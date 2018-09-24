J.C. Penney: Mid-Year Update

Overview:

I wrote an article earlier this year outlining a potential path to JCPenny’s (JCP) profitability and now I would like to update my thoughts on that previous article based on two earnings reports since that article. You can find my previous article in the link above, in the article I discussed the current state of JCPenny, their upcoming debt maturities over the next 5 years, headwinds and tailwinds for the company, and then came up with various models for three year growth projections based on 0%, 1%, and 2% CAGR.

The first earnings report that came out after the article was written was not stellar but more or less what I expected, I did not expect a great quarter, but not a very bad one either. The second earnings report that just recently came out though was abysmal. I modeled for limited to no growth, but in my model I expected the same COGS and SG&A expenses going forward and I looked at any improvements, which I expected, as an additional bonus to their EBIT. JCPenny managed to severely miss those projections in the recent earnings report, I will go into that more later on in the article, but want to point out that this last quarters miss does not mean they are doomed.

In this article I am going to dive into their financials a bit deeper and also discuss how they can still reach my previous financial projection. I am also going to provide a few updates that have happened since my last article and reiterate that I believe they are still a potential speculative stock to hold with high potential gains. I do not think now would be the best time for an investor to jump into the stock but they may be worth keeping on your radar before they report earnings for the first time in 2019, after the holiday season. The only other reason I can see for an investor to start a position in this stock before then would be for a short-term trade related to the announcement of a new CEO or just before the next earnings at the hope of a short-squeeze; I really stress the word hope though, based on their last few earnings reports.

JCPenny Updates:

There have been a few potentially positive developments throughout the year that relate to their continued investment within their brand. It is questionable whether all of these developments are going to be effective, but it is nice to see that they are continuing to expand partnerships and invest in their stores as opposed to cutting costs by all means necessary. A few of those positive developments are below and this information was pulled from JCP investor’s website:

They recently partnered with Shaquille O’Neal with their Big & Tall clothing lines; according to past reports this is a “fast growing” business of theirs. They launched Fanatics shops in 650 of their stores and are looking to expand it to more. This partnership does not really target their core customer base but it may draw more foot traffic and it shows that they are financially stable enough to justify this partnership. They opened a second Brooklyn store; the first one allegedly was quite popular. This is a positive development because I believe a major weakness of all department stores is that they are in malls, and mall traffic is down. In my previous article I stated that stores like TJMaxx (TJX) were a major reason for their downfall, and one reason is that these stores are in better areas to drive foot traffic. They refreshed their top private brand Arizona with teen-inspired fashion for back-to-school season. In my previous article, I stated that it was imperative that they created stronger private brands in order to drive foot traffic. JCPenny is hiring 18,000 employee’s nationwide for back-to-school shopping and will hire additional employees going into the holiday season. JCPenny launched baby shops in 500 stores and they released their top 20 toys list; they will be trying to capitalize on the demise of Toys R’ Us this holiday season.

Above were some of the major store related updates but there was one other major update during the last couple of quarters, their CEO Marvin Ellison unexpectedly resigned from the company and joined Loews, with his resignation he also poached some other top executives from the company. Many of the comments on Seeking Alpha show a pretty strong distaste for him as CEO and people are saying how terrible they think he was, I do not really want to argue that point but I do think people are especially hard on him considering the state of JCP when he took over. I agree that they needed a CEO that knew more about the fashion industry and how to drive their core fashion business but I do think pushing home goods and appliances was a smart decision and he took important steps in reducing JCP’s debt. It would have been better if he took a more balanced approach in expanding home goods and fashion at the same time instead of going all in on appliances. Either way, hopefully they can recruit a new CEO ASAP that will be able to expand their core women’s apparel segment; it is their largest segment and has been on consistent decline over the past few years.

Category '17 % '17 $ '16 % '16 $ '15 % '15 $ % Since '15 $ Since '15 Women’s Apparel 22% $2,718 23% $2,885 25% $3,156 -13.85% $(437.27) Men’s Apparel 21% $2,595 22% $2,760 22% $2,777 -6.56% $(182.11) Home 15% $1,853 13% $1,631 12% $1,515 22.37% $338.85 Women’s accessories 13% $1,606 13% $1,631 12% $1,515 6.05% $91.67 Children apparel 9% $1,112 10% $1,254 10% $1,262 -11.90% $(150.19) Footwear Handbags 8% $988 8% $1,003 8% $1,010 -2.11% $(21.28) Jewelry 6% $741 6% $752 6% $757 -2.11% $(15.96) Services Other 6% $741 5% $627 5% $631 17.47% $110.29 Total $12,359 $12,547 $12,625 -2.11% $(266.00)

The women’s apparel segment has declined 13.85%, totaling about $437 million, from 2015 through 2017.

Deeper dive into Q1 and Q2 Earnings reports:

Based on JCPenny’s updated guidance of adjusted earnings per share of ($1.00) to ($0.80), they are basically saying that their COGS and their SG&A are going to stay the same or worse throughout the rest of the year and that revenue should be flat year-over-year. They have 314.8 million shares outstanding, so they will be looking at a steep loss this year. In my last article I modeled out future EBIT based on 0% CAGR, 1% CAGR, and 2% CAGR over the next 3 years, and in that article I listed a set of assumptions that I thought were rather conservative, but JCPenny managed to blow that pretty severely.

In 2017 JCPenny had to liquidate inventory going into the second half of the year and they had store closings that depressed their COGS, I modeled their EBIT assuming that it would stay the same over the next three years, in my head that was conservative because it only made sense that it would get better in 2018 after they got past that. For 2017 their COGS was 65.7%, so I used that percentage for all years going forward, but their COGS guidance for 2018 will be closer to 66.3%. Even a 1% change to their COGS drastically alters their ability to become profitable going forward; on sales of about $12.5 billion each 1% is worth around $125 million dollars. They have enough cash on hand to take care of their $50 million 2019 debt maturity and the $42 million payment on their 2023 maturity but they cannot keep bleeding cash and depending on their revolver credit line to run their operations. Going into 2019 they need to provide positive guidance towards improved COGS going forward, a 1% reduction would give them ample more time to prove their turnaround and a 2% reduction would provide strong support for future profitability and strong price appreciation. 2% improvement for 2019 would be highly unlikely, but I would be watching their quarterly reports to see if it is trending that direction throughout the year.

The premise of my last article was to say that since they restructured their current debt situation, it gave JCPenny until 2023 to turn the company around and bring it to profitability and growth. Below is JCPenny’s current debt maturity schedule through 2023; on top of those maturities, they also owe $42 million a year towards their $1,614 2023 maturity loan:

2018 outstanding Debt Rate Due $$ 5.750% 2018 $0 8.125% 2019 $50.00 5.650% 2020 $110.00 5.875% 2023 $500.00 2023 $1,614.00 7.125% 2023 $10.00

2018 is shaping up to be yet another terrible year for JCPenny and for their turnaround efforts but their one saving grace is that they do not have any difficult upcoming maturities until 2023. They are continuing to invest into their stores and their brands and hopefully if they hire a CEO that is more versed in the apparel industry they can stop the decline in their women’s apparel segment. One quote from the recent earnings release was somewhat promising, “Overall, we are confident that our renewed focus on Women's is having a beneficial impact, evidenced by the positive comp sales performance in Women's and Children's apparel, both of which meaningfully out-performed our total Q2 comp results."

Going Forward:

JCPenny’s is safe for 2018 and they have enough cash on hand to cover their 2019 maturities but they are running out of time to right size the company. I previously stated that they are safe until 2023 unless there is major deterioration of their financials. I think the results of 2018 are starting to qualify as a major deterioration and if this trend continues they will quickly run out of time.

They have now had to do two major inventory liquidations over the past two years under the premise of fixing their inventory selection; hopefully this will be the last major one. If they do not have to continue to implement these large liquidations going forward, then their COGS percent should improve. If they can consistently start to improve the trend on their women’s apparel segment and improve their COGS going into next year, they can still start to reach positive growth and profitability going forward. Hopefully, whomever they appoint as the new CEO will be able to guide JCPenny in that direction.

Investor Takeaways:

My other article is quite long and I know many readers will not read that article too, but I described my history of investing in JCPenny and I will reiterate that here before I go on. Basically, I traded them around earnings reports ever since Marvin Ellison was appointed CEO but then when their stock nosedived at the end of 2016 I was stuck holding a bunch of their shares at a loss. I believed the company was going to be able to turn it around so I averaged my cost down and am still waiting for their turnaround. I still believe they will be able to turn it around.

If anyone is looking to invest in JCPenny now or in the future, there are only 3 reasons I would suggest investing in the stock and all of those would be caveated with the premise that they are a small percentage of your overall portfolio. The first two reasons are because you want to invest in the stock as a short term trade and you are either betting on a spike in share price after the appointment of a new CEO or you want to gamble on a short squeeze related to next quarter’s earnings. The third reason is that you also believe the stock will turnaround going forward and you are looking at JCP as a deep value investment. If the stock shows a continued trend upwards going forward then the share price can easily go up 100%. It was previously trading in the $2.30 to $3.00 range before this last report with price targets going up to $4.00, so if they can give positive guidance for 2019 and achieve those goals, then the share price should recover significantly.

Based on their full year guidance and their amazing trend of missing guidance over the past couple of years, I would suggest holding off on starting a long term position until either just before their first 2019 earnings report (if you are a bit of a gambler) or until after that report if you want to be able to make a more informed decision on if the turnaround is actually taking hold. If they can deliver a somewhat positive Q3 earnings report, followed up with a positive Q4 report and future guidance that affirms that the turnaround is starting to take hold then investors may be in a good position for future share price gains. If you started a position after a solid Q4 and future guidance, you would of course miss out on some of the immediate gains but if they hit their guidance numbers throughout 2019 then there would still be plenty of gains to realize.

