with news of a further $0.14 to be paid out next month for September's payment, you can bet that income derived investors will be looking very closely at this stock as a potential income play.

With the US 10-year bond now yielding well over 3%, many dividend-paying companies are making their pitch with respect to attracting investor's hard-earned money. Inter Pipeline is on record as stating that future earnings growth from its development projects will be directly correlated to the growth of the dividend.

We have consistently stated that the viability of any dividend stems from a strong balance sheet and robust cash flows. Why? Because if forward earnings projections do not come in as expected, the company in question needs to have solid financials to be able to fall back on while it waits for that growth to materialize. Therefore, let's go through Inter Pipeline's financials from a dividend perspective to see if:

The present above-average dividend is sustainable. There is room there also to grow it meaningfully over the next few years.

Management knows that any adverse change to dividend policy would have a meaningful effect on the share price. Looking at the chart below (as mentioned earlier), we can see that shares continue to trade in a range-bound manner. However, what can't be said about Inter Pipeline is that its stock chart resembles a typical high-yield growth stock that has gone awry.

Above-average yields in some dividend-paying stocks, for example, are easy to explain because of an ugly technical chart. Inter Pipeline's chart though still seems very much healthy. In fact, we would probably have to drop below the 2018 lows before the alarm bells would start ringing here.

Growth in the dividend though has dwindled since 2011, which astute investors will be aware of. The 5-year annual average dividend growth rate of almost 10% seems light years away from the 3.7% growth rate we have seen over the past 12 months alone.

The dividend yield may be important but the growth rate is also crucial. Why? Because when both metrics are elevated, it protects the investor to a large extent against a poor "Total Return." For example, what if Inter Pipeline's shares dropped 20% from where they are trading at present? This (all things remaining equal) would mean the yield would go up but the investor (if it was a new investor who had recently purchased) would most likely be down on his or her investment from a total return basis. This is why when a position is showing a paper loss, dividend growth rates are crucial. Inter Pipeline has to do better here.

Free cash flow numbers have become more stable over the past number of years. Over a trailing twelve-month average, the company has generated 534 million CAD in free cash flow and used these funds to pay out 319 million CAD in dividends over the same time period. This gives us a cash flow payout ratio of just under 60%. This is a healthy number as the dividend can definitely be grown from this base.

With respect to the balance sheet, it is encouraging to see the value of the company's assets increasing at a faster clip than the company's liabilities. At present, the company's debt to equity ratio is about 1.08 and its interest coverage ratio is 5.69. Both of these key financial metrics are trending in the right direction which again is encouraging for future dividend growth.

Furthermore, Inter Pipeline is expected to do 1.48 CAD per share in earnings this year, which would be a 5% increase on last year. These earnings per share numbers are still cheap compared to the average earnings we see in this industry. A normalization of the valuation here would spring Inter's stock to the upside

Therefore, we will wait to see if we can get some upward movement on the 10-week moving average. Shares just haven't been able to take advantage of rising oil prices this year. We need to see higher highs on the chart and current dividend growth rates are quite low. The company though has a lot going for it. It has a strong balance sheet and growing earnings. Furthermore, its yield is well above the industry average whereas its P/E ratio is lower than the industry. For the time being, this stock remains firmly on our watchlist.

