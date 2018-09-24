By The Numbers: Consumer Stocks With Rising Expectations

Past performance does not guarantee future returns, but systems such as this one can be valuable tools for investors searching for investment ideas supported by hard data and statistical evidence.

The following article is introducing a quantitative system focused on consumer stocks with rising earnings and sales estimates.

Expectations can be remarkably important in the stock market, when sales and earnings estimates for a company are increasing, chances are that the stock price will increase too.

At the end of the day, a stock is simply a share in an ownership of a business. If the business is doing well, the stock will eventually do well over the long term too. However, successful investing is about much more than looking at a company's financial performance in isolation.

Stock prices reflect a particular set of expectations about the future. When those expectations are rising, chances are that the stock price will be rising too. Conversely, when expectations are moving in the wrong direction, this can put significant downward pressure on a stock.

Let's say that there are reasons to believe that a particular company will perform better than expected in the coming year. This information can come from all kinds of sources such as industry statistics, economic variables, or data from the company's suppliers, clients, and competitors.

It takes some time for such information to flow, and even more time for Wall Street analysts to adjust their earnings and sales estimates for the company based on the incoming information. Upward revisions in earnings and sales estimates are then gradually reflected on stock prices.

The main idea is that expectations and stock prices move in trends, so it makes sense to buy stocks with rising expectations. In fact, academic research has proven that shares in companies with rising earnings expectations tend to outperform the market over time.

According to data from the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII), investors following a quantitative system based on earnings expectations can obtain superior returns over the years.

The analysts at AAII have tracked a portfolio of companies with rising earnings expectations since 2003, and such a portfolio has produced impressive gains. Based on data from AAII, the portfolio of stocks with rising earnings estimates has delivered an annual return of 23.8% versus an average return of 5.4% for the S&P 500 index in the same period.

Rising Expectations By The Numbers

The quantitative system is based on a ranking algorithm; this is essentially different from a screener. A screening system will invest only in companies that meet a specific parameter - for example, the increase in the average sales estimate for the current year is above 5% and the increase in earnings estimates for the current year is higher than 10%.

A ranking system, on the other hand, will rank companies in a particular universe based on the percentage increase in sales and earnings estimates, and it will invest in the companies with the higher ranking based on an average of those two indicators.

This particular algorithm is basically an average of five different variables and their fluctuation over a four-week period.

The percentage increase in earnings expectations for the current quarter.

The percentage increase in earnings expectations for the current year.

The percentage increase in earnings expectations for next year.

The percentage increase in sales expectations for the current year.

The percentage increase in sales expectations for next year.

Companies in the investable universe are ranked in accordance to these five different factors, and then each company receives a final ranking, which is an average of the five factor-specific rankings.

The logic behind the system is actually quite simple and straightforward: It's all about measuring how expectations for earnings and sales are evolving and investing in the companies benefiting from the strongest upward revisions in expectations.

Backtested Performance And Portfolio Recommendations

The following backtest picks the 10 stocks with the highest ranking of improving expectations in the consumer discretionary sector, and it builds an equally weighted and monthly rebalanced portfolio with those names.

Only companies with a market capitalization level above $250 million are considered for inclusion to guarantee a minimum size and liquidity level for companies in the portfolio. The portfolio is assumed to have a trading expense level of 0.2% per transaction, and the benchmark is the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY)

Backtested performance numbers are quite promising. Since January of 1999, the quantitative portfolio of consumer stocks with rising expectations produced an average annual return of 17.1% per year, more than double the 8.59% annual return generated by the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF in the same period.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

In cumulative terms, the quantitative system gained 1,935.86% during the backtest period, far surpassing the 382.35% cumulative gain produced by the benchmark.

To put the numbers in perspective, a $100,000 investment in the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF in January of 1999 would currently be worth around $482,300, and the same amount of capital allocated to the portfolio of consumer discretionary stocks with rising sales and earnings expectations would have a much larger value of $2.03 million.

With only 10 stocks, the portfolio is far more concentrated than the benchmark, and this generally means higher downside risk. However, the risk-adjusted performance metrics such as the Sharpe Ratio and Sortino ratio are still clearly superior for the quantitative system versus the benchmark.

Without further prologue, the table below shows the 10 stocks currently picked by the quantitative system in alphabetical order. Data in the table also shows market capitalization (in millions), forward price to earnings ratio, and long-term growth expectations to provide a quick reference about the names in the table from a fundamental perspective.

Name Mkt Cap Fwd PE Growth E% Lululemon Athletica (LULU) $20,791 43.9 17.57 Roku (ROKU) $7,612 N/A 21 Five Below (FIVE) $6,979 48.87 28.14 DSW Inc. (DSW) $2,569 18.64 7.97 Malibu Boats (MBUU) $1,090 16.4 15 American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC) $857 23.79 16.25 Eros International Plc (EROS) $839 28.53 N/A Express Inc. (EXPR) $819 23.41 N/A Tilly's Inc. (TLYS) $554 21.34 12 AV Homes Inc. (AVHI) $480 14.21 20

Past performance does not guarantee future returns, and the fact that earnings and sales expectations are increasing for a company does not mean that such stock will necessarily outperform the market going forward. The main trend in earnings expectations is only one of the many factors to keep in mind when making investment decisions.

There are some important risk factors to consider when investing in these kinds of stocks. Companies with steeply rising expectations can many times trade at aggressive valuation levels. Besides, a quantitative system such as this one tends to gravitate toward relatively small and volatile companies.

That being acknowledged, the data shows that companies with rising earnings expectations tend to outperform the market in the long term, and making investment decisions based on hard quantified data is a sounder approach than relying on opinions and speculations to invest in the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.