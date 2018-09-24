Sears: Time Is Running Out

We remain sceptical of a successful turnaround for Sears, and we reiterate our negative sentiment for the retailer.

Sears Holding (Nasdaq:SHLD) is a retailer with 1,000 stores across the US. The company is in the midst of a turnaround effort, whilst restructuring certain indebtedness to preserve liquidity to continue operating. The company has recently released Q2 results, which overall were better than expected. However, the company remains loss-making, with little chance of a successful turnaround.

Revenue & Gross Margin

Sears’ revenues have continued on their negative trend, registering a 27% drop compared the same period last year, mainly due to store closures. Comparable sales, which exclude the impact of store closure over the period, showed a 7.9% reduction over the period. Sears also disclosed that “comparable store sales”, which exclude the changes in sales that are not allocated to physical stores, declined by only 3.9%, which is a significant improvement and a lower decline than most people expected.

Gross profit declined to $702m in Q2, equivalent to a 27.7% drop compared to last year, mostly driven by the reduced sales volume. The company was successful in preserving its gross margin, which remained at 22.1% in the last quarter compared to 22.2% a year ago.

As part of the earnings release, the company has identified a further 46 unprofitable stores that will be closed by November 2018 which, together with previous store closures, will guarantee further sales and gross profit declines in the next few quarters.

Operating Expenses

Sears has set very ambitious targets on its operational restructuring plan, which require a significant reduction in operating expenses, including overheads, to offset the reduction in sales and gross profit as the company closes unprofitable stores.

In Q2 2018, SG&A dropped to $864m (37% lower than a year ago) thanks to reduction in certain on-off items. In the last quarter, SG&A accounted for 123% of gross profit, resulting in the company being loss-making even before accounting for depreciation & amortization, and interest expenses.

However, the operational deficit (gross margin less SG&A) reached $162m in the period, the smaller deficit in several years. This is an encouraging sign, although the company still needs to drastically reduce its operating expenses even before accounting for any further reductions in sales and gross profit (which are inevitable to avoid in the coming few quarters at least).

Excluding certain one-off costs related to store closures and certain pension expenses, the company has reported “Core SG&A” of $800m in Q2 2018 (shown in dark blue in the graph below), equivalent to a 4% sequential improvement. Core SG&A have decreased quarter-on-quarter for the last 2 years, and we expect a further reduction in the coming quarters.

Thanks to steps taken by the coming in the last quarters, we do not expect Sears to realize any material one-off pension expenses in coming quarters.

Debt & Liquidity

During Q2, Sears continued selling non-core assets, including real estate, realizing $158m in cash proceeds. Furthermore, the company has launches sales process for various parts of its business.

Despite these efforts, Sears’ total debt stands at $5.0bn, an increase of $1.0bn over the last 12 months. We believe the retailer will continue to sell assets, including real estate, to generate liquidity and to partly finance the operational deficit described above.

We would like to again point out that, compared to 2 years ago, Sears is a smaller company (smaller store footprint), has higher debt (and higher interest expenses), fewer tangible assets to liquidate (e.g. real estate, due to the company’s ongoing efforts at selling non-core assets). In our view, this is the most worrying sign for the retailer, which we expect will result in bankruptcy and a full write-off for current common shareholder.

Conclusion

Despite the better-than-expected results, the underlying investment thesis for Sears has not changed materially. We do not expect the company to be able to emerge from the current situation characterised by: comparable sales decline, unsustainably high operating expenses, and high debt levels. We re-iterate our SELL rating on Sears.

