Elastic Aims For $193 Million U.S. IPO

ESTC is growing rapidly and has significant runway ahead of it as a public company.

The firm provides open source search software and related services to enterprises.

Elastic has filed proposed terms for its U.S. IPO and intends to sell $193 million of common stock.

Quick Take

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) intends to raise $193 million from the sale of its common stock in a U.S. IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides open source search and analytics software and services to enterprises.

Given ESTC’s growth and other metric trajectories, the IPO will likely be in strong demand by institutional investors.

Company & Technology

Mountain View, California-based Elastic was founded in 2012 to develop and provide software that ingests and stores data from any source, and in any format, and perform search, analysis, and visualization in milliseconds or less.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, Executive Director and CEO Shay Banon, who has was originally CTO at Elastic.

Elastic has developed Elastic Stack, previously known as ELK Stack, that enables developers to apply the power of search to their data and solve more complex business problems.

Below is a video of Elastic’s technology used for anomaly detection:

(Source: Elastic)

Investors in Elastic have included Benchmark, New Enterprise Associates, Index Ventures, SV Angel, Hexavest, and Future Fund, among others. (Source: CrunchBase, S-1/A).

Market & Competition

According to a 2016 market research report by Grand View Research, the total enterprise search market is expected to reach $8.9 billion by 2024.

The main factor driving market growth is the increasing demand for solutions offering time-saving data search capabilities.

However, management believes the firm’s total addressable market [TAM] will reach $45 billion, according to ‘information from IDC, due to market drivers including ‘digital transformation, availability of data, demand for predictive and prescriptive analytics, cloud infrastructure adoption, and increases in software and security-related spending.’

Major competitors that provide enterprise search software include:

Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HP Autonomy (HP)

SharePoint Search

IBM (IBM)

Amazon (AMZN)

Splunk (SPLK)

Customer Acquisition

The company’s origins are rooted in open source, which enables rapid adoption of their software and allows for efficient initial distribution of its technology. Developers can download the company’s software directly from their website for use in development and production environments.

Many of the software’s features can be used free of charge due to its open-source nature; some require a paid subscription that includes access to proprietary functions and includes support.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven but generally trending downward as revenue has increased sharply, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Q1 FYE 2019 53.7% FYE 2018 51.6% FYE 2017 64.2%

(Source: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge)

Elastic’s net expansion rate, which it defines as the expansion in existing customers’ annual subscriptions over a twelve-month period, was 142% as of July 31, 2018. Anything over 100% is considered very good, so Elastic’s results are notable in this important respect.

Financial Performance

ESTC’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Very high topline revenue growth, slightly decelerating in FYE Q1 2019

A sharp increase in gross profit

A consistent slight drop in gross margin

A swing to positive cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: Elastic S-1)

Total Revenue

FYE Q1 2019: $56.6 million, 79% increase vs. prior

FYE 2018: $159.9 million, 81.4% increase vs. prior

FYE 2017: $88.2 million

Gross Profit

FYE Q1 2019: $41.1 million

FYE 2018: $119.2 million

FYE 2017: $68.3 million

Gross Margin

FYE Q1 2019: 72.6%

FYE 2018: 74.5%

FYE 2017: 77.4%

Cash Flow from Operations

FYE Q1 2019: $5.1 million cash flow from operations

FYE 2018: ($20.8 million) cash used in operations

FYE 2017: ($16.1 million) cash used in operations

As of July 31, 2018, the company had $51.1 million in cash and $142.7 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the three months ended July 31, 2018, was $4.8 million.

IPO Details

ESTC intends to sell 7 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $27.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $193 million.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.86 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 10.07%.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We currently intend to use the net proceeds from this offering primarily for general corporate purposes, including working capital, research and development, sales and marketing activities, general and administrative matters and capital expenditures, although we do not currently have any specific plans with respect to the use of proceeds for such purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, RBC Capital Markets, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Jefferies, and Canaccord Genuity.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 4, 2018.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes: Valuation

Commentary

Opinion on the IPO Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.