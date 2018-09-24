Duke Energy Corporation: This 5.625% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NYSE

Comparison with all other baby bonds that pay a fixed rate and have a maturity of between 50 and 70 years.

Introduction

In this article, we want to present a new baby bond issued by Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK)

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Duke Energy Corporation - the prospectus (Source: SEC.gov).

For a total of 20M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $500M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Duke Energy Corporation 5.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2078 (NYSE: DUKB) pay a non-qualified interest at a rate of 5.625%. The new issue bears a 'BBB' Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 09/15/2023, maturing on 09/15/2078. DUKB is currently trading below its par value at a price of $24.75 and has a 5.86% Yield-to-Call and a 5.68% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 4.88% and 4.74%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy), incorporated on May 3, 2005, is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Company operates in the United States through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company's subsidiaries include Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC (Duke Energy Carolinas), Progress Energy, Inc. (Progress Energy), Duke Energy Progress, LLC (Duke Energy Progress), Duke Energy Florida, LLC (Duke Energy Florida), Duke Energy Ohio, Inc. (Duke Energy Ohio), Duke Energy Indiana, LLC (Duke Energy Indiana) and Piedmont Natural Gas Company, Inc. (Piedmont).

Source: Reuters.com | Duke Energy Corporation

Below you can see a price chart of the common stock, DUK:

Source: Tradingview.com

Duke Energy's dividend distribution has been on a slight rise for the past several years (from $2.80 in 2009 to $3.49 in 2017). With a market price of $80.82, the current yield of DUK is 4.31%. As an absolute value, this means it has $2.518 billion in yearly dividend expenses for the common.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $58.7B, Duke Energy Corporation is the second largest electric utility company.

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Duke Energy Corp.'s capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in June 2018. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

The Duke Energy Corporation Family

DUK has one more outstanding baby bond: Duke Energy Corp. 5.125% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 1/15/2073 (NYSE: DUKH):

Source: Author's spreadsheet

DUKH also pays a fixed interest, at a rate of 5.125%. It trades post its call date, and with the current market price of $24.23, DUKH has a 5.36% Yield-to-Worst (equal to its Yield-to-Maturity). Comparing it to the newly issued baby bond, with a Yield-to-Worst of 5.68%, the new one is the better of the two, especially when given the fact that with its low nominal yield, it's not very likely DUKH will be redeemed soon.

Furthermore, there are a whole plethora of corporate bonds issued by the company:

Source: FINRA

The picture above contains only a small part of all issues. For my comparison, I chose a fixed-rate bond that has the closest maturity date to the maturity date of the newly issued baby bond, the 2048 Corporate Bond. I realize that the comparison is certainly not perfect, but I find it good enough for the purposes of my analysis. Some information about the bond can be found in the table below.

Source: FINRA | DUK4646584

DUK4646584, as it is the FINRA ticker, is rated an 'A' and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 4.205%. This should be compared to the 5.68% Yield-to-Maturity of the newly issued baby bond, but when making that comparison, do remember that its YTM is the maximum you could realize if you hold the baby bond until 2078. This results in a yield spread of around 1.5% between the two securities, which can be explained by the higher rating and the significantly closer maturity date of the Corporate Bond.

Sector Comparison

The image below contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest rate in the 'Electric Utilities' sector (according to Finviz.com). It is important to take note that none of these and baby bonds are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Take a closer look:

Source: Author's database

Fixed-Rated Baby Bonds

The next chart contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a maturity date of between 50 and 70 years and also have a positive Yield-to-Call.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Again, a closer look:

Source: Author's database

Investment Grade Rated Baby Bonds

This chart contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a positive Yield-to-Call and carry an investment grade S&P rating.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

For a better idea, the main group:

Source: Author's database

Optional Redemption Provisions

Call for Tax Event Prior to September 15, 2023, following the occurrence of a Tax Event, in whole but not in part, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Debentures being redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount of such Debentures being redeemed to, but excluding, the date of redemption. Call for Rating Agency Event Prior to September 15, 2023, following the occurrence of a Rating Agency Event, in whole but not in part, at a redemption price equal to 102% of the principal amount of the Debentures being redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount of such Debentures being redeemed to, but excluding, the date of redemption.

Source: FWP Filing by Duke Energy Corporation

Use of Proceeds

The net proceeds from the sale of the Debentures, after deducting the underwriting discount and related offering expenses and giving effect to the underwriters' reimbursement to us, will be approximately $485.5 million. We intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Debentures (I) to repay a portion of our outstanding commercial paper and (II) for general corporate purposes. At September 4, 2018, we had approximately $2.3 billion of commercial paper outstanding. Our outstanding commercial paper matures no later than 90 days after its date of issue and has a weighted average interest rate of approximately 2.19% per year. We issue commercial paper from time to time to fund our working capital and other needs and those of our subsidiaries.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Duke Energy Corporation

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new baby bond issued by DUK. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide to what to expect from your income portfolio. Overall, I think that there are currently better values in the bond market than DUKB. As very good ones, I find PBB and PBY, but you have to keep in mind that their secondary offering may drag them lower, so we suggest you to be patient with these.

