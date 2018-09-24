Guardant Health Proposes Terms For $200 Million U.S. IPO

GH is growing quickly as it scales its commercialization efforts and continues its R&D programs.

The firm has developed a suite of early cancer screening tests that are less invasive than other testing methods.

Guardant Health has filed proposed terms to sell $200 million of its common stock in an IPO.

Guardant Health (GH) intends to raise gross proceeds of $200 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The company has developed early cancer detection technologies using less invasive methods.

I’m impressed by Guardant’s business approach, growth trajectory, and market prospects.

Redwood City, California-based Guardant Health was founded in 2012 to provide patients with comprehensive screening and early cancer detection by leveraging data analytics and its proprietary comprehensive liquid biopsy technology.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Helmy Eltoukhy, who was previously Sr. Director of Advanced Technology Group at Illumina.

Guardant has developed the Guardant Health Oncology Platform, a battery of tests for advanced forms of various cancers that helps oncologists discover additional information about cancer’s molecular makeup through biomarkers.

Guardant360, launched in 2014, is a molecular diagnostic test that measures 73 cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA, or ctDNA. GuardantOMNI, launched in 2017, is a broader panel measuring 500 genes from ctDNA.

The firm is also developing new applications, such as the ability to identify cancer recurrence in survivors and to provide early detection of cancer in high-risk individuals:

Investors in Guardant Health included Sequoia Capital, Khosla Ventures, Temasek Holdings, Lightspeed Venture Partners, T. Rowe Price, SoftBank, and OrbiMed, among others. (Source: CrunchBase)

According to a 2014 market research report by Transparency Market Research, the global cancer diagnostics market is projected to grow from $101 billion in 2013 to $168.6 billion by 2020. This represents a CAGR of 7.6% during the period between 2014 and 2020.

Tumor marker tests, imaging modalities, endoscopies, and biopsies comprise the major market segments in the global cancer diagnostics market and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

The main factor driving market growth is the increasing incidence of cancer.

The North America region accounted for 40.7% of the overall cancer diagnostics market in terms of revenue in 2013, followed by Europe which accounted for 29.1% share of the market.

Major competitors that provide or are developing cancer blood tests include:

Genomic Health (GHDX)

Foundation Medicine

Exosome Diagnostics

Pathway Genomics Corporation

The company markets its tests to clinical customers through its targeted sales organization, which as of June 30, 2018, included 30 sales representatives.

GH focuses its sales efforts and promotional activities primarily on oncologists and cancer centers.

The firm also has a business development team that markets its test to biopharma firm prospects for their use in the drug development and commercialization processes.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased sharply, per the figures below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Through Q2 2018 63.4% 2017 65.2% 2016 103.7%

(Source: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge) Financial Performance

GH’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong growth in topline revenue, at an accelerating rate

A sharp increase in gross profit

Growing gross margin

High and increasing use of cash in operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: GH S-1/A)

Total Revenue

Through Q2 2018: $36.1 million, 102.4% increase vs. prior

2017: $49.8 million, 97.6% increase vs. prior

2016: $25.2 million

Gross Profit

Through Q2 2018: $16.9 million

2017: $18.2 million

2016: $3.1 million

Gross Margin

Through Q2 2018: 46.8%

2017: 36.5%

2016: 12.3%

Cash Flow from Operations

Through Q2 2018: ($23.6 million) cash used in operations

2017: ($72.2 million) cash used in operations

2016: ($36.7 million) cash used in operations

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $263.4 million in cash and marketable securities and $45.1 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was a negative ($35.0 million).

GH intends to sell 12.5 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $16.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $200 million.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.1 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 15%.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to obtain additional capital to support our operations, to create a public market for our common stock and to facilitate our potential future access to the public equity markets. As of the date of this prospectus, we have no specific plan for the net proceeds from this offering, or any significant portion thereof.

So, the firm hasn’t provided any meaningful insight into how it intends to use the IPO proceeds since the above is typical boilerplate language.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, Cowen, Leerink Partners, and William Blair.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 3, 2018.

