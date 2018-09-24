PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.: Income, Torque, And Optionality

PSK pays a monthly dividend; the stock price is torqued to the price of oil and in the longer term has optionality to improvement in extraction technology.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTC:PREKF) [TSX:PSK] was spun out of Encana in an IPO in 2014.

Its properties are part of a 948-million-acre expanse deeded by King Charles II in the late 1600s to the Hudson's Bay Company (OTCPK:HBAYF). HBAYF later ceded its holdings to the Dominion of Canada. PrairieSky's inventory is part of the land granted in 1881 to Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP). It included all mineral and mine rights to a 38.6-kilometre-wide belt on either side of the railway's right-of-way.

Since IPO, it has acquired other royalty properties. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. with a market cap of CAD$5.37 Billion is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company contracts with third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PSK has given a third-party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas.

The following chart gives the 101 of Royalties. PSK gets its cash flow from "Fee Simple" (~79%) and "Gross Overriding Royalties (GORR)" (~21%).

As a royalty company, PSK gets its money at the top, as opposed to an operating company. PSK has a good land position, and their participation is high on the oil & gas food chain. It's a relatively safe place to park funds and earn a dividend, as the company has no debt on the balance sheet.

It's a good, straight-forward business model. You collect a stream of cash, depending on how many people put a drill into the ground in your land. Unlike bonds, there is torque to the model. When energy prices are higher, more people want to drill and you get better pricing. When energy prices are low, you get less cash as there is less drilling. Therefore, the value you place on PSK depends a lot on your view of the future and prices of oil & gas. However, given that PSK is debt-free and capitalized entirely with equity, there is little chance of a permanent loss of capital unless the age of petroleum comes to an end rather suddenly, chances of which appears to be remote.

Over the long term, there is optionality tied to improvement in technology and finding new reservoirs of oil and gas on its lands. For example, all the developments in 3D imaging, fracking, horizontal drilling, water flooding etc. have and will enhance the value of their asset. A negative optionality could be greater environmental restrictions, carbon taxes, and displacement of oil and gas with electric or hydrogen engines.

The following chart shows PSK's funds coming in from Royalties and after operating expenses and taxes and dividends going out to shareholders. Dividend is well covered. Share price and cash flow has come under pressure in recent quarters due to a small miss in production guidance as well as increasing Western Canadian Select (WCS) crude oil differential to West Texas Intermediate (WTI). This together with increasing bond yields have caused the stock to drop nearly 40% from last year. However, operating cash flow per share increased 15% from same quarter last year due to improved oil pricing.

PSK pays dividend monthly, yielding 3.36% annually, making it a good income vehicle. PSK cut its dividend following the oil price collapse in 2016 when cash flow dropped but has since then resumed dividend increases. Dividends are qualified for Canadians and thus eligible for a dividend tax credit if held in a non-registered investment account.

Reasons to consider an entry into PSK

In recent months having reached an interim high of C$35 per share in October 2017, the stock price of PSK has fallen into the low 20s. This has occurred while oil prices have increased as have the 10-year bond interest rates.

In my opinion, this has created an interesting entry point into this high-quality stock, given that these are long-lived assets which will keep producing cash flow for decades. This opinion is bolstered by heavy insider buying on PSK stock on the open market as the stock reaches 52-week lows. One of the buyers is Andrew Phillips, the CEO who already owns over half a million shares. This is the case where I think it's good to buy a quality asset, with no debt, when others are selling and insiders are buying. Plus, you get paid to wait. I think the concern over interest rates is overdone and the insiders seem to agree.

Another reason for investing in PSK is that we are likely in the late cycle of this economic expansion. Typically, in late cycle, the economy overheats and prices of commodities increase. This should benefit the price of oil over the short term. I expect WTI prices to reach $85 next year. This should provide a very good boost to PSK stock price. Also, given PSK's debt-free status, in case the US economy does fall into a recession, our investment will remain relatively safe in the long run.

