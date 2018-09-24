Air Lease: The Proportions Of Doubling

If the fleet doubles in size and revenue doubles and Air Lease meets its debt-to-equity goal, the bottom line should increase proportionally.

Though focused on the first third of an aircraft's life, their customers' interest in the aircraft and company remains. This interest is driving Air Lease to develop equity investment strategies.

Aircraft are typically leased 18-36 months before delivery. Air Lease already has $11.3 billion in future revenue committed on its existing fleet and $13.7 billion committed on future deliveries.

Air Lease is doubling the number of aircraft in its fleet. As the fleet doubles, revenue naturally follows. This will be the fastest the company has grown since its formation.

If a company that generated revenue by leasing assets were to tell investors it was going to double the number of assets in the next five years and had 85% of its projected revenue under contract for that same time frame, it seems there would have to be a very compelling reason to pass on the opportunity to invest. Such is the case for Air Lease Corporation (AL), commercial aircraft lessor to airlines worldwide.

Source

An Investment Case

Air Lease operates with such efficiency that it actually makes the commercial aircraft leasing business look easy.

Effective with the end of the second quarter of 2018, the company owns a fleet of 271 aircraft worth a net book value of $14.9 billion. Since year-end 2013, the number of aircraft in the fleet has increased just 40% but the net book value has increased 95%.

Source: Annual Report 2013 & Second Quarter 10-Q

As its fleet has grown, so has revenue. Revenue increased at a CAGR of 15.3% and ballooned 81% in total.

Source: Author-created from company data

Air Lease has 391 aircraft on order. To put this in perspective, from year-end 2013, Air Lease added just 78 aircraft. This will be the fastest Air Lease has grown since its formation. Source

Through the rest of 2018 and for the next four years, it plans to take delivery on over 85% of its order book. The remainder is scheduled for delivery by 2024. The commitment is $27.8 billion.

Source

The aircraft to be delivered in the remainder of 2018 and all of 2019 are 100% committed to long-term leases. Into 2020, 67% of the deliveries are committed. Aircraft are typically not placed on lease until 18 to 36 months prior to delivery. As shown in the first image above, Air Lease has $25 billion in future rental payments committed through 2022, $11.3 billion on its existing fleet and $13.7 billion on future deliveries.

The average “life” of an aircraft is 25 years. But, Air Lease does not intend to own an aircraft through the entirety of its useful life. Its target is the first third or approximately 8 years. The weighted average age of its fleet is 3.8 years. The weighted average lease term in its portfolio is 6.8 years.

Source

But, Air Lease has found that even though it is focused on the first third of the asset's life, its customers' interest remains.

“These customers want to keep dealing with us in all phases of the lease transaction, to return of the aircraft and beyond.”

The Middle Years

Air Lease has set up an equity investing strategy which allows it to manage mid-life aircraft. It partners with third-party capital providers to facilitate equity investments for aircraft aging out of Air Lease's fleet model. This allows Air Lease to continue servicing its customers and leases while maintaining its balance sheet metrics.

“These are ALC picked aircraft and ALC leases. They like both and they like our name...”

To date, it has set up three platforms – Blackbird in 2016, Thunderbolt I in 2017 and its latest, Thunderbolt II which closed August 1, 2018.

Thunderbolt II offered 18 aircraft at a weighted average age of 8 years with an appraised value of $576 million. Leases on the aircraft were with 16 lessees and the remaining life averaged 4.7 years.

Air Lease developed the illustration below to detail the possible economics of this type of offering. Source

Air Lease retained 5% of Thunderbolt II. Over the life of the Thunderbolt II platform, Air Lease expects to reap $160 million in service fees and “earnouts”, earned by either re-leasing or sale.

The company is already evaluating the potential of offering a Thunderbolt III platform in the second half of 2019.

The Debt

Aircraft are big-ticket purchases. If Air Lease is going to double the number of aircraft in its fleet, it will cost a tidy sum. Debt is unavoidable.

Of its $11 billion in debt at the end of the second quarter, 96% or $10.6 million is unsecured. Further, 87% is set up with senior notes at fixed rates. The composite rate on its fixed rate debt is 3.32%. Source

On September 17, Air Lease offered another $1.2 billion in unsecured senior notes, $700 million at 3.5% due 2022 and $500 million at 4.625% due 2028. The proceeds will be used for general purposes, to purchase aircraft and/or to repay debt.

Source

For the long-term, Air Lease intends to maintain a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.5X. The current ratio is a little high at 2.53 due to the timing of the Thunderbolt II transaction. But, by the end of 2018, the company expects to be back to 2.5X at the most.

Sharing With Shareholders

Air Lease pours much of its earnings back into building its fleet. It does pay a small dividend at a rate of $0.40 annually with a current yield less than 1. Its dividend rate growth, on the other hand, has been enviable – 25% in 2015, 50% in 2016, 33% in 2017 – from $0.16 to $0.20 to $0.30 to $0.40.

Air Lease's payout ratio is, consistently, less than 10%. When the dividend is announced in December, it would not be at all surprising to see the rate bumped from $0.10 quarterly to $0.125 quarterly and $0.50 annually.

In fact, if Air Lease continues to bump its quarterly rate by $0.025 for the next few years, the annual dividend rate will double to $0.80 for 2022.

Earnings

If the number of aircraft in the fleet doubles, if revenue doubles and if Air Lease manages to maintain a 2.5 debt-to-equity ratio, it would follow that earnings should, at the minimum, increase proportionally or double. Some would assume scaling does not automatically double expenses. For example, though revenue grew at a 15.28% CAGR from 2013 to 2017, expenses increased just 12.55% annually.

However, interest and depreciation comprise the majority, nearly 90%, of Air Lease's operating expenses. Increasing debt and increasing the fleet will naturally inflate both interest and depreciation.

Source: Author-created from company data

Thus, Air Lease's margins should remain primarily consistent with its historical performance.

Demand

The remaining obstacle to Air Lease's plan would be demand. In other words, does the market even need Air Lease to double its assets?

In the next twenty years, nearly half (44%) of the aircraft in use currently will age out of service. Beyond the necessity of replacements, growth will also drive demand. And, 40% of the aircraft in use are leased.

Low-cost and ultra low-cost airlines now command 40% of the market. Ticket prices have edged lower for over 20 years and have been cut by more than half. As air travel became more affordable, air traffic edged higher by 80% in the past decade.

According to The Unprecedented Expansion of the Global Middle Class, an Update, the "global middle class" will continue to grow and continue to spend. By 2030, 60% of the consumer goods market will be represented by the global middle class.

"We are witnessing the most rapid expansion of the middle class, at a global level, that the world has ever seen.”

In a nutshell, signals are flashing green and there's really not a compelling reason to pass up investing in Air Lease to benefit from its doubling.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.